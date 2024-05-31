Kuraray Report 2024
Kuraray Group Businesses "For People and the Planet" Toward Realizing the Vision Three Challenges Business and Growth Strategies Management Foundation
Corporate Data
61
Executives(As of March 27, 2024)
Representative Directors
The reasons for the election of Directors and Corporate Auditors are disclosed in the reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders at the time of election:
General Meeting of Shareholders
Board of Directors
Hitoshi Kawahara
Keiji Taga
Masaaki Ito
Yoshimasa Sano
President and
Representative Director
Chairman and Director
Director and Senior
Representative Director
and Senior Managing
Managing Executive Officer
Executive Officer
Apr. 1984 Joined Kuraray Co., Ltd.
Apr. 1984 Joined Kuraray Co., Ltd.
Apr. 1980 Joined Kuraray Co., Ltd.
Apr. 1980 Joined Kuraray Co., Ltd.
Apr. 2014 General Manager, Poval Film Division,
Apr. 2014 General Manager, Medical Division,
Apr. 2010 General Manager, Methacrylate Division,
Apr. 2010 General Manager, Elastomer Division,
Vinyl Acetate Company
Functional Materials Company
Chemicals Company
Chemicals Company
Jan. 2016 Vice President, Vinyl Acetate Film Company
Mar. 2017 Executive Officer
Jun. 2012 Executive Officer
Jun. 2012 Executive Officer
Mar. 2016 Executive Officer
Jan. 2018 Officer Responsible for Corporate Management
Apr. 2013 Vice President, Functional Materials Company
Apr. 2014 General Manager, Methacrylate Division,
Jan. 2018 President, Vinyl Acetate Resin Company
Planning Office (Current position); Officer Responsible
Jun. 2013 Managing Executive Officer
Functional Materials Company
Mar. 2018 Managing Executive Officer
for CSR Division
Apr. 2014 Officer Responsible for Corporate Management
Jan. 2016 Vice President, Functional Materials Company
Mar. 2019 Director and Managing Executive Officer
Mar. 2018 Managing Executive Officer
Planning Division; Officer Responsible for CSR Division
Mar. 2016 Director and Managing Executive Officer
Jan. 2021 President and Representative Director (Current position)
Apr. 2018 General Manager, Corporate Management Planning Office
Jun. 2014 Director and Managing Executive Officer
Jan. 2017 General Manager, Carbon Materials Division,
Mar. 2019 Director and Managing Executive Officer
Jan. 2015 President and Representative Director
Functional Materials Company
Jan. 2020 Officer Responsible for Administrative Unit
Jan. 2021 Chairman and Director (Current position)
Jan. 2018 President, Functional Materials Company
Jan. 2022 Officer Responsible for Corporate Sustainability Division
Apr. 2021 Chairperson, Saijo Central Hospital (Current position)
Jan. 2020 President, Fibers and Textiles Company (Current position);
(Current position); Officer Responsible for Global Digital
Responsible for Osaka Office (Current position)
Transformation Office; Officer Responsible for
Mar. 2020 Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer
Accounting and Finance Division (Current position)
(Current position)
Jan. 2023 Officer Responsible for DX-IT Division (Current position)
Jan. 2024 Representative Director and Senior Managing
Executive Officer (Current position)
Matthias Gutweiler
Nobuhiko Takai
Tomoyuki Watanabe
Keiko Murata
Director and Managing
Director and Managing
Director and Managing
Outside Director
Executive Officer
Executive Officer
Executive Officer
(Independent Director)
Foreign national
Outside
Independent
Mar. 1988 Joined Hoechst AG
Apr. 1984 Joined Kuraray Co., Ltd.
Apr. 1988 Joined Kuraray Co., Ltd.
