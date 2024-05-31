Kuraray Co., Ltd. is the world's leader in the manufacturing and marketing of chemical products, resins and synthetic fibers. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - chemical and resin (45.6%): functional resins and films, elastometers, thermoplastics, adhesives, fine chemistry products, etc. primarily for cosmetic products, televisions and mobile phones screens, foot packaging and paper manufacturing; - fibers and textile products (29.8%): synthetic fibers and man-made leather, polyester, nonwoven textile products, resins, etc. sold under the brands Kuralon, Clarino Vectran and Kuraflex; - functional materials (18.8%): methacrylic resin, medical chemicals, carbon materials, etc.; - other (5.8%): primarily dental treatment and water purifying products. At the end of 2019, the group had 52 production worldwide. Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (27.1%), China (13.8%), Asia (12.3%), Europe (23.6%), the United States (18.5%) and other (4.7%).

Sector Commodity Chemicals