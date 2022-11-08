Kuraray : Consolidated Earnings Report for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) (292KB)

Preparation of supplementary documentation for the quarterly earnings report: Yes
Holding of quarterly earnings results briefing: Yes (for securities analysts and institutional investors)
(Millions of yen rounded down unless otherwise stated)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)
(1) Consolidated Operating Results
(Percentage changes displayed for net sales, operating income, ordinary income and net income attributable to owners of the parent are comparisons with the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.)
(Millions of yen)
Net Sales
Operating Income
Ordinary Income
Net Income
Attributable to Owners
of the Parent
(%)
(%)
(%)
(%)
Fiscal 2022 3Q
553,150
―
70,846
―
70,078
―
47,174
―
Fiscal 2021 3Q
459,159
16.6
54,318
67.0
51,001
71.0
28,602
88.8
Note: Comprehensive income:
For the fiscal 2022 third quarter:
¥137,969 million
(―%)
For the fiscal 2021 third quarter:
¥56,553 million
(―%)
Net Income per
Fully Diluted Net
Share (Yen)
Income per Share
(Yen)
Fiscal 2022 3Q
139.64
139.53
Fiscal 2021 3Q
83.15
83.08
Note: Due to the adoption of the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29; March 31, 2020) from January 1, 2022, the figures for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 reflect the application of the newly applied accounting standard. Therefore, the rate of change from the same quarter of the previous year is not shown.
(2) Consolidated Financial Position
(Millions of yen)
Total Assets
Net Assets
Equity Ratio (%)
As of September 30, 2022
1,215,627
693,133
55.2
As of December 31, 2021
1,091,014
579,602
51.3
[Reference] Equity attributable to owners of the parent:
As of September 30, 2022: ¥671,487 million
As of December 31, 2021: ¥559,984 million
Note: Due to the adoption of the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29; March 31, 2020) from January 1, 2022, the figures for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 reflect the application of the newly applied accounting standard.
2. Dividends
(Yen)
Cash Dividends per Share
Record Date
Mar. 31
Jun. 30
Sep. 30
Dec. 31
Annual
Fiscal 2021
―
20.00
―
20.00
40.00
Fiscal 2022
―
21.00
―
Fiscal 2022
(Forecast)
21.00
42.00
Note: Revisions to cash dividend forecast during this period: No
3. Forecasts of Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)
(Percentage changes displayed for net sales, operating income, ordinary income and net income attributable to owners of the parent are comparisons with the previous fiscal year.)
(Millions of yen)
Net Sales
Operating
Ordinary
Net Income
Net Income
Income
Income
Attributable to Owners
per Share
of the Parent
(Yen)
Full Fiscal Year
760,000
―
78,000
―
75,000
―
48,000
―
143.41
Notes: 1. Revisions to forecasts of consolidated financial results during this period: Yes
2. Due to the adoption of the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No.
29; March 31, 2020) from January 1, 2022, the figures for fiscal 2022 reflect the application of the newly applied accounting standard. Therefore, the rate of change from the previous fiscal year is not shown.
[Reference]
Changes in Important Subsidiaries during the Period (Changes in Special Subsidiaries Involving Changes in the Scope of Consolidation)
Added: No companies
Excluded: No companies
Adoption of Special Accounting Practices in the Preparation of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
No
Changes in Accounting Principles, Procedures and Presentation Methods in Connection with the Preparation of Quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements
Changes following revision of accounting standards: Yes
Changes besides 1. above: No
Changes in accounting estimates: No
Restatement: No
Number of Shares Issued and Outstanding (Common Shares)
Number of shares issued and outstanding (including treasury shares) as of the period-
end:
As of September 30, 2022
354,863,603 shares
As of December 31, 2021
354,863,603 shares
2. Number of treasury shares as of the period-end:
As of September 30, 2022
20,170,573 shares
As of December 31, 2021
10,858,263 shares
3. Average number of shares for the period (cumulative):
As of September 30, 2022
337,836,766 shares
As of September 30, 2021
343,980,899 shares
Note: It is not required that this type of earnings report be audited.
Cautionary Statement with Respect to Forecasts of Consolidated Business Results (Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements)
The results forecasts presented in this document are based upon currently available information and assumptions deemed rational. A variety of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasts. Please refer to "1. Qualitative Information regarding Business Results (3) Basis for the Revision in Forecasts, Including Consolidated Operating Results Forecasts" on page 7 of the Attachment for the assumptions used.
Index of the Attachment
1. Qualitative Information regarding Business Results ...................................................
2
(1) Overview of Consolidated Business Results ............................................................
2
(2) Overview of Financial Position .................................................................................
6
(3) Basis for the Revision in Forecasts, Including Consolidated Operating Results