Apr. 1986
Entered Economic Planning Agency of Japan (EPA)
Jun. 1996 Plant Manager, Mowiol Plant, Hoechst AG
Apr. 2014 General Manager, Genestar Division, Isoprene Company
Jan. 2015 General Manager, Poval Resin Division, Vinyl Acetate
Aug. 2005
Director for Overseas Economies, Directorate General for
Dec. 2001 Joined Kuraray Specialities Europe
Mar. 2016 Executive Officer
Resin Company; General Manager, International Business
Economic Research, Cabinet Office
Jan. 2009
Executive Officer, Kuraray Co., Ltd.;
Jan. 2019
Vice President, Functional Materials Company;
Planning Division
Aug. 2006
Director for International Affairs, Secretariat of
Apr. 2013
President, Kuraray Europe GmbH (Current position)
General Manager, Carbon Material Division,
Jan. 2016 Vice President, Vinyl Acetate Resin Company
the Science Council of Japan, Cabinet Office
General Manager, PVB Division, Vinyl Acetate Company
Functional Materials Company
Mar. 2018 Executive Officer
Jul. 2008
Professor, Graduate School of Social Sciences,
Mar. 2018
Managing Executive Officer
Mar. 2019
Managing Executive Officer
Jan. 2021 President, Vinyl Acetate Resin Company (Current position)
Tokyo Metropolitan University
Mar. 2020
Director and Managing Executive Officer (Current position)
Jan. 2020
President, Functional Materials Company (Current position)
Jan. 2023
Officer Responsible for Electronics Materials Promotion
May 2015
Advisor to the President, Tokyo Metropolitan University
Mar. 2020
Director and Managing Executive Officer (Current position)
Mar. 2023
Division (Current position)
Jul. 2017
Trustee, Nippon Life Insurance Company (Current position)
Managing Executive Officer
Apr. 2018
Professor, Graduate School of Management,
Jan. 2024
President, Vinyl Acetate Film Company (Current position)
Tokyo Metropolitan University
Mar. 2024
Director and Managing Executive Officer (Current position)
Mar. 2020
Director, Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Current position)
Apr. 2022
Professor Emeritus, Tokyo Metropolitan University
(Current position); Professor, Graduate School of
Economics, Rissho University (Current position)
Board of DirectorsMembers of Audit & Supervisory Board
Satoshi Tanaka
Kiyoto Ido
Naoko Mikami
Hiroaya Hayase
Outside Director
Outside Director
Outside Director
Full-time Member of
(Independent Director)
(Independent Director)
(Independent Director)
Audit & Supervisory Board
Outside
Independent
Outside
Independent
Outside
Independent
Apr. 1981 Joined Mitsui & Co.
Apr. 1973
Entered the Ministry of Finance (MOF)
Apr. 1983 Joined Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
Apr. 1980 Joined Kuraray Co., Ltd.
Apr. 2007 General Manager, Corporate Strategy & Planning,
Mar. 1980
Consul, Consulate-General of Japan, Frankfurt in Germany
Apr. 2007 Visiting Professor, Musashino University
Apr. 2012 General Manager, Poval Resin Division, Resin Company
Mitsui & Co.
Jul.
1989
Deputy General Manager, Finance Dept.,
Jan. 2010 Joined C'BON COSMETICS Co., Ltd.
Jun. 2012 Executive Officer
Apr. 2011 Managing Officer, Mitsui & Co.
Inter-American Development Bank, Washington, D.C.
Apr. 2010 Plant Manager of Tochigi Plant,
Apr. 2013 General Manager, Poval Resin Division,
Apr. 2013 Executive Managing Officer, Mitsui & Co.
Jul.
1998
Deputy Vice Minister of Finance for International Affairs,
C'BON COSMETICS Co., Ltd.
Vinyl Acetate Company; and General Manager,
Apr. 2015 Senior Executive Managing Officer, COO of Asia Pacific
Jun. 1999
MOF Deputy Director-General, International Bureau, MOF
Jun. 2011 Executive Officer in charge of Production Dept,
Production and Technology Management Division,
Business Unit, Mitsui & Co.
Minister, Embassy of Japan, Washington, D.C.
C'BON COSMETICS Co., Ltd.
Vinyl Acetate Company
Apr. 2017 Executive Vice President and CAO*1; CIO*2; CPO*3,
Jul.
2002
Deputy Director-General, International Bureau, MOF
Jun. 2012 Board Director in charge of Production Dept,
Jun. 2014 Managing Executive Officer
Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
Jul.
2004
Director-General, International Bureau, MOF
C'BON COSMETICS Co., Ltd.
Jan. 2015 President, Vinyl Acetate Film Company
Jun. 2017 Representative Director, Executive Vice President,
Aug. 2006
Executive Director, Bank of Japan
Jun. 2017 Managing Board Director and Executive Officer,
Mar. 2015 Director and Managing Executive Officer
Mitsui & Co.
Apr. 2011
Vice Chairman, Institute for International
C'BON COSMETICS Co., Ltd.
Jan. 2016 President, Vinyl Acetate Resin Company
Apr. 2019 Director, Mitsui & Co.
Mar. 2021
Economic Studies
Jun. 2019 Representative Director and Vice President,
Mar. 2016 Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer
Jun. 2019 Counselor, Mitsui & Co.
Director, Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Current position);
Executive Officer, C'BON COSMETICS Co., Ltd.
