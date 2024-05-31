Kuraray Report 2024

Executives(As of March 27, 2024)

Representative Directors

The reasons for the election of Directors and Corporate Auditors are disclosed in the reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders at the time of election:

General Meeting of Shareholders

Board of Directors

Hitoshi Kawahara

Keiji Taga

Masaaki Ito

Yoshimasa Sano

President and

Representative Director

Chairman and Director

Director and Senior

Representative Director

and Senior Managing

Managing Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Apr. 1984 Joined Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Apr. 1984 Joined Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Apr. 1980 Joined Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Apr. 1980 Joined Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Apr. 2014 General Manager, Poval Film Division,

Apr. 2014 General Manager, Medical Division,

Apr. 2010 General Manager, Methacrylate Division,

Apr. 2010 General Manager, Elastomer Division,

Vinyl Acetate Company

Functional Materials Company

Chemicals Company

Chemicals Company

Jan. 2016 Vice President, Vinyl Acetate Film Company

Mar. 2017 Executive Officer

Jun. 2012 Executive Officer

Jun. 2012 Executive Officer

Mar. 2016 Executive Officer

Jan. 2018 Officer Responsible for Corporate Management

Apr. 2013 Vice President, Functional Materials Company

Apr. 2014 General Manager, Methacrylate Division,

Jan. 2018 President, Vinyl Acetate Resin Company

Planning Office (Current position); Officer Responsible

Jun. 2013 Managing Executive Officer

Functional Materials Company

Mar. 2018 Managing Executive Officer

for CSR Division

Apr. 2014 Officer Responsible for Corporate Management

Jan. 2016 Vice President, Functional Materials Company

Mar. 2019 Director and Managing Executive Officer

Mar. 2018 Managing Executive Officer

Planning Division; Officer Responsible for CSR Division

Mar. 2016 Director and Managing Executive Officer

Jan. 2021 President and Representative Director (Current position)

Apr. 2018 General Manager, Corporate Management Planning Office

Jun. 2014 Director and Managing Executive Officer

Jan. 2017 General Manager, Carbon Materials Division,

Mar. 2019 Director and Managing Executive Officer

Jan. 2015 President and Representative Director

Functional Materials Company

Jan. 2020 Officer Responsible for Administrative Unit

Jan. 2021 Chairman and Director (Current position)

Jan. 2018 President, Functional Materials Company

Jan. 2022 Officer Responsible for Corporate Sustainability Division

Apr. 2021 Chairperson, Saijo Central Hospital (Current position)

Jan. 2020 President, Fibers and Textiles Company (Current position);

(Current position); Officer Responsible for Global Digital

Responsible for Osaka Office (Current position)

Transformation Office; Officer Responsible for

Mar. 2020 Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer

Accounting and Finance Division (Current position)

(Current position)

Jan. 2023 Officer Responsible for DX-IT Division (Current position)

Jan. 2024 Representative Director and Senior Managing

Executive Officer (Current position)

Matthias Gutweiler

Nobuhiko Takai

Tomoyuki Watanabe

Keiko Murata

Director and Managing

Director and Managing

Director and Managing

Outside Director

Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Executive Officer

(Independent Director)

Foreign national

Outside

Independent

Mar. 1988 Joined Hoechst AG

Apr. 1984 Joined Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Apr. 1988 Joined Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Apr. 1986

Entered Economic Planning Agency of Japan (EPA)

Jun. 1996 Plant Manager, Mowiol Plant, Hoechst AG

Apr. 2014 General Manager, Genestar Division, Isoprene Company

Jan. 2015 General Manager, Poval Resin Division, Vinyl Acetate

Aug. 2005

Director for Overseas Economies, Directorate General for

Dec. 2001 Joined Kuraray Specialities Europe

Mar. 2016 Executive Officer

Resin Company; General Manager, International Business

Economic Research, Cabinet Office

Jan. 2009

Executive Officer, Kuraray Co., Ltd.;

Jan. 2019

Vice President, Functional Materials Company;

Planning Division

Aug. 2006

Director for International Affairs, Secretariat of

Apr. 2013

President, Kuraray Europe GmbH (Current position)

