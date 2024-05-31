Kuraray Group Businesses "For People and the Planet" Toward Realizing the Vision Three Challenges Business and Growth Strategies Management Foundation

Challenges for a Future Vision As the Group prepares to mark its 100th anniversary in 2026, we held a workshop in Kurashiki, the birthplace of Kuraray, to consider the goals we ought to aim for and what actions we should take for the future. Global members from diverse occupations and locations who will lead the next generation gathered together to imagine the future Kuraray faces and to consider the ideal vision for the Group. Here, we showcase the future vision for Kuraray envisioned by workshop participants and the challenges they will take on to turn that vision into a reality. My challenge Vision: Your vision for Kuraray in the future Action: Specific initiatives you will take to realize the vision

Connecting the Future: Innovation and Sustainability in Action Alberto Alarcon Advanced Interlayer Solutions Kuraray America Inc. A leader in sustainable innovation, prioritizing employee growth and global impact I am focusing on amplifying our sustainable practices and innovative solutions through strategic communication in the AIS Business Unit. This involves showcasing our cutting-edge developments and environmental initiatives to a global audience, enhancing brand recognition. Moving forward, I plan to foster deeper customer engagement and collaborative partnerships, aligning with our vision for sustainability and innovation, while also nurturing a culture of continuous learning and development within our team. Connecting intellectual property to generate value Nobuko Aso IP Management Center and Intellectual Property Department, Research and Development Division Continuing to propose new value to the world in the spirit of continuity and change I am supporting us take full advantage of the intellectual property that the Kuraray Group around the world has cultivated ever since its founding, including our unique knowledge and brands. To bring new value to the world that inspires confidence, I will engage in more and more IP collaboration that transcends boundaries, bringing about a "One Kuraray" that continues to evolve!