Mar. 2020 Representative Director and Senior Managing Executive
Mar. 2020 Director, Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Current position)
Director (Outside), Japan Investment Adviser Co., Ltd.
Jun. 2021 Outside Director, Showa Sangyo Co., Ltd. (Current position)
Officer
Apr. 2020 Outside Director, Sekisui House, Ltd.
(Current position)
Mar. 2022 Outside Director, Earth Corporation (Current position)
Jan. 2021 Executive Supervisor, Vinyl Acetate Resin Company;
Jan. 2021 Independent Director, IHH Healthcare Berhad
Mar. 2024 Director, Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Current position)
Executive Supervisor, Vinyl Acetate Film Company
(Current position)
Jan. 2022 President, Vinyl Acetate Film Company
Apr. 2021 Representative Director, Executive Vice President &
Jan. 2024 Director and Executive Officer
Executive Officer, Sekisui House, Ltd. (Current position)
Mar. 2024 Member of Audit & Supervisory Board (Current position)
*1 Chief Administrative Officer *2 Chief Information Officer
*3 Chief Privacy Officer
Naoya Uehara
Mitsuhiro Nagahama
Tomomi Yatsu
Kenji Komatsu
Full-time Member of
Outside Member of
Outside Member of
Outside Member of
Audit & Supervisory Board
Audit & Supervisory Board
Audit & Supervisory Board
Audit & Supervisory Board
(Independent Member of
(Independent Member of
(Independent Member of
Audit & Supervisory Board)
Audit & Supervisory Board)
Audit & Supervisory Board)
Outside
Independent
Outside
Independent
Outside
Independent
Apr. 1982 Joined Kuraray Co., Ltd.
Apr. 1976 Entered The Fuji Bank Limited
Apr. 1983 Entered Tokyo Electron Ltd.
Apr. 1978
Entered Mitsubishi Corporation
Apr. 2013 Vice General Manager, Corporate Management
(the present Mizuho Bank, Ltd.)
Oct. 1986 Entered Tohmatsu Awoki & Sanwa
Feb. 1996
Entered GE International Inc.
Planning Division
Apr. 2002 General Manager, Americas Non-Japanese Corporate
(the present Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC)
Jul. 2005
Representative Director and President, Ecolab Inc.
Jun. 2014 Vice General Manager, GLS Division, Kuraray America, Inc.
Banking Division No. 2, Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd.
Sep. 1990 Registered as a Certified Public Accountant
(the present Ecolab GK)
Jan. 2018 Vice President, Kuraray Europe GmbH
(the present Mizuho Bank, Ltd.)
Oct. 2001 Registered with Tokyo Bar Association; Entered Shin-Tokyo
Apr. 2007
Senior Vice President, Ecolab Inc.
Mar. 2020 Executive Officer, Kuraray Co., Ltd.
Mar. 2003 Executive Officer and General Manager,
Sohgoh Law Office (later merged with Bingham Sakai
Dec. 2010
Senior Executive Officer, SANDEN CORPORATION
Jan. 2021 Assistant to the President
Otemachi Corporate Banking Division No. 6 and No. 7,
Mimura Aizawa-Foreign Law Joint Enterprise)
Nov. 2011
Entered Bain Capital Asia, LLC
Mar. 2021 Member of Audit & Supervisory Board (Current position)
Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd.
Jun. 2009 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Calbee, Inc.
Mar. 2013
Director, President and CEO, BELLSYSTEM24, Inc.
Apr. 2005 Managing Executive Officer in charge of corporate banking,
Jun. 2010 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member,
Mar. 2016
Director and Chairman, BELLSYSTEM24 Holdings, Inc.
Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd.
Taiko Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Jun. 2016
Advisor, COACH A Co., Ltd.
Mar. 2006 Managing Executive Officer, Head of the Americas,
Mar. 2012 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member,
Dec. 2018
Advisor, API Consultants CO., LTD.
Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd.
KOKUYO Co., Ltd.
Mar. 2019
Member of Audit & Supervisory Board, Kuraray Co., Ltd.
Apr. 2010 Deputy President, Head of the Americas,
Mar. 2015 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member,
(Current position)
Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd.
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
May 2020 Executive Vice President, FUJITSU COMPONENT
Apr. 2013 Chairman of the Board, Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.;
Apr. 2015 Partner, TMI Associates
LIMITED (the present FCL COMPONENTS LIMITED)
Chairman of the Board, Mizuho Securities USA Inc.
Jun. 2016 Outside Director, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.
