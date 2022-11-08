Kuraray : Consolidated Earnings Report for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) (292KB)

Business Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) November 9, 2022 Kuraray Co., Ltd.

November 9, 2022 Kuraray Co., Ltd. Consolidated Earnings Report for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022 Name of listed company: Kuraray Co., Ltd. Stock code: 3405 Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market URL: https://www.kuraray.com/ Representative: Title: Representative Director and President Name: Hitoshi Kawahara Contact: Title: Senior Manager, Corporate Communications Department, Corporate Management Planning Office Name: Shinichi Takizawa Tel: +81-3-6701-1070 Preparation of supplementary documentation for the quarterly earnings report: Yes Holding of quarterly earnings results briefing: Yes (for securities analysts and institutional investors) (Millions of yen rounded down unless otherwise stated) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (Percentage changes displayed for net sales, operating income, ordinary income and net income attributable to owners of the parent are comparisons with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.) (Millions of yen) Net Sales Operating Income Ordinary Income Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent (%) (%) (%) (%) Fiscal 2022 3Q 553,150 ― 70,846 ― 70,078 ― 47,174 ― Fiscal 2021 3Q 459,159 16.6 54,318 67.0 51,001 71.0 28,602 88.8 Note: Comprehensive income: For the fiscal 2022 third quarter: ¥137,969 million (―%) For the fiscal 2021 third quarter: ¥56,553 million (―%) Net Income per Fully Diluted Net Share (Yen) Income per Share (Yen) Fiscal 2022 3Q 139.64 139.53 Fiscal 2021 3Q 83.15 83.08 Note: Due to the adoption of the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29; March 31, 2020) from January 1, 2022, the figures for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 reflect the application of the newly applied accounting standard. Therefore, the rate of change from the same quarter of the previous year is not shown.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position (Millions of yen) Total Assets Net Assets Equity Ratio (%) As of September 30, 2022 1,215,627 693,133 55.2 As of December 31, 2021 1,091,014 579,602 51.3 [Reference] Equity attributable to owners of the parent: As of September 30, 2022: ¥671,487 million As of December 31, 2021: ¥559,984 million Note: Due to the adoption of the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29; March 31, 2020) from January 1, 2022, the figures for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 reflect the application of the newly applied accounting standard. 2. Dividends (Yen) Cash Dividends per Share Record Date Mar. 31 Jun. 30 Sep. 30 Dec. 31 Annual Fiscal 2021 ― 20.00 ― 20.00 40.00 Fiscal 2022 ― 21.00 ― Fiscal 2022 (Forecast) 21.00 42.00 Note: Revisions to cash dividend forecast during this period: No 3. Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022) (Percentage changes displayed for net sales, operating income, ordinary income and net income attributable to owners of the parent are comparisons with the previous fiscal year.) (Millions of yen) Net Sales Operating Ordinary Net Income Net Income Income Income Attributable to Owners per Share of the Parent (Yen) Full Fiscal Year 760,000 ― 78,000 ― 75,000 ― 48,000 ― 143.41 Notes: 1. Revisions to forecasts of consolidated financial results during this period: Yes 2. Due to the adoption of the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29; March 31, 2020) from January 1, 2022, the figures for fiscal 2022 reflect the application of the newly applied accounting standard. Therefore, the rate of change from the previous fiscal year is not shown. [Reference] Changes in Important Subsidiaries during the Period (Changes in Special Subsidiaries Involving Changes in the Scope of Consolidation) Added: No companies Excluded: No companies Adoption of Special Accounting Practices in the Preparation of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements

No Changes in Accounting Principles, Procedures and Presentation Methods in Connection with the Preparation of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements Changes following revision of accounting standards: Yes Changes besides 1. above: No Changes in accounting estimates: No Restatement: No Number of Shares Issued and Outstanding (Common Shares) Number of shares issued and outstanding (including treasury shares) as of the period- end: As of September 30, 2022 354,863,603 shares

As of December 31, 2021 354,863,603 shares 2. Number of treasury shares as of the period-end: As of September 30, 2022 20,170,573 shares As of December 31, 2021 10,858,263 shares 3. Average number of shares for the period (cumulative): As of September 30, 2022 337,836,766 shares As of September 30, 2021 343,980,899 shares Note: It is not required that this type of earnings report be audited. Cautionary Statement with Respect to Forecasts of Consolidated Business Results (Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements) The results forecasts presented in this document are based upon currently available information and assumptions deemed rational. A variety of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasts. Please refer to "1. Qualitative Information regarding Business Results (3) Basis for the Revision in Forecasts, Including Consolidated Operating Results Forecasts" on page 7 of the Attachment for the assumptions used.