General Manager, Carbon Material Division,

Jan. 2016 Vice President, Vinyl Acetate Resin Company

the Science Council of Japan, Cabinet Office

General Manager, PVB Division, Vinyl Acetate Company

Functional Materials Company

Mar. 2018 Executive Officer

Jul. 2008

Professor, Graduate School of Social Sciences,

Mar. 2018

Managing Executive Officer

Mar. 2019

Managing Executive Officer

Jan. 2021 President, Vinyl Acetate Resin Company (Current position)

Tokyo Metropolitan University

Mar. 2020

Director and Managing Executive Officer (Current position)

Jan. 2020

President, Functional Materials Company (Current position)

Jan. 2023

Officer Responsible for Electronics Materials Promotion

May 2015

Advisor to the President, Tokyo Metropolitan University

Mar. 2020

Director and Managing Executive Officer (Current position)

Mar. 2023

Division (Current position)

Jul. 2017

Trustee, Nippon Life Insurance Company (Current position)

Managing Executive Officer

Apr. 2018

Professor, Graduate School of Management,

Jan. 2024

President, Vinyl Acetate Film Company (Current position)

Tokyo Metropolitan University

Mar. 2024

Director and Managing Executive Officer (Current position)

Mar. 2020

Director, Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Current position)

Apr. 2022

Professor Emeritus, Tokyo Metropolitan University

(Current position); Professor, Graduate School of

Economics, Rissho University (Current position)

Board of DirectorsMembers of Audit & Supervisory Board

Satoshi Tanaka

Kiyoto Ido

Naoko Mikami

Hiroaya Hayase

Outside Director

Outside Director

Outside Director

Full-time Member of

(Independent Director)

(Independent Director)

(Independent Director)

Audit & Supervisory Board

Outside

Independent

Outside

Independent

Outside

Independent

Apr. 1981 Joined Mitsui & Co.

Apr. 1973

Entered the Ministry of Finance (MOF)

Apr. 1983 Joined Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Apr. 1980 Joined Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Apr. 2007 General Manager, Corporate Strategy & Planning,

Mar. 1980

Consul, Consulate-General of Japan, Frankfurt in Germany

Apr. 2007 Visiting Professor, Musashino University

Apr. 2012 General Manager, Poval Resin Division, Resin Company

Mitsui & Co.

Jul.

1989

Deputy General Manager, Finance Dept.,

Jan. 2010 Joined C'BON COSMETICS Co., Ltd.

Jun. 2012 Executive Officer

Apr. 2011 Managing Officer, Mitsui & Co.

Inter-American Development Bank, Washington, D.C.

Apr. 2010 Plant Manager of Tochigi Plant,

Apr. 2013 General Manager, Poval Resin Division,

Apr. 2013 Executive Managing Officer, Mitsui & Co.

Jul.

1998

Deputy Vice Minister of Finance for International Affairs,

C'BON COSMETICS Co., Ltd.

Vinyl Acetate Company; and General Manager,

Apr. 2015 Senior Executive Managing Officer, COO of Asia Pacific

Jun. 1999

MOF Deputy Director-General, International Bureau, MOF

Jun. 2011 Executive Officer in charge of Production Dept,

Production and Technology Management Division,

Business Unit, Mitsui & Co.

Minister, Embassy of Japan, Washington, D.C.

C'BON COSMETICS Co., Ltd.

Vinyl Acetate Company

Apr. 2017 Executive Vice President and CAO*1; CIO*2; CPO*3,

Jul.

2002

Deputy Director-General, International Bureau, MOF

Jun. 2012 Board Director in charge of Production Dept,

Jun. 2014 Managing Executive Officer

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Jul.

2004

Director-General, International Bureau, MOF

C'BON COSMETICS Co., Ltd.

Jan. 2015 President, Vinyl Acetate Film Company

Jun. 2017 Representative Director, Executive Vice President,

Aug. 2006

Executive Director, Bank of Japan

Jun. 2017 Managing Board Director and Executive Officer,

Mar. 2015 Director and Managing Executive Officer

Mitsui & Co.

Apr. 2011

Vice Chairman, Institute for International

C'BON COSMETICS Co., Ltd.

Jan. 2016 President, Vinyl Acetate Resin Company

Apr. 2019 Director, Mitsui & Co.

Mar. 2021

Economic Studies

Jun. 2019 Representative Director and Vice President,

Mar. 2016 Director and Senior Managing Executive Officer

Jun. 2019 Counselor, Mitsui & Co.

Director, Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Current position);

Executive Officer, C'BON COSMETICS Co., Ltd.

