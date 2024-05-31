Kuraray Report 2024

Corporate Overview (As of December 31, 2023)

Company Name

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

President and

Hitoshi Kawahara

Representative

Director

Established

June 1926

Head Office

Tokiwabashi Tower, 2-6-4, Otemachi,

Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-0004, Japan

URL

https://www.kuraray.com

Capital

JPY89 billion

Employees

11,906

(Consolidated)

Group

76 consolidated subsidiaries,

Companies

two equity-method affiliates

Major Overseas

United States, Germany, Belgium, China,

Operations

Korea, Singapore, Thailand

Main Group Locations

Inclusion in ESG Indexes (As of April 30, 2024)

Kuraray has been included in the following ESG investment indexes.

External Evaluations of IR Activities

Stock Information

Major Shareholders

Shareholder Composition (Shareholding Ratio)

Securities Code

3405

Number of

Issued and

354,863,603 shares

Name of shareholder

shares held

(thousands)

Outstanding

(including 20,107,257 shares of

The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)

64,245

Shares

treasury stock)

Number of

99,733

Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)

29,688

National Mutual Insurance Federation of

Shareholders

Domestic Stock

Prime Market in

Agricultural Cooperatives

10,882

Nippon Life Insurance Company

10,448

Exchange Listing

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Shareholder

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank,

Kuraray Employee Stock Ownership Plan

6,166

JPMorgan Securities Japan Co., Ltd.

6,121

Register Agent

Limited 1-4-1, Marunouchi,

Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8223, Japan

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company

5,372

Independent

PricewaterhouseCoopers

THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON 140042

4,869

Auditor

Japan LLC

Kuraray Business Partner Stock Ownership Plan

4,697

Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd.

4,611

Individuals and Others

-. %

Shares Held by

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

'.%

Securities

Corporations

."%

Other Domestic

Corporations

•.'%

Trust and

Banking Companies

.%

Life Insurance

Companies

.%

Major Commercial

Banks and Other

Financial Institutions

.•%

Foreign Investors

.-%

Note: Kuraray Co., Ltd. holds 20,107,257 shares of treasury stock.

