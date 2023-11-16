1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023)

Forecast of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023

1. Qualitative information regarding financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2023

(Food and Services)

Freeze-dried foods experienced decreased revenue due to sluggish sales of instant noodle ingredients, molding soup, etc. because of the impact of restrained purchasing caused by increased retail sales prices as well as declining demand for in-home foods associated with the recovery of demand for eating out.

Hotels and their related services experienced increased revenue due to the effects of abolishment of restrictions on activity and support measures for the tourism business.

As a result, net sales were ¥4.5 billion (up 2.2% YoY) with operating profit of ¥0.27 billion (up 12.2% YoY). (Real Estate)

Due to the start of rentals of new properties, real estate leasing recorded net sales of ¥1.8 billion (up 1.3% YoY), but operating profit totaled ¥1.24 billion (down 2.9% YoY) resulting from an increase in repair expenses, etc.

Explanation of financial position

(i) Assets, liabilities and net assets

Total assets at the end of the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 increased by ¥13.0 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥187.1 billion mainly due to increases in investment securities, notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets.

Liabilities increased by ¥3.8 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥75.0 billion mainly due to increases in deferred tax liabilities, which are included in "other" under non-current liabilities, and notes and accounts payable - trade, although there was a decrease in short-term borrowings.

Net assets increased by ¥9.1 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥112.0 billion mainly due to increases in valuation difference on available-for-sale securities and retained earnings.

As a result of the above, the equity-to-asset ratio was 59.2%, up 1.0 percentage points.

(ii) Cash flows

Cash and cash equivalents (hereinafter "cash") at the end of the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 increased by ¥0.1 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥10.46 billion (¥11.88 billion at the end of the same period of the previous fiscal year). The respective cash flow positions and the factors thereof are as follows.

Cash flows from operating activities

Net cash provided by operating activities in the six months ended September 30, 2023 was ¥5.83 billion (compared to ¥1.71 billion in net cash used in operating activities in the six months ended September 30, 2022). This was mainly due to profit before income taxes of ¥4.52 billion and internal reserves for depreciation of ¥2.44 billion, despite a decrease in cash of ¥1.39 billion from an increase in trade receivables and contract assets.

Cash flows from investing activities

Net cash used in investing activities in the period under review was ¥1.97 billion (compared to ¥1.97 billion in net cash used in investing activities in the same period of the previous fiscal year). This was mainly due to purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets of ¥1.8 billion.

Cash flows from financing activities

Net cash used in financing activities in the period under review was ¥3.98 billion (compared to ¥1.08 billion in net cash provided by financing activities in the same period of the previous fiscal year). This was mainly due to a net decrease in short-term borrowings of ¥2.09 billion and dividends paid of ¥0.66 billion.