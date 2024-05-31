Kuraray Group Businesses "For People and the Planet" Toward Realizing the Vision Three Challenges Business and Growth Strategies Management Foundation

The Kuraray Group has expanded its businesses globally under a principle of making and selling products in the best-situated regions. Our overseas network now includes 101 companies in 32 countries and regions, and sales outside Japan account for 79% of total sales. Going forward, we will continue to strengthen the global production and sales networks to meet the needs of countries and regions worldwide.

China 11 companies, 5 production bases ● ● Net sales ●●● ● ¥105.2 billion Japan ● ● ● Sales ratio 23 companies, 9 production bases ● ● ● ●● 13.5% - 2024 Kurashiki ●●● ● ● ● Optical-use poval film production line ● Net sales went into operation ● ● Net sales - 2025 Saijo ●● ¥166.8 billion Plan to start operation of VECTRAN™ ● ● ¥171.3 billion ● liquid crystal polymer fiber production line ● ● ● Sales ratio - 2026 Miyoshi ● Sales ratio Net sales ● 21.4% Plan to start operation of inorganic 21.9% ● dental material production facilities ● ¥204.9 billion ●● Sales ratio ● United States 26.2% 10 companies, 19 production bases ● Sales Ratio - 2024 Vinyl Acetate Net sales Started operation of Isoprene virgin activated carbon ¥84.2 billion Functional Materials production line ● - 2026 Europe Sales ratio Fibers and Textiles Plan to expand 32 companies, 16 production bases 10.8% Net sales Trading production capacity for Others EVAL™ EVOH resin - 2022 Belgium ¥48.5 billion ● ● Started operation of reactivated Asia carbon production line Sales ratio - 2024 Poland 14 companies, 5 production bases 6.2% Started operation of new plant for Other regions - 2023 Thailand water-soluble PVOH film - 2024 Belgium Isoprene plant production site went into operation 11 companies, 1 production base Plan to expand production capacity - 2026 Singapore for EVAL™ EVOH resin Plan to start operation of new plant for EVAL™ EVOH resin

* Net sales by region for fiscal 2023 are classified by country or region based on

Group Network Head Office | 9 Production bases | 2 Laboratories Regional sales locations Plants Laboratories Other sales locations customer location.

* Timelines for each region include trends in capital investment and M&A during the period of the Medium-Term Management Plan "PASSION 2026." (As of April 2024)