Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kuraray Co., Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3405   JP3269600007

KURARAY CO., LTD

(3405)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:10 2022-11-09 am EST
1107.00 JPY   +8.32%
11/08Kuraray : 3Q FY2022 Kuraray Group Earnings Announcement Presentation (209KB)
PU
11/08Kuraray : Consolidated Earnings Report for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) (292KB)
PU
11/08Kuraray : Uses Polyester Fiber Recycled from Plastic Bottles Launched Environmentally Friendly Hook-and-Loop Fastener MAGIC TAPE™ Provided to apparel and other manufacturers as a sustainable material that will help realize a circular economy
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kuraray : Consolidated Earnings Report for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) (292KB)

11/08/2022 | 11:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Business Results for the

Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending

December 31, 2022 (Unaudited)

November 9, 2022

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

November 9, 2022

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Consolidated Earnings Report for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022

Name of listed company:

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Stock code:

3405

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange, Prime Market

URL:

https://www.kuraray.com/

Representative:

Title:

Representative Director and President

Name:

Hitoshi Kawahara

Contact:

Title:

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications Department, Corporate

Management Planning Office

Name:

Shinichi Takizawa

Tel:

+81-3-6701-1070

Preparation of supplementary documentation for the quarterly earnings report: Yes

Holding of quarterly earnings results briefing: Yes (for securities analysts and institutional investors)

(Millions of yen rounded down unless otherwise stated)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(Percentage changes displayed for net sales, operating income, ordinary income and net income attributable to owners of the parent are comparisons with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.)

(Millions of yen)

Net Sales

Operating Income

Ordinary Income

Net Income

Attributable to Owners

of the Parent

(%)

(%)

(%)

(%)

Fiscal 2022 3Q

553,150

70,846

70,078

47,174

Fiscal 2021 3Q

459,159

16.6

54,318

67.0

51,001

71.0

28,602

88.8

Note: Comprehensive income:

For the fiscal 2022 third quarter:

¥137,969 million

(―%)

For the fiscal 2021 third quarter:

¥56,553 million

(―%)

Net Income per

Fully Diluted Net

Share (Yen)

Income per Share

(Yen)

Fiscal 2022 3Q

139.64

139.53

Fiscal 2021 3Q

83.15

83.08

Note: Due to the adoption of the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29; March 31, 2020) from January 1, 2022, the figures for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 reflect the application of the newly applied accounting standard. Therefore, the rate of change from the same quarter of the previous year is not shown.

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

(Millions of yen)

Total Assets

Net Assets

Equity Ratio (%)

As of September 30, 2022

1,215,627

693,133

55.2

As of December 31, 2021

1,091,014

579,602

51.3

[Reference] Equity attributable to owners of the parent:

As of September 30, 2022: ¥671,487 million

As of December 31, 2021: ¥559,984 million

Note: Due to the adoption of the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29; March 31, 2020) from January 1, 2022, the figures for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 reflect the application of the newly applied accounting standard.

2. Dividends

(Yen)

Cash Dividends per Share

Record Date

Mar. 31

Jun. 30

Sep. 30

Dec. 31

Annual

Fiscal 2021

20.00

20.00

40.00

Fiscal 2022

21.00

Fiscal 2022

(Forecast)

21.00

42.00

Note: Revisions to cash dividend forecast during this period: No

3. Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

(Percentage changes displayed for net sales, operating income, ordinary income and net income attributable to owners of the parent are comparisons with the previous fiscal year.)

(Millions of yen)

Net Sales

Operating

Ordinary

Net Income

Net Income

Income

Income

Attributable to Owners

per Share

of the Parent

(Yen)

Full Fiscal Year

760,000

78,000

75,000

48,000

143.41

Notes: 1. Revisions to forecasts of consolidated financial results during this period: Yes

2. Due to the adoption of the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No.

29; March 31, 2020) from January 1, 2022, the figures for fiscal 2022 reflect the application of the newly applied accounting standard. Therefore, the rate of change from the previous fiscal year is not shown.

