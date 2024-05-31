Delayed
Kuraray : At a Glance（59KB）
May 30, 2024 at 10:31 pm EDT
Kuraray Report 2024
Kuraray Group Businesses "For People and the Planet" Toward Realizing the Vision Three Challenges Business and Growth Strategies Management Foundation
Corporate Data
04
At a Glance(As of December 31, 2023)
Established
Employees
(Consolidated)
1926 11,906
(Ratio of overseas employees: 41.7%)
Capital
Net sales
(Consolidated)
Bases
101companies in 32countries and regions
around the world
(Production bases: 9 bases in Japan, 46 bases outside Japan)
Operating income
Overseas
(Consolidated)
sales ratio
¥
89billion
¥
780.9billion
¥
75.5billion
79
%
(Operating income ratio: 9.7%)
Business Segments of the Kuraray Group
Vinyl Acetate
Fibers and Textiles
Others*
We manufacture and sell materials ranging from PVOH resin
We manufacture and sell KURALON™ PVA fiber, which is mainly
Trading
6%
offering properties such as water solubility and high adhesiveness;
used in reinforcing cement building materials and in automotive
materials for LCD display applications; PVOH film used in soluble
components; CLARINO™ man-made leather, which has a structure
Fibers and
7 %
unit dose system for detergent and other products; PVB film used
and functionality similar to natural leather; VECTRAN™ liquid
as an interlayer for safety glass; to EVAL™ EVOH resin that offers
crystal polymer fiber, mainly used as an industrial material due to
Textiles
excellent gas barrier properties.
characteristics such as high strength and low water absorption;
7
%
Net sales
Isoprene
KURAFLEX™ nonwoven fabrics which are used as household and
Vinyl Acetate
industrial products; and MAGIC TAPE™ hook-and-loop fastener.
composition
49
%
We manufacture and sell isoprene chemical products made with
a synthesizing method as well as SEPTON™ thermoplastic elasto-
Trading
ratio
mer and GENESTAR™ heat-resistant polyamide resin, which are
Functional
derivatives of isoprene chemical products.
In addition to the manufacture and sale of polyester and other
Materials
by segment
Functional Materials
fiber and textile products, we sell Kuraray Group products in
23
%
Japan and other parts of Asia.
We manufacture and sell methacrylic resin that offers excellent
transparency and weatherability, dental materials enabling resto-
* Others indicates business segments not included in the reportable
Isoprene
rations that closely resemble natural teeth, activated carbon
segments, including the engineering business.
8
%
whose high adsorption performance is used to purify air and water,
and water treatment equipment.
Kuraray Co., Ltd. is the world's leader in the manufacturing and marketing of chemical products, resins and synthetic fibers. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- chemical and resin (45.6%): functional resins and films, elastometers, thermoplastics, adhesives, fine chemistry products, etc. primarily for cosmetic products, televisions and mobile phones screens, foot packaging and paper manufacturing;
- fibers and textile products (29.8%): synthetic fibers and man-made leather, polyester, nonwoven textile products, resins, etc. sold under the brands Kuralon, Clarino Vectran and Kuraflex;
- functional materials (18.8%): methacrylic resin, medical chemicals, carbon materials, etc.;
- other (5.8%): primarily dental treatment and water purifying products.
At the end of 2019, the group had 52 production worldwide.
Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (27.1%), China (13.8%), Asia (12.3%), Europe (23.6%), the United States (18.5%) and other (4.7%).
More about the company
