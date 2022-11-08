Kuraray : 3Q FY2022 Kuraray Group Earnings Announcement Presentation (209KB)
11/08/2022 | 11:51pm EST
FY2022 3Q
Earnings Presentation
KURARAY CO., LTD.
Overview of FY2022 3Q Results
(Billion yen)
FY2022 3Q
FY2021 3Q
Difference
Net Sales
553.2
459.2
94.0
Operating Income
70.8
54.3
16.5
Ordinary Income
70.1
51.0
19.1
Net Income*
47.2
28.6
18.6
Reference
JPY/USD (average)
128
109
JPY/EUR (average)
136
130
Domestic naphtha
75
44
(JPY 1,000/kl)
*Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent
2
Net Sales and Operating Income by Segment
(Billion yen)
FY2022 3Q Results
FY2021 3Q Results
Difference
Net Sales
Operating
Net Sales
Operating
Net Sales
Operating
Income
Income
Income
Vinyl Acetate
285.6
59.0
224.9
43.8
60.8
15.2
Isoprene
48.7
4.1
45.5
5.0
3.2
(0.9)
Functional Materials
123.7
6.5
101.9
5.4
21.8
1.1
Fibers & Textiles
48.6
6.6
44.8
4.6
3.9
2.0
Trading
43.8
3.9
105.3
3.6
(61.5)
0.4
Others
37.6
1.9
31.6
1.0
6.0
0.9
Elimination & Corporate
(35.0)
(11.2)
(94.8)
(9.1)
59.8
(2.2)
Total
553.2
70.8
459.2
54.3
94.0
16.5
From FY2022, below listed items are applied.
Adoption of the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29), only to FY2022 figures.
Change of the method of allocating eliminations of profits from some internal transactions among segments and within the corporate, for both FY2021 and FY2022. Change of the segment classification of the aqua business from "Others" to "Functional Materials", for both FY2021 and FY2022.
Net sales for the Trading segment and elimination & corporate for FY2022 3Q have significantly changed compared to FY2021 3Q, mainly due to changes in accounting methods for revenues attributable to agent transactions in the Trading segment as a result of the adoption of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition and other factors. Because of these changes, revenues from such transactions, which have previously been recorded on the basis of total transactional value, are now recorded on a net basis.
3
Factors Affecting the Change in Operating Income
150.0
(Billion yen)
100.0
56.9
(46.8)
10.5
50.0
(4.2)
70.8
54.3
0.0
FY2021
Volume
Selling Price/
Raw Materials
Others
FY2022
and Fuel/
3Q
Product Mix
3Q
Exchange rate
FY2021 3Q
FY2022 3Q
JPY/USD (average)
109
128
JPY/EUR (average)
130
136
Domestic naphtha (JPY 1,000/kl)
44
75
*Inventory valuation difference: Accounting difference resulting from inventory valuation such as the first-in,first-out method.
4
Vinyl Acetate
(Billion yen)
FY2021 3Q
FY2022 3Q
Difference
Net Sales
224.9
285.6
60.8
Operating
43.8
59.0
15.2
Income
Factors Affecting the Change in Operating Income
100.0
(Billion yen)
80.0
60.0
39.5
(33.2)
12.1
40.0
(3.1)
20.0
43.8
59.0
The sales volume decreased due to the suspension of
PVOH resin
some production facilities at a U.S. subsidiary because
of malfunctions and logistics disruptions. We revised
prices amid soaring raw material and fuel prices.
Shipments significantly declined in Jul-Sep due to the
Optical-use
impact of LCD panel inventory adjustments. We decided
a capital investment at the Kurashiki Plant (slated to
poval film
begin operating in mid 2024) to meet needs for larger TV
panel sizes.
Water-
soluble
Sales were firm for use in unit dose laundry detergent
PVOH film
packets.
MonoSol
Advanced
Sales of PVB film for use in construction applications
Interlayer
held steady.
Solutions
EVAL
The sales volume increased as steady performance for
use in food packaging applications offset a decrease for
use in automotive applications. We also revised prices.
0.0
FY2021
Volume
Selling Price/
Raw Materials
Others
FY2022
and Fuel/
3Q
3Q
Product Mix Exchange rate
Main reason of increase/ Decrease
Soaring raw material and fuel costs and rising logistic costs were covered by higher income achieved through price revision.
Despite an increase in logistic costs, Others was positive due to inventory valuation differences.
5