Mar. 2020 Representative Director and Senior Managing Executive

Mar. 2020 Director, Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Current position)

Director (Outside), Japan Investment Adviser Co., Ltd.

Jun. 2021 Outside Director, Showa Sangyo Co., Ltd. (Current position)

Officer

Apr. 2020 Outside Director, Sekisui House, Ltd.

(Current position)

Mar. 2022 Outside Director, Earth Corporation (Current position)

Jan. 2021 Executive Supervisor, Vinyl Acetate Resin Company;

Jan. 2021 Independent Director, IHH Healthcare Berhad

Mar. 2024 Director, Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Current position)

Executive Supervisor, Vinyl Acetate Film Company

(Current position)

Jan. 2022 President, Vinyl Acetate Film Company

Apr. 2021 Representative Director, Executive Vice President &

Jan. 2024 Director and Executive Officer

Executive Officer, Sekisui House, Ltd. (Current position)

Mar. 2024 Member of Audit & Supervisory Board (Current position)

*1 Chief Administrative Officer  *2 Chief Information Officer 

*3 Chief Privacy Officer

Naoya Uehara

Mitsuhiro Nagahama

Tomomi Yatsu

Kenji Komatsu

Full-time Member of

Outside Member of

Outside Member of

Outside Member of

Audit & Supervisory Board

Audit & Supervisory Board

Audit & Supervisory Board

Audit & Supervisory Board

(Independent Member of

(Independent Member of

(Independent Member of

Audit & Supervisory Board)

Audit & Supervisory Board)

Audit & Supervisory Board)

Outside

Independent

Outside

Independent

Outside

Independent

Apr. 1982 Joined Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Apr. 1976 Entered The Fuji Bank Limited

Apr. 1983 Entered Tokyo Electron Ltd.

Apr. 1978

Entered Mitsubishi Corporation

Apr. 2013 Vice General Manager, Corporate Management

(the present Mizuho Bank, Ltd.)

Oct. 1986 Entered Tohmatsu Awoki & Sanwa

Feb. 1996

Entered GE International Inc.

Planning Division

Apr. 2002 General Manager, Americas Non-Japanese Corporate

(the present Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC)

Jul. 2005

Representative Director and President, Ecolab Inc.

Jun. 2014 Vice General Manager, GLS Division, Kuraray America, Inc.

Banking Division No. 2, Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd.

Sep. 1990 Registered as a Certified Public Accountant

(the present Ecolab GK)

Jan. 2018 Vice President, Kuraray Europe GmbH

(the present Mizuho Bank, Ltd.)

Oct. 2001 Registered with Tokyo Bar Association; Entered Shin-Tokyo

Apr. 2007

Senior Vice President, Ecolab Inc.

Mar. 2020 Executive Officer, Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Mar. 2003 Executive Officer and General Manager,

Sohgoh Law Office (later merged with Bingham Sakai

Dec. 2010

Senior Executive Officer, SANDEN CORPORATION

Jan. 2021 Assistant to the President

Otemachi Corporate Banking Division No. 6 and No. 7,

Mimura Aizawa-Foreign Law Joint Enterprise)

Nov. 2011

Entered Bain Capital Asia, LLC

Mar. 2021 Member of Audit & Supervisory Board (Current position)

Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd.

Jun. 2009 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Calbee, Inc.

Mar. 2013

Director, President and CEO, BELLSYSTEM24, Inc.

Apr. 2005 Managing Executive Officer in charge of corporate banking,

Jun. 2010 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member,

Mar. 2016

Director and Chairman, BELLSYSTEM24 Holdings, Inc.

Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd.

Taiko Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Jun. 2016

Advisor, COACH A Co., Ltd.

Mar. 2006 Managing Executive Officer, Head of the Americas,

Mar. 2012 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member,

Dec. 2018

Advisor, API Consultants CO., LTD.

Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd.

KOKUYO Co., Ltd.

Mar. 2019

Member of Audit & Supervisory Board, Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Apr. 2010 Deputy President, Head of the Americas,

Mar. 2015 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member,

(Current position)

Mizuho Corporate Bank, Ltd.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

May 2020 Executive Vice President, FUJITSU COMPONENT

Apr. 2013 Chairman of the Board, Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.;

Apr. 2015 Partner, TMI Associates

LIMITED (the present FCL COMPONENTS LIMITED)

Chairman of the Board, Mizuho Securities USA Inc.

