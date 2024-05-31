Kuraray Report 2024

At a Glance(As of December 31, 2023)

Established

Employees

(Consolidated)

1926 11,906

(Ratio of overseas employees: 41.7%)

Capital

Net sales

(Consolidated)

Bases

101companies in 32countries and regions

around the world

(Production bases: 9 bases in Japan, 46 bases outside Japan)

Operating income

Overseas

(Consolidated)

sales ratio

¥89billion

¥780.9billion

¥75.5billion

79%

(Operating income ratio: 9.7%)

Business Segments of the Kuraray Group

Vinyl Acetate

Fibers and Textiles

Others*

We manufacture and sell materials ranging from PVOH resin

We manufacture and sell KURALON™ PVA fiber, which is mainly

Trading 6%

offering properties such as water solubility and high adhesiveness;

used in reinforcing cement building materials and in automotive

materials for LCD display applications; PVOH film used in soluble

components; CLARINO™ man-made leather, which has a structure

Fibers and 7%

unit dose system for detergent and other products; PVB film used

and functionality similar to natural leather; VECTRAN™ liquid

as an interlayer for safety glass; to EVAL™ EVOH resin that offers

crystal polymer fiber, mainly used as an industrial material due to

Textiles

excellent gas barrier properties.

characteristics such as high strength and low water absorption;

7%

Net sales

Isoprene

KURAFLEX™ nonwoven fabrics which are used as household and

Vinyl Acetate

industrial products; and MAGIC TAPE™ hook-and-loop fastener.

composition

49%

We manufacture and sell isoprene chemical products made with

a synthesizing method as well as SEPTON™ thermoplastic elasto-

Trading

ratio

mer and GENESTAR™ heat-resistant polyamide resin, which are

Functional

derivatives of isoprene chemical products.

In addition to the manufacture and sale of polyester and other

Materials

by segment

Functional Materials

fiber and textile products, we sell Kuraray Group products in

23%

Japan and other parts of Asia.

We manufacture and sell methacrylic resin that offers excellent

transparency and weatherability, dental materials enabling resto-

* Others indicates business segments not included in the reportable

Isoprene

rations that closely resemble natural teeth, activated carbon

segments, including the engineering business.

8%

whose high adsorption performance is used to purify air and water,

and water treatment equipment.

