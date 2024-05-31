Kuraray Report 2024
Corporate Data
Challenges for a Future Vision
As the Group prepares to mark its 100th anniversary in 2026, we held a workshop in Kurashiki, the birthplace of Kuraray, to consider the goals we ought to aim for and what actions we should take for the future. Global members from diverse occupations and locations who will lead the next generation gathered together to imagine the future Kuraray faces and to consider the ideal vision for the Group. Here, we showcase the future vision for Kuraray envisioned by workshop participants and the challenges they will take on to turn that vision into a reality.
My challenge
Vision:
Your vision for
Kuraray in the future
Action:
Specific initiatives you will take to realize the vision
Connecting the Future:
Innovation and
Sustainability in Action
Alberto Alarcon
Advanced Interlayer
Solutions
Kuraray America Inc.
A leader in sustainable innovation, prioritizing employee growth and global impact
I am focusing on amplifying our sustainable practices and innovative solutions through strategic communication in the AIS Business Unit. This involves showcasing our cutting-edge developments and environmental initiatives to a global audience, enhancing brand recognition. Moving forward, I plan to foster deeper customer engagement and collaborative partnerships, aligning with our vision for sustainability and innovation, while also nurturing a culture of continuous learning and development within our team.
Connecting intellectual property to generate value
Nobuko Aso
IP Management Center
and Intellectual Property
Department, Research and
Development Division
Continuing to propose new value
to the world in the spirit of continuity and change
I am supporting us take full advantage of the intellectual property that the Kuraray Group around the world has cultivated ever since its founding, including our unique knowledge and brands. To bring new value to the world that inspires confidence, I will engage in more and more IP collaboration that transcends boundaries, bringing about a "One Kuraray" that continues to evolve!
Making everything sustainable, from sourcing coal to reaching consumers
Anja Laqua, Ph.D.
Corporate Sustainability
Division
No longer speaking about sustainability because it is our daily business as a sustainability leader
I am in charge of Global Sustainable Procurement and Sustainable Monitoring. The purpose of Global Sustainable Procurement is to mitigate and reduce the risk on Kuraray's supply chain coming from changes in social requirements. To understand the impact of upcoming sustainable requirements before they cause a risk for Kuraray, Sustainable Monitoring is an effective tool to prepare Kuraray for the future as a sustainability leader.
Innovation through new materials
Yuki Tachibana
Cross Technology
Research Group
Kurashiki Research Center
Research and
Development Division
Continually creating new businesses from a unique vantage point
I am exploring the development of polymers that capitalize on Kuraray's unique monomers, striving to achieve new, one-of-a-kind materials. While always being attentive to Kuraray's strengths, I will continue to embrace the challenge of creating new businesses and innovation that will bear great fruit in the future.
Show the world what is
Offering an amazing
Building on 100 years of
possible with Kuraray
"Kuraray experience"
history to pursue further
corporate development
Carmen Mundt
KEG Corporate
Communications
Kuraray Europe GmbH
A truly global company that addresses their customers with one voice
Kohei Shimoda
Donghai Qian
Poval Film Production
Elastomer Department
and Technology
Kuraray Trading
Development Department
(Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
Saijo Plant
Delivering a high-quality
Building a robust
"Kuraray experience" to
foundation for long-term
customers as well as to
growth that focuses
the employees we work with and
on ESG-led sustainable
local communities
development
Even though Kuraray is a large globally operating company, it is in many areas still a hidden champion and customers do not know what it is possible to achieve with our products and services. In my responsibility for Corporate Communications for Kuraray in Europe I am working on connecting regions, entities and products to show the world that "Possible starts here" at Kuraray.
I am working to develop high-qualityoptical-use poval film that satisfies customers. I also take part in an array of activities both inside and outside the Company, considering daily what I can do to create an even better workplace for staff. I want to go beyond product development to "develop" the workplace as well, further enhancing Kuraray's social value.
I am working to expand the elastomer business in China. Sustainability is growing in importance year by year in China. When I showcase Kuraray products to customers, I boost the Company's credibility by communicating our attentiveness to the environment, society, and governance. Meanwhile, I am aiming to gain greater corporate recognition for Kuraray in China through business expansion.