Jun. 2016 Outside Director, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

Oct. 2022

Director, FCL COMPONENTS LIMITED

Apr. 2015 Senior Advisor, Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.

(Current position)

Jan. 2023

Chairman and Representative Director, Longreach

Jun. 2015 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Azbil Co., Ltd.

Jun. 2017 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member,

Business Partners Inc. (Current position)

Mar. 2018 Member of Audit & Supervisory Board, Kuraray Co., Ltd.

IHI Corporation

(Current position)

Mar. 2019 Member of Audit & Supervisory Board, Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Mar. 2019 Outside Director, Tokyo Tatemono Co., Ltd.

(Current position)

Jun. 2019 Outside Director, Azbil Co., Ltd. (Current position)

Mar. 2021 Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member,

Jun. 2020 Outside Director, NSK Ltd. (Current position)

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (Current position)

Apr. 2022 Representative, Yatsu Law & Accounting Office

(Current position)

Managing Executive Officers

Officer Responsible for Technology Division;

Akira Omura

Officer Responsible for Plants in Japan;

Officer Responsible for Environmental

and Industrial Safety Management Center

Officer Responsible for Innovation

Toshihiro Omatsu

Networking Center; Officer Responsible for

Research and Development Division; Officer

Responsible for IP Management Center

Officer Responsible for General Affairs

Satoru Fujinami

and HR Division; Officer Responsible for

Confidential Information Management;

Officer Responsible for Purchasing and

Logistics Division

Yoji Ikemori

President, Isoprene Company;

General Manager, Genestar Division

Executive Officers

Stephen Cox

General Manager, Advanced Interlayer

Solutions Division

Koichi Takano

General Manager, Purchasing and

Logistics Division

Takaharu Kawahara

President, Kuraray America, Inc.

Fuyuo Ueyama

General Manager, Poval Film Division

Stevan R. Schott

General Manager, Environmental

Solutions Division; President,

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Kazushige Sakamoto

General Manager, Okayama Plant

Koichi Daifuku

General Manager, Electronics Materials

Promotion Division

Junichi Fujiwara

General Manager, Corporate Management

Planning Office

Hideo Ohi

General Manager, Corporate Auditing

Division

Hiroyuki Shimo

General Manager, EVAL Division

Yoshinobu Nakamura

General Manager, Methacrylate Division

Akiko Ide

General Manager, Corporate

Sustainability Division

Nobuyoshi Takai

General Manager, Fibers and Industrial

Materials Division

Christian Herrmanns

General Manager, MonoSol Division;

President, MonoSol

Stanley Fukuyama

General Manager, DX-IT Division

Satoshi Yamaguchi

General Manager, Medical Division;

President, Kuraray Noritake Dental Inc.

Noriaki Namba

General Manager, Accounting and

Finance Division

Main Areas of Expertise and Experience of Directors and

Members of Audit & Supervisory Board*1

Attendance rate*2

Knowledge, Experience of Officers

Name

Audit &

Production

Legal

Finance

Human

Board of

Corporate

Global

Sales and

and

R&D

Affairs and

Environment

Resources and

Supervisory

and

Directors

Board

Management

Marketing

Equipment

Risk

Accounting

and Society

Labor

Technology

Management

Management

Hitoshi Kawahara

100%

-

Keiji Taga

100%

-

Masaaki Ito

100%

-

Yoshimasa Sano

100%

-

Directors

Matthias Gutweiler

nationalForeign

94%

-

Nobuhiko Takai

100%

-

Tomoyuki Watanabe

-

-

Keiko Murata

Outside

100%

-

Independent

Satoshi Tanaka

Outside

100%

-

Independent

Kiyoto Ido

Outside

100%

-

Independent

Naoko Mikami

Outside

-

-

Independent

Hiroaya Hayase

100%

-

Membersof Audit & SupervisoryBoard

Naoya Uehara

100%

100%

Mitsuhiro

Outside

Tomomi Yatsu

Independent

100%

100%

Nagahama

Independent

94%

100%

Outside

Kenji Komatsu

Outside

100%

100%

Independent

*1 The above table shows up to four areas of knowledge or experience possessed by Directors or Members of Audit & Supervisory Board. It does not represent all of their knowledge or experience.

*2 Attendance rate from January 2023 to December 2023.

