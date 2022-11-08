Kuraray : 3Q FY2022 Kuraray Group Earnings Announcement Presentation (209KB)

Net Sales and Operating Income by Segment

(Billion yen) FY2022 3Q Results FY2021 3Q Results Difference Net Sales Operating Net Sales Operating Net Sales Operating Income Income Income Vinyl Acetate 285.6 59.0 224.9 43.8 60.8 15.2 Isoprene 48.7 4.1 45.5 5.0 3.2 (0.9) Functional Materials 123.7 6.5 101.9 5.4 21.8 1.1 Fibers & Textiles 48.6 6.6 44.8 4.6 3.9 2.0 Trading 43.8 3.9 105.3 3.6 (61.5) 0.4 Others 37.6 1.9 31.6 1.0 6.0 0.9 Elimination & Corporate (35.0) (11.2) (94.8) (9.1) 59.8 (2.2) Total 553.2 70.8 459.2 54.3 94.0 16.5

From FY2022, below listed items are applied.

Adoption of the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29), only to FY2022 figures.

Change of the method of allocating eliminations of profits from some internal transactions among segments and within the corporate, for both FY2021 and FY2022. Change of the segment classification of the aqua business from "Others" to "Functional Materials", for both FY2021 and FY2022.

Net sales for the Trading segment and elimination & corporate for FY2022 3Q have significantly changed compared to FY2021 3Q, mainly due to changes in accounting methods for revenues attributable to agent transactions in the Trading segment as a result of the adoption of the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition and other factors. Because of these changes, revenues from such transactions, which have previously been recorded on the basis of total transactional value, are now recorded on a net basis.