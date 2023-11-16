Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

November 9, 2023

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

(Under Japanese GAAP)

1. Consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2023 (from April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Six months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

September 30, 2023

72,653

0.8

3,877

13.8

4,525

(2.6)

2,522

(22.7)

September 30, 2022

72,043

20.0

3,405

11.4

4,647

26.9

3,264

37.1

Note: Comprehensive income

For the six months ended September 30, 2023:

¥10,235 million

[156.9%]

For the six months ended September 30, 2022:

¥3,983 million

[96.2%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

per share

per share

Six months ended

Yen

Yen

September 30, 2023

134.06

-

September 30, 2022

167.23

-

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

September 30, 2023

187,122

112,069

March 31, 2023

174,086

102,907

Reference: Equity

As of September 30, 2023:

¥110,862 million

As of March 31, 2023:

¥101,334 million

Equity-to-asset ratio

%

59.2

58.2

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends per share

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

-

35.00

-

35.00

70.00

March 31, 2023

Fiscal year ending

-

40.00

March 31, 2024

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2024

-

40.00

80.00

(Forecast)

Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: Yes

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023

to March 31, 2024)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Net sales

Operating profit

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

Full year

154,000

0.3

7,900

(8.9)

8,500

(15.2)

5,800

5.1

308.25

Note: Revisions to the forecast of financial results most recently announced: None

    1. Total number of issued shares at the end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of September 30, 2023

As of March 31, 2023

20,000,000 shares

20,000,000 shares

(ii) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period

As of September 30, 2023

As of March 31, 2023

1,183,004 shares

1,186,212 shares

  1. Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

Six months ended September 30, 2023

Six months ended September 30, 2022

18,814,755 shares

19,523,834 shares

Attached Material

1. Qualitative information regarding financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2023

2

(1)

Explanation of operating results

2

(2)

Explanation of financial position

3

(3)

Explanation of consolidated financial forecasts and other forward-looking statements

3

2. Quarterly consolidated financial statements and significant notes thereto

4

(1)

Quarterly consolidated balance sheet

4

(2)

Quarterly consolidated statement of income and quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive

income

6

Quarterly consolidated statement of income (cumulative)

6

Quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income (cumulative)

7

(3)

Quarterly consolidated statement of cash flows

8

(4)

Notes to quarterly consolidated financial statements

10

(Notes on premise of going concern)

10

(Notes on quarterly consolidated balance sheet)

10

(Notes on significant changes in the amount of shareholders' equity)

10

(Adoption of accounting treatment specific to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements)

10

(Segment information)

11

(Relationship to revenue recognition)

12

(Subsequent events)

