Kuraray : Corporate Overview, Stock Information, Inclusion in ESG Indexes
May 30, 2024
Kuraray Report 2024
Kuraray Group Businesses "For People and the Planet" Toward Realizing the Vision Three Challenges Business and Growth Strategies Management Foundation
Corporate Data
67
Corporate Overview
/ Stock Information / Inclusion in ESG Indexes
See the corporate website for details on the various indexes.
Corporate Overview (As of December 31, 2023)
Company Name
Kuraray Co., Ltd.
President and
Hitoshi Kawahara
Representative
Director
Established
June 1926
Head Office
Tokiwabashi Tower, 2-6-4, Otemachi,
Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-0004, Japan
URL
https://www.kuraray.com
Capital
JPY89 billion
Employees
11,906
(Consolidated)
Group
76 consolidated subsidiaries,
Companies
two equity-method affiliates
Major Overseas
United States, Germany, Belgium, China,
Operations
Korea, Singapore, Thailand
Main Group Locations
Inclusion in ESG Indexes
(As of April 30, 2024)
Kuraray has been included in the following ESG investment indexes.
External Evaluations of IR Activities
Stock Information
Major Shareholders
Shareholder Composition
(Shareholding Ratio)
Securities Code
3405
Number of
Issued and
354,863,603 shares
Name of shareholder
shares held
(thousands)
Outstanding
(including 20,107,257 shares of
The Master Trust Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)
64,245
Shares
treasury stock)
Number of
99,733
Custody Bank of Japan, Ltd. (Trust Account)
29,688
National Mutual Insurance Federation of
Shareholders
Domestic Stock
Prime Market in
Agricultural Cooperatives
10,882
Nippon Life Insurance Company
10,448
Exchange Listing
Tokyo Stock Exchange
Shareholder
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank,
Kuraray Employee Stock Ownership Plan
6,166
JPMorgan Securities Japan Co., Ltd.
6,121
Register Agent
Limited 1-4-1, Marunouchi,
Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-8223, Japan
Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company
5,372
Independent
PricewaterhouseCoopers
THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON 140042
4,869
Auditor
Japan LLC
Kuraray Business Partner Stock Ownership Plan
4,697
Japan Securities Finance Co., Ltd.
4,611
Individuals and Others
-. %
Shares Held by
Kuraray Co., Ltd.
'.%
Securities
Corporations
."%
Other Domestic
Corporations
•.'%
Trust and
Banking Companies
.%
Life Insurance
Companies
.%
Major Commercial
Banks and Other
Financial Institutions
.•%
Foreign Investors
.-%
Note: Kuraray Co., Ltd. holds 20,107,257 shares of treasury stock.
Kuraray Co., Ltd. is the world's leader in the manufacturing and marketing of chemical products, resins and synthetic fibers. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- chemical and resin (45.6%): functional resins and films, elastometers, thermoplastics, adhesives, fine chemistry products, etc. primarily for cosmetic products, televisions and mobile phones screens, foot packaging and paper manufacturing;
- fibers and textile products (29.8%): synthetic fibers and man-made leather, polyester, nonwoven textile products, resins, etc. sold under the brands Kuralon, Clarino Vectran and Kuraflex;
- functional materials (18.8%): methacrylic resin, medical chemicals, carbon materials, etc.;
- other (5.8%): primarily dental treatment and water purifying products.
At the end of 2019, the group had 52 production worldwide.
Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (27.1%), China (13.8%), Asia (12.3%), Europe (23.6%), the United States (18.5%) and other (4.7%).
More about the company
Last Close Price
1,884
JPY
Average target price
1,911
JPY
Spread / Average Target
+1.41% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