[Reference]

  1. Changes in Important Subsidiaries during the Period (Changes in Special Subsidiaries Involving Changes in the Scope of Consolidation)

Added: No companies

Excluded: No companies

  1. Adoption of Special Accounting Practices in the Preparation of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
    No
  2. Changes in Accounting Principles, Procedures and Presentation Methods in Connection with the Preparation of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
    1. Changes following revision of accounting standards: Yes
    2. Changes besides 1. above: No
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: No
    4. Restatement: No
  4. Number of Shares Issued and Outstanding (Common Shares)
    1. Number of shares issued and outstanding (including treasury shares) as of the period-

end:

As of September 30, 2022

354,863,603 shares

As of December 31, 2021

354,863,603 shares

2. Number of treasury shares as of the period-end:

As of September 30, 2022

20,170,573 shares

As of December 31, 2021

10,858,263 shares

3. Average number of shares for the period (cumulative):

As of September 30, 2022

337,836,766 shares

As of September 30, 2021

343,980,899 shares

Note: It is not required that this type of earnings report be audited.

Cautionary Statement with Respect to Forecasts of Consolidated Business Results (Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements)

The results forecasts presented in this document are based upon currently available information and assumptions deemed rational. A variety of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasts. Please refer to "1. Qualitative Information regarding Business Results (3) Basis for the Revision in Forecasts, Including Consolidated Operating Results Forecasts" on page 7 of the Attachment for the assumptions used.

Index of the Attachment

1. Qualitative Information regarding Business Results ...................................................

2

(1) Overview of Consolidated Business Results ............................................................

2

(2) Overview of Financial Position .................................................................................

6

(3) Basis for the Revision in Forecasts, Including Consolidated Operating Results

Forecasts ..................................................................................................................

7

2. Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes ...........................................

8

(1) Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets...................................................................

8

(2) Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income and Quarterly Consolidated

Statements of Comprehensive Income ....................................................................

10

(3) Notes regarding Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements ...............................

12

Notes regarding Going Concern Assumptions .........................................................

12

Material Changes in Shareholders' Equity ...............................................................

12

Changes in Accounting Principles ............................................................................

12

Segment Information, etc..........................................................................................

13

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kuraray Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 04:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KURARAY CO., LTD
11/08Kuraray : 3Q FY2022 Kuraray Group Earnings Announcement Presentation (209KB)
PU
11/08Kuraray : Consolidated Earnings Report for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending Dec..
PU
11/08Kuraray : Uses Polyester Fiber Recycled from Plastic Bottles Launched Environmentally Frie..
PU
11/03Kuraray : EcoBalance 2022 (15th Biennial International Conference on EcoBalance) Joint Pre..
PU
10/19Kuraray : Reactivated Carbon Production Facilities of Calgon Carbon's Belgium Subsidiary C..
PU
10/06Kuraray : Recycled Raw Materials from Plastic Bottles, Part 2 Environmentally Friendly CLA..
PU
08/31Kuraray : Price Increase for Mowital® PVB resin
PU
08/11Kuraray's H1 Profit Soars on Higher Sales, Segmented Growth
MT
08/10KURARAY CO., LTD : Press Release
CO
08/10KURARAY CO., LTD : Half-year results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 717 B 4 930 M 4 930 M
Net income 2022 44 286 M 304 M 304 M
Net Debt 2022 173 B 1 190 M 1 190 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,79x
Yield 2022 4,11%
Capitalization 342 B 2 351 M 2 351 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 11 330
Free-Float 87,6%
Chart KURARAY CO., LTD
Duration : Period :
Kuraray Co., Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KURARAY CO., LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1 022,00 JPY
Average target price 1 205,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hitoshi Kawahara President & Representative Director
Masaaki Ito Chairman
Keiji Taga Director & Head-Administration
Tomokazu Hamaguchi Independent Outside Director
Jun Hamano Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KURARAY CO., LTD2.10%2 329
AIR LIQUIDE-3.15%69 785
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-26.55%68 581
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-18.64%35 993
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-8.31%27 229
GANFENG LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.-11.47%23 243