Kuraray : Corporate Statements, Corporate Tagline

Our Mission

We are committed to developing new fields of business using pioneering technology that improves the environment and enhances the quality of life throughout the world.

"For people and the planet-to achieve what no one else can."

Our Values

Respect for individuals Safety is the cornerstone of everything we do Philosophy Close cooperation to Guiding attain shared goals Principles Customers' needs are our top priority Constant creation of new value We act on ideas in the workplace

Our Commitment

We will constantly develop and provide safe, high-quality products and services.

We will maintain a sound relationship with society through good communication.

We will strive to preserve and improve the global environment, and to secure safety and health in all our workplaces.

We will value all members of the Kuraray community and respect their rights.

We will always conduct businesses in a free, fair and transparent manner. We will honor all intellectual property and secure data and information in a proper manner.