14

3. Others

15

1. Qualitative information regarding financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2023

  1. Explanation of operating results
    During the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (from April 1, 2023 to September 30, 2023), the Japanese economy was strong due to a recovery in production activities in the manufacturing industry, an increase in demand from inbound tourism, etc. accompanying the reclassification of COVID-19 to a Class V Infectious Disease and the resolution of supply restrictions. However, the overall outlook remained uncertain due to persistently high resource prices, weakening of the yen, and sluggish growth in private consumption caused by rising prices.
    In this type of environment, the Group has strived to expand business operations of growth and priority businesses, and to enhance the earning capability of core businesses based on the basic policy of "expand high-profit businesses and strengthen core businesses to achieve sustainable growth" in the medium-term corporate business plan "Progress '24" that came into effect in April 2022.
    For the results for the six months ended September 30, 2023, net sales were ¥72.6 billion (up 0.8% YoY), operating profit was ¥3.87 billion (up 13.8% YoY), ordinary profit was ¥4.52 billion (down 2.6% YoY), and profit attributable to owners of parent was ¥2.52 billion (down 22.7% YoY).
    Results by segment are as follows. (Textiles)
    Yarns experienced decreased revenue from decreased orders at overseas subsidiaries due to the impact of inventory adjustments by customers despite steady sales of high-performance products that we produce with our unique technologies.
    Fabrics experienced increased revenue due to steady orders of casual clothing materials despite weak sales of uniform materials.
    Textile products (sewn products, etc.) experienced decreased revenue from decreased orders mainly due to inventory adjustments by customers.
    As a result, net sales were ¥24.6 billion (down 11.8% YoY) with operating loss of ¥0.37 billion (operating profit of ¥0.36 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year) due in part to increased costs.
    (Chemical Products)
    Flexible polyurethane foam for automotive interior experienced increased revenue due to steady orders at domestic and Brazilian subsidiaries, despite the sluggish sales at Chinese subsidiaries.
    Functional resin products experienced decreased revenue due to a decrease in orders for high-performance plastic products for semiconductor production in line with a slowdown in semiconductor demand, despite a recovery in orders of functional films for solar cells and automobiles.
    Housing construction products experienced decreased revenue due to a decline in heat-insulating work, despite steady sales of heat-insulating materials.
    Nonwoven fabrics experienced decreased revenue due to weak orders for masks.
    As a result, net sales were ¥29.2 billion (up 2.6% YoY) with operating profit of ¥1.63 billion (up 11.0% YoY). (Advanced Technology)
    Electronics businesses experienced increased revenue due to steady sales of film thickness meters as well as large-scale projects at a subsidiary for silicon wafer cleaning equipment, despite sluggish sales of AFVI systems for HDI/Flex PCB.
    Engineering businesses experienced increased revenue due to steady performance by chemical supply systems for the semiconductor industry and large-scale facilities projects at a subsidiary for the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry.
    Biomedical businesses experienced increased revenue due to strong overseas sales of mixer/deaerator and machine tools experienced increased revenue due to solid performance in Japan and China.
    As a result, net sales were ¥12.2 billion (up 33.0% YoY) with operating profit of ¥1.61 billion (up 185.5% YoY).
(Food and Services)

Freeze-dried foods experienced decreased revenue due to sluggish sales of instant noodle ingredients, molding soup, etc. because of the impact of restrained purchasing caused by increased retail sales prices as well as declining demand for in-home foods associated with the recovery of demand for eating out.

Hotels and their related services experienced increased revenue due to the effects of abolishment of restrictions on activity and support measures for the tourism business.

As a result, net sales were ¥4.5 billion (up 2.2% YoY) with operating profit of ¥0.27 billion (up 12.2% YoY). (Real Estate)

Due to the start of rentals of new properties, real estate leasing recorded net sales of ¥1.8 billion (up 1.3% YoY), but operating profit totaled ¥1.24 billion (down 2.9% YoY) resulting from an increase in repair expenses, etc.

  1. Explanation of financial position
    (i) Assets, liabilities and net assets

Total assets at the end of the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 increased by ¥13.0 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥187.1 billion mainly due to increases in investment securities, notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets.

Liabilities increased by ¥3.8 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥75.0 billion mainly due to increases in deferred tax liabilities, which are included in "other" under non-current liabilities, and notes and accounts payable - trade, although there was a decrease in short-term borrowings.

Net assets increased by ¥9.1 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥112.0 billion mainly due to increases in valuation difference on available-for-sale securities and retained earnings.

As a result of the above, the equity-to-asset ratio was 59.2%, up 1.0 percentage points.

(ii) Cash flows

Cash and cash equivalents (hereinafter "cash") at the end of the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 increased by ¥0.1 billion from the end of the previous fiscal year to ¥10.46 billion (¥11.88 billion at the end of the same period of the previous fiscal year). The respective cash flow positions and the factors thereof are as follows.

Cash flows from operating activities

Net cash provided by operating activities in the six months ended September 30, 2023 was ¥5.83 billion (compared to ¥1.71 billion in net cash used in operating activities in the six months ended September 30, 2022). This was mainly due to profit before income taxes of ¥4.52 billion and internal reserves for depreciation of ¥2.44 billion, despite a decrease in cash of ¥1.39 billion from an increase in trade receivables and contract assets.

