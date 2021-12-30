Log in
KURA SUSHI USA, INC.

Kura Sushi USA to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, January 6, 2022

12/30/2021
IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (“Kura Sushi” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: KRUS), a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss fiscal first quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET. A press release with fiscal first quarter 2022 financial results will be issued that same day after the market closes. Hosting the conference call and webcast will be Hajime “Jimmy” Uba, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Steven Benrubi, Chief Financial Officer.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call via telephone by dialing 201-689-8471. A telephone replay will be available shortly after the call has concluded and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the passcode is 13725811.

The webcast will be available at www.kurasushi.com under the Investor Relations section and will be archived on the site shortly after the call has concluded.

ICR Conference Participation
The Company will also participate in a fireside chat discussion at the 24th Annual ICR Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Kura’s discussion will begin at 1:00 pm ET and will be webcast live from our corporate website at www.kurasushi.com under the investor relations section, or directly through the ICR Conference website at www.icrconference.com.

About Kura Sushi USA, Inc.
Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept with 35 locations in ten states and Washington DC. The Company offers guests a distinctive dining experience built on authentic Japanese cuisine and an engaging revolving sushi service model. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. was established in 2008 as a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc., a Japan-based revolving sushi chain with over 480 restaurants and 35 years of brand history. For more information, please visit www.kurasushi.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Fitzhugh Taylor
(657) 333-4010
investor@kurausa.com


