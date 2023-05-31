Kuraray : Corporate Statements, Corporate Tagline

Our Mission
We are committed to developing new fields of business using pioneering technology that improves the environment and enhances the quality of life throughout the world.
"For people and the planet-to achieve what no one else can."
Our Values
|
|
Respect for individuals
|
|
Safety is the cornerstone of everything we do
|
Philosophy
|
Close cooperation to
|
Guiding
|
attain shared goals
|
Principles
|
Customers' needs are our top priority
|
|
|
|
Constant creation of new value
|
We act on ideas in the workplace
|
|
|
Our Commitment
We will constantly develop and provide safe, high-quality products and services.
We will maintain a sound relationship with society through good communication.
We will strive to preserve and improve the global environment, and to secure safety and health in all our workplaces.
We will value all members of the Kuraray community and respect their rights.
We will always conduct businesses in a free, fair and transparent manner. We will honor all intellectual property and secure data and information in a proper manner.
Possibility can change the world.
And it starts here.
The Kuraray Group established a corporate tagline in 2022: "Possible starts here." Since our founding, we have taken on the challenge of solving social issues and creating new value through our business activities. We formulated the phrase "Possible starts here" to express our unwavering corporate attitude as well as our desire to co-create value with society for a better future-starting with the Kuraray Group.
Brand Story of the Kuraray Group https://www.kuraray.com/possiblestartshere/