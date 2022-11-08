Advanced search
    3405   JP3269600007

KURARAY CO., LTD

(3405)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:09 2022-11-09 am EST
1107.00 JPY   +8.32%
Kuraray : 3Q FY2022 Kuraray Group Earnings Announcement Presentation (209KB)
PU
Kuraray : Consolidated Earnings Report for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) (292KB)
PU
Kuraray : Uses Polyester Fiber Recycled from Plastic Bottles Launched Environmentally Friendly Hook-and-Loop Fastener MAGIC TAPE™ Provided to apparel and other manufacturers as a sustainable material that will help realize a circular economy
PU
Kuraray : 3Q FY2022 Kuraray Group Earnings Announcement Presentation (209KB)

11/08/2022 | 11:51pm EST
FY2022 3Q

Earnings Presentation

KURARAY CO., LTD.

Overview of FY2022 3Q Results

(Billion yen)

FY2022 3Q

FY2021 3Q

Difference

Net Sales

553.2

459.2

94.0

Operating Income

70.8

54.3

16.5

Ordinary Income

70.1

51.0

19.1

Net Income*

47.2

28.6

18.6

Reference

JPY/USD (average)

128

109

JPY/EUR (average)

136

130

Domestic naphtha

75

44

(JPY 1,000/kl)

*Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent

2

Net Sales and Operating Income by Segment

(Billion yen)

FY2022 3Q Results

FY2021 3Q Results

Difference

Net Sales

Operating

Net Sales

Operating

Net Sales

Operating

Income

Income

Income

Vinyl Acetate

285.6

59.0

224.9

43.8

60.8

15.2

Isoprene

48.7

4.1

45.5

5.0

3.2

(0.9)

Functional Materials

123.7

6.5

101.9

5.4

21.8

1.1

Fibers & Textiles

48.6

6.6

44.8

4.6

3.9

2.0

Trading

43.8

3.9

105.3

3.6

(61.5)

0.4

Others

37.6

1.9

31.6

1.0

6.0

0.9

Elimination & Corporate

(35.0)

(11.2)

(94.8)

(9.1)

59.8

(2.2)

Total

553.2

70.8

459.2

54.3

94.0

16.5

From FY2022, below listed items are applied.

Adoption of the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29), only to FY2022 figures.

Change of the method of allocating eliminations of profits from some internal transactions among segments and within the corporate, for both FY2021 and FY2022. Change of the segment classification of the aqua business from "Others" to "Functional Materials", for both FY2021 and FY2022.

Net sales for the Trading segment and elimination & corporate for FY2022 3Q have significantly changed compared to FY2021 3Q, mainly due to changes in accounting methods for revenues attributable to agent transactions in the Trading segment as a result of the adoption of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition and other factors. Because of these changes, revenues from such transactions, which have previously been recorded on the basis of total transactional value, are now recorded on a net basis.

3

Factors Affecting the Change in Operating Income

150.0

(Billion yen)

100.0

56.9

(46.8)

10.5

50.0

(4.2)

70.8

54.3

0.0

FY2021

Volume

Selling Price/

Raw Materials

Others

FY2022

and Fuel/

3Q

Product Mix

3Q

Exchange rate

FY2021 3Q

FY2022 3Q

JPY/USD (average)

109

128

JPY/EUR (average)

130

136

Domestic naphtha (JPY 1,000/kl)

44

75

*Inventory valuation difference: Accounting difference resulting from inventory valuation such as the first-in,first-out method.

4

Vinyl Acetate

(Billion yen)

FY2021 3Q

FY2022 3Q

Difference

Net Sales

224.9

285.6

60.8

Operating

43.8

59.0

15.2

Income

Factors Affecting the Change in Operating Income

100.0

(Billion yen)

80.0

60.0

39.5

(33.2)

12.1

40.0

(3.1)

20.0

43.8

59.0

The sales volume decreased due to the suspension of

PVOH resin

some production facilities at a U.S. subsidiary because

of malfunctions and logistics disruptions. We revised

prices amid soaring raw material and fuel prices.

Shipments significantly declined in Jul-Sep due to the

Optical-use

impact of LCD panel inventory adjustments. We decided

a capital investment at the Kurashiki Plant (slated to

poval film

begin operating in mid 2024) to meet needs for larger TV

panel sizes.

Water-

soluble

Sales were firm for use in unit dose laundry detergent

PVOH film

packets.

MonoSol

Advanced

Sales of PVB film for use in construction applications

Interlayer

held steady.

Solutions

EVAL

The sales volume increased as steady performance for

use in food packaging applications offset a decrease for

use in automotive applications. We also revised prices.

0.0

FY2021

Volume

Selling Price/

Raw Materials

Others

FY2022

and Fuel/

3Q

3Q

Product Mix Exchange rate

Main reason of increase/ Decrease

Soaring raw material and fuel costs and rising logistic costs were covered by higher income achieved through price revision.

Despite an increase in logistic costs, Others was positive due to inventory valuation differences.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kuraray Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 04:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