Oct. 2022
Director, FCL COMPONENTS LIMITED
Apr. 2015 Senior Advisor, Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
(Current position)
Jan. 2023
Chairman and Representative Director, Longreach
Jun. 2015 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Azbil Co., Ltd.
Jun. 2017 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member,
Business Partners Inc. (Current position)
Mar. 2018 Member of Audit & Supervisory Board, Kuraray Co., Ltd.
IHI Corporation
(Current position)
Mar. 2019 Member of Audit & Supervisory Board, Kuraray Co., Ltd.
Mar. 2019 Outside Director, Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd.
(Current position)
Jun. 2019 Outside Director, Azbil Co., Ltd. (Current position)
Mar. 2021 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member,
Jun. 2020 Outside Director, NSK Ltd. (Current position)
Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (Current position)
Apr. 2022 Representative, Yatsu Law & Accounting Office
(Current position)
Managing Executive Officers
Officer Responsible for Technology Division;
Akira Omura
Officer Responsible for Plants in Japan;
Officer Responsible for Environmental
and Industrial Safety Management Center
Officer Responsible for Innovation
Toshihiro Omatsu
Networking Center; Officer Responsible for
Research and Development Division; Officer
Responsible for IP Management Center
Officer Responsible for General Affairs
Satoru Fujinami
and HR Division; Officer Responsible for
Confidential Information Management;
Officer Responsible for Purchasing and
Logistics Division
Yoji Ikemori
President, Isoprene Company;
General Manager, Genestar Division
Executive Officers
Stephen Cox
General Manager, Advanced Interlayer
Solutions Division
Koichi Takano
General Manager, Purchasing and
Logistics Division
Takaharu Kawahara
President, Kuraray America, Inc.
Fuyuo Ueyama
General Manager, Poval Film Division
Stevan R. Schott
General Manager, Environmental
Solutions Division; President,
Calgon Carbon Corporation
Kazushige Sakamoto
General Manager, Okayama Plant
Koichi Daifuku
General Manager, Electronics Materials
Promotion Division
Junichi Fujiwara
General Manager, Corporate Management
Planning Office
Hideo Ohi
General Manager, Corporate Auditing
Division
Hiroyuki Shimo
General Manager, EVAL Division
Yoshinobu Nakamura
General Manager, Methacrylate Division
Akiko Ide
General Manager, Corporate
Sustainability Division
Nobuyoshi Takai
General Manager, Fibers and Industrial
Materials Division
Christian Herrmanns
General Manager, MonoSol Division;
President, MonoSol
Stanley Fukuyama
General Manager, DX-IT Division
Satoshi Yamaguchi
General Manager, Medical Division;
President, Kuraray Noritake Dental Inc.
Noriaki Namba
General Manager, Accounting and
Finance Division
Main Areas of Expertise and Experience of Directors and
Members of Audit & Supervisory Board*1
Attendance rate*2
Knowledge, Experience of Officers
Name
Audit &
Production
Legal
Finance
Human
Board of
Corporate
Global
Sales and
and
R&D
Affairs and
Environment
Resources and
Supervisory
and
Directors
Board
Management
Marketing
Equipment
Risk
Accounting
and Society
Labor
Technology
Management
Management
Hitoshi Kawahara
100%
-
〇
〇
〇
Keiji Taga
100%
-
〇
〇
〇
〇
Masaaki Ito
100%
-
〇
〇
〇
〇
Yoshimasa Sano
100%
-
〇
〇
〇
〇
〇
〇
Directors
Matthias Gutweiler
nationalForeign
94%
-
Nobuhiko Takai
100%
-
〇
〇
Tomoyuki Watanabe
-
-
〇
〇
〇
〇
〇
〇
〇
Keiko Murata
Outside
100%
-
Independent
〇
〇
〇
〇
Satoshi Tanaka
Outside
100%
-
Independent
〇
〇
〇
Kiyoto Ido
Outside
100%
-
Independent
〇
〇
〇
Naoko Mikami
Outside
-
-
Independent
Hiroaya Hayase
100%
-
〇
〇
〇
〇
Membersof Audit & SupervisoryBoard
Naoya Uehara
100%
100%
〇
〇
Mitsuhiro
Outside
Tomomi Yatsu
Independent
100%
100%
〇
〇
Nagahama
Independent
94%
100%
〇
〇
〇
〇
Outside
〇
〇
〇
Kenji Komatsu
Outside
100%
100%
Independent
*1 The above table shows up to four areas of knowledge or experience possessed by Directors or Members of Audit & Supervisory Board. It does not represent all of their knowledge or experience.
*2 Attendance rate from January 2023 to December 2023.
