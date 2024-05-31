Corporate Governance System

Board of Directors

The Board of Directors, which meets at least once a month, sets bylaws for the Board, deliberates and decides on statutory matters and other key management issues, and supervises business execution. The Board of Directors is chaired by the Chairman and Director. The maximum number of Directors is set at 12, to facilitate agile management decision-making

by the Board, and the term of office is set at one year to clarify their responsibilities to shareholders. There are currently 11 incumbent Directors, of whom two are female and one is non-Japanese. Four are Outside Directors, who possess a wealth of experience in and broad insight into the economy, finance, and corporate management, and are responsible for supervising management from an independent, third-party standpoint.

Audit & Supervisory Board and Internal Audits

The Audit & Supervisory Board consists of five Members, including three independent Outside Members of Audit & Supervisory Board. Four are male and one is female. The Audit & Supervisory Board convenes monthly, in principle.

The Members of Audit & Supervisory Board meet regularly with the Independent Auditor and receive reports on audit planning, implementation status, and audit content. They also receive reports on the results of internal audits from the Corporate Auditing Division, the in-house audit department. In addition, the Members of Audit & Supervisory

Board serve as corporate auditors at major Group companies and conduct Group company audits as appropriate. They also attend the periodic Group Auditor Liaison Meetings consisting of the Group company auditors to gain informa-

tion on the respective companies. There are also staff to assist the

Members of Audit & Supervisory Board in carrying out their duties.