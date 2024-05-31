Kuraray Group Businesses "For People and the Planet" Toward Realizing the Vision Three Challenges Business and Growth Strategies Management Foundation
The Kuraray Group has expanded its businesses globally under a principle of making and selling products in the best-situated regions. Our overseas network now includes 101 companies in 32 countries and regions, and sales outside Japan account for 79% of total sales. Going forward, we will continue to strengthen the global production and sales networks to meet the needs of countries and regions worldwide.
China
11 companies, 5 production bases
Net sales
¥105.2 billion
Japan
Sales ratio
23 companies, 9 production bases
13.5%
- 2024 Kurashiki
Optical-use poval film production line
Net sales
went into operation
Net sales
- 2025 Saijo
¥166.8 billion
Plan to start operation of VECTRAN™
¥171.3 billion
liquid crystal polymer fiber production line
Sales ratio
- 2026 Miyoshi
Sales ratio
Net sales
21.4%
Plan to start operation of inorganic
21.9%
dental material production facilities
¥204.9 billion
Sales ratio
United States
26.2%
10 companies, 19 production bases
Sales Ratio
- 2024
Vinyl Acetate
Net sales
Started operation of
Isoprene
virgin activated carbon
¥84.2 billion
Functional Materials
production line
- 2026
Europe
Sales ratio
Fibers and Textiles
Plan to expand
32 companies, 16 production bases
10.8%
Net sales
Trading
production capacity for
Others
EVAL™ EVOH resin
- 2022 Belgium
¥48.5 billion
Started operation of reactivated
Asia
carbon production line
Sales ratio
- 2024 Poland
14 companies, 5 production bases
6.2%
Started operation of new plant for
Other regions
- 2023 Thailand
water-soluble PVOH film
- 2024 Belgium
Isoprene plant production site went into operation
11 companies, 1 production base
Plan to expand production capacity
- 2026 Singapore
for EVAL™ EVOH resin
Plan to start operation of new plant for EVAL™ EVOH resin
* Net sales by region for fiscal 2023 are classified by country or region based on
Group Network Head Office | 9 Production bases | 2 Laboratories Regional sales locations Plants Laboratories Other sales locations customer location.
* Timelines for each region include trends in capital investment and M&A during the period of the Medium-Term Management Plan "PASSION 2026." (As of April 2024)
Kuraray Co., Ltd. is the world's leader in the manufacturing and marketing of chemical products, resins and synthetic fibers. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- chemical and resin (45.6%): functional resins and films, elastometers, thermoplastics, adhesives, fine chemistry products, etc. primarily for cosmetic products, televisions and mobile phones screens, foot packaging and paper manufacturing;
- fibers and textile products (29.8%): synthetic fibers and man-made leather, polyester, nonwoven textile products, resins, etc. sold under the brands Kuralon, Clarino Vectran and Kuraflex;
- functional materials (18.8%): methacrylic resin, medical chemicals, carbon materials, etc.;
- other (5.8%): primarily dental treatment and water purifying products.
At the end of 2019, the group had 52 production worldwide.
Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (27.1%), China (13.8%), Asia (12.3%), Europe (23.6%), the United States (18.5%) and other (4.7%).