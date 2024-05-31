Kuraray Report 2024

Global Portfolio

Main Group Locations

The Kuraray Group has expanded its businesses globally under a principle of making and selling products in the best-situated regions. Our overseas network now includes 101 companies in 32 countries and regions, and sales outside Japan account for 79% of total sales. Going forward, we will continue to strengthen the global production and sales networks to meet the needs of countries and regions worldwide.

China

11 companies, 5 production bases

Net sales

¥105.2 billion

Japan

Sales ratio

23 companies, 9 production bases

13.5%

- 2024 Kurashiki

Optical-use poval film production line

Net sales

went into operation

Net sales

- 2025 Saijo

¥166.8 billion

Plan to start operation of VECTRAN™

¥171.3 billion

liquid crystal polymer fiber production line

Sales ratio

- 2026 Miyoshi

Sales ratio

Net sales

21.4%

Plan to start operation of inorganic

21.9%

dental material production facilities

¥204.9 billion

Sales ratio

United States

26.2%

10 companies, 19 production bases

Sales Ratio

- 2024

Vinyl Acetate

Net sales

Started operation of

Isoprene

virgin activated carbon

¥84.2 billion

Functional Materials

production line

- 2026

Europe

Sales ratio

Fibers and Textiles

Plan to expand

32 companies, 16 production bases

10.8%

Net sales

Trading

production capacity for

Others

EVAL™ EVOH resin

- 2022 Belgium

¥48.5 billion

Started operation of reactivated

Asia

carbon production line

Sales ratio

- 2024 Poland

14 companies, 5 production bases

6.2%

Started operation of new plant for

Other regions

- 2023 Thailand

water-soluble PVOH film

- 2024 Belgium

Isoprene plant production site went into operation

11 companies, 1 production base

Plan to expand production capacity

- 2026 Singapore

for EVAL™ EVOH resin

Plan to start operation of new plant for EVAL™ EVOH resin

* Net sales by region for fiscal 2023 are classified by country or region based on

Group Network  Head Office | 9 Production bases | 2 Laboratories  Regional sales locations  Plants  Laboratories  Other sales locations customer location.

* Timelines for each region include trends in capital investment and M&A during the period of the Medium-Term Management Plan "PASSION 2026." (As of April 2024)