Everything starts
Innovative company by
Creating premium value
with yourself!
new combination
Toshiyuki Iguchi
Plastics and Compounds
Technology Development
Group, Technology
Development Center
Highly motivated engineers come together, using their technical prowess to continue contributing
to society
Kaito Yanagida
Akane Senzaki
BU Industrial Fibers
Corporate Communications
Kuraray Europe GmbH
Department
Corporate Management
Planning Office
Creating vibrant
A company that employees,
businesses by combining
customers, and local
unique technologies
communities around the world
and knowledge
empathize with, trust, and choose
I want to cultivate an environment where the young people who will take charge of Kuraray's future technological development can flourish and grow. To that end, I myself am active globally, striving to build a technological foundation and create engaging work- places. I want to contribute to Kuraray's profitability by combining the strengths of young staff and veterans, forming a team of engineers who continue to passionately embrace challenges and resolve problems.
I am in charge of the sales and marketing of fibers and textiles for industrial materials in Europe. We are working to re-assess our long-established business from a distinctively European perspec- tive, including a focus on sustainability, which will feed into business expansion. By combining our efforts with the specialized knowledge of other divisions, I would like to create even more unique and vibrant businesses.
With the aim of enhancing the worldwide brand value and presence of the Kuraray Group, I am spearheading global branding initiatives and activities in the lead up to the 100th anniversary. I will continue to work with a diverse team of colleagues to ensure that society recognizes Kuraray as a trustworthy company that is expected to grow sustainably. Together we will continue to raise Kuraray's premium value so that everyone who works here can take pride in being a member of the Group.
Bringing unique cultural
Collaborate globally to find
Sharing knowledge
diversity to tomorrow's
synergies and improve
sparks inspiration
innovation
our processes.
among engineers.
Robin Conrad
Jennifer Decaro
Joost Cuyckens
Elastomer Division
Finance Department
Technical Department
Kuraray Europe GmbH
Calgon Carbon Corporation
EVAL Europe N.V.
Creating a unique culture by transforming cultural differences and commonalities into industries' leading competitive advantages.
Valuing Kuraray's global diverse workforce by strengthening our global teams to promote collaboration and enhance future success
Cultivating pioneering spirit for engineers,
in a safe and challenging technical environment, so they get inspired and bring innovation
As the leader of Elastomer Business Marketing Team, I experience the potential that lies in diversity on a business unit scale on a regular basis. I'd like Kuraray to gain an intrinsic motivation leveraging diversity across countries and functions enabling ultimate employee engagement. While challenges are inevitable, embracing diversity as "Kuraray's unique culture" will become a real competitive advantage to create solutions of tomorrow that inspire customers and enhance our planet in its entirety.
Having opportunities to connect with colleagues around the globe through diverse teams has made me realize that the Company has the opportunity to exploit key synergies and fortify our mission.
Breaking down the traditional silos we have become accustomed to, through seeking opportunities outside of my knowledge base, as well as outside of my region, will help me become a more diverse, well-rounded employee that can create and expand on new ideas and improve current processes by gaining unique perspectives outside of my area.
We are lobbying for a global Subject Matter Expert (SME) organization with local roots. Our team of local engineers needs to collaborate globally to accelerate technical design know-how for strengthening original equipment manufacturer (OEM) support. This way, the seniors benefit from purpose and exposure, while the inspired juniors have more time to explore new technology, so their talents can flourish. The team will create innovative ideas to support the business and succession planning is assured!
Speeding up on-site decision making
Takashi Kizawa
Osaka Accounting and
Finance Dept.
Accounting and
Finance Division
Using back office DX to generate enthusiasm
Along with shareholders and management, employees also make decisions related to the day-to-day operations of the Company. I believe the role of the back office is to support the decision- making of a broad array of stakeholders. I want to harness digital transformation to empower and motivate everyone associated with the Company.
Using materials to make the world smile
Naoto Sugai, Ph.D.
Marketing and Sales
Department
Genestar Division
Creating happiness around the world with Kuraray's materials
I am making strides in expanding the markets for Kuraray's proprietary material GENESTAR™. Through GENESTAR™, which helps resolve issues in manufacturing, Kuraray brings smiles to the faces of all involved, including the people who make products and those who use our material. In the future, I hope to expand the scope of co-creation using Kuraray materials worldwide, helping to make the world an even happier place.
Making Kuraray fans
Kensei Suzuki
Corporate Communications
Department
Corporate Management
Planning Office
Continuing to be trusted, admired, and supported by society
I am in charge of disseminating information to the public in the Corporate Communications Department, focusing on the production of this Kuraray Report. My role is to highlight the value created by the challenges that each of our employees take on, and to clearly communicate this to society. I am committed to working even harder to gather and share information to instill trust and raise expectations for Kuraray.