Cash flows from investing activities

Net cash used in investing activities in the period under review was ¥1.97 billion (compared to ¥1.97 billion in net cash used in investing activities in the same period of the previous fiscal year). This was mainly due to purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets of ¥1.8 billion.

Cash flows from financing activities

Net cash used in financing activities in the period under review was ¥3.98 billion (compared to ¥1.08 billion in net cash provided by financing activities in the same period of the previous fiscal year). This was mainly due to a net decrease in short-term borrowings of ¥2.09 billion and dividends paid of ¥0.66 billion.

  1. Explanation of consolidated financial forecasts and other forward-looking statements
    At this point in time, there are no changes in consolidated earnings forecasts announced on August 9, 2023 for the full year (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024).
2. Quarterly consolidated financial statements and significant notes thereto

(1) Quarterly consolidated balance sheet

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of September 30, 2023

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

10,392

10,496

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract

37,894

39,827

assets

Merchandise and finished goods

16,561

17,968

Work in process

9,801

10,414

Raw materials and supplies

6,821

5,993

Other

3,345

3,645

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(45)

(46)

Total current assets

84,771

88,298

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

23,230

22,775

Other, net

23,945

24,454

Total property, plant and equipment

47,176

47,230

Intangible assets

1,447

1,597

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

36,868

46,264

Other

4,058

3,976

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(236)

(245)

Total investments and other assets

40,690

49,995

Total non-current assets

89,315

98,823

Total assets

174,086

187,122

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable - trade

21,242

22,684

Short-term borrowings

13,002

11,345

Income taxes payable

1,636

1,432

Provision for bonuses

1,461

1,511

Other

8,687

9,204

Total current liabilities

46,030

46,178

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

1,555

1,321

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and

226

198

other officers)

Provision for share-based payments

128

151

Retirement benefit liability

12,891

12,985

Other

10,348

14,216

Total non-current liabilities

25,149

28,873

Total liabilities

71,179

75,052

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2023

As of September 30, 2023

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

22,040

22,040

Capital surplus

15,210

15,245

Retained earnings

61,137

62,997

Treasury shares

(2,477)

(2,470)

Total shareholders' equity

95,910

97,812

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

13,193

19,740

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

(43)

123

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(7,523)

(6,616)

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(202)

(197)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

5,424

13,049

Non-controlling interests

1,572

1,207

Total net assets

102,907

112,069

Total liabilities and net assets

174,086

187,122

  1. Quarterly consolidated statement of income and quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income
    Quarterly consolidated statement of income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

Net sales

72,043

72,653

Cost of sales

58,522

58,353

Gross profit

13,521

14,300

Selling, general and administrative expenses

10,115

10,422

Operating profit

3,405

3,877

Non-operating income

Interest income

36

48

Dividend income

646

683

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity

17

18

method

Other

914

300

Total non-operating income

1,614

1,049

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

140

171

Other

232

230

Total non-operating expenses

372

401

Ordinary profit

4,647

4,525

Extraordinary income

Gain on sale of investment securities

224

126

Total extraordinary income

224

126

Extraordinary losses

Loss on disposal of non-current assets

71

121

Loss on sale of investment securities

-

9

Total extraordinary losses

71

131

Profit before income taxes

4,800

4,520

Income taxes

1,476

2,016

Profit

3,324

2,504

Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

59

(18)

Profit attributable to owners of parent

3,264

2,522

Quarterly consolidated statement of comprehensive income (cumulative)

(Millions of yen)

Six months ended

Six months ended

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2023

Profit

3,324

2,504

Other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

(1,018)

6,543

Deferred gains or losses on hedges

111

167

Foreign currency translation adjustment

1,510

986

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans, net of tax

18

4

Share of other comprehensive income of entities

38

29

accounted for using equity method

Total other comprehensive income

659

7,731

Comprehensive income

3,983

10,235

Comprehensive income attributable to

Comprehensive income attributable to owners of parent

3,755

10,147

Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling

227

88

interests

