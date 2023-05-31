Advanced search
    3405   JP3269600007

KURARAY CO., LTD

(3405)
2023-05-31
1318.00 JPY   -2.87%
04:48aKuraray : Corporate Statements, Corporate Tagline
PU
04:43aKuraray : Report2023（10768KB）
PU
05/12Kuraray Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
Kuraray : Corporate Statements, Corporate Tagline

05/31/2023
Kuraray Report 2023

Introduction

Value Creation of the Kuraray Group

Three Challenges

Business and Growth Strategies

Management Foundation

Corporate Data

05

Corporate Statements

Corporate Tagline

Our Mission

We are committed to developing new fields of business using pioneering technology that improves the environment and enhances the quality of life throughout the world.

"For people and the planet-to achieve what no one else can."

Our Values

Respect for individuals

Safety is the cornerstone of everything we do

Philosophy

Close cooperation to

Guiding

attain shared goals

Principles

Customers' needs are our top priority

Constant creation of new value

We act on ideas in the workplace

Our Commitment

We will constantly develop and provide safe, high-quality products and services.

We will maintain a sound relationship with society through good communication.

We will strive to preserve and improve the global environment, and to secure safety and health in all our workplaces.

We will value all members of the Kuraray community and respect their rights.

We will always conduct businesses in a free, fair and transparent manner. We will honor all intellectual property and secure data and information in a proper manner.

Possibility can change the world.

And it starts here.

The Kuraray Group established a corporate tagline in 2022: "Possible starts here." Since our founding, we have taken on the challenge of solving social issues and creating new value through our business activities. We formulated the phrase "Possible starts here" to express our unwavering corporate attitude as well as our desire to co-create value with society for a better future-starting with the Kuraray Group.

Brand Story of the Kuraray Group https://www.kuraray.com/possiblestartshere/

Disclaimer

Kuraray Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 08:47:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 807 B 5 771 M 5 771 M
Net income 2023 46 613 M 334 M 334 M
Net Debt 2023 188 B 1 345 M 1 345 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,74x
Yield 2023 3,54%
Capitalization 454 B 3 250 M 3 250 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
EV / Sales 2024 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 4 251
Free-Float 87,6%
Technical analysis trends KURARAY CO., LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1 357,00 JPY
Average target price 1 501,25 JPY
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hitoshi Kawahara President & Representative Director
Masaaki Ito Chairman
Keiji Taga Director & Head-Administration
Jun Hamano Independent Outside Director
Satoshi Tanaka Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KURARAY CO., LTD28.26%3 250
AIR LIQUIDE20.53%89 180
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION0.78%72 078
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-10.33%36 844
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.4.44%28 208
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION10.00%20 262
