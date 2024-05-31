Kuraray Group Businesses "For People and the Planet" Toward Realizing the Vision Three Challenges Business and Growth Strategies Management Foundation

Appropriate management of our portfolio under the various thematic groups will also surely be a key element in making our R&D more efficient. Given the fact our resources are limited, it will be crucial to embrace a "fail fast" approach, moving closer to success by making mistakes quickly and learning from them. Linking technologies and markets through a bidirectional approach Sugo On the topic of collaboration between the INC and the Research and Development Division, we continue to work together closely from different angles: INC is spearheading marketing through our internal and external networks, including customer networks, while the Research and Development Division mainly verifies technologies. Nakano We are putting priority on linking the technological capabilities of the Kuraray Group with customer needs. One aspect of this is "seeding out"-in other words, pursuing a strategy of commercializing themes proposed by the Research and Development Division. Our aim is to generate business hypotheses that capitalize on the capabilities of the Kuraray Group and, depending on the nature of the project, even coordinate the project in collaboration with customers. Our other strategy involves responding to market demand, as we work to commercialize themes emerging out of the activities of the INC. For these themes, we explore the integration of existing technologies based on information about unmet needs collected from internal and external networks, including the networks of customers. If a new technology is involved, we consult with the

Research and Development Division, bring in applied technologies, and incorporate them into concrete business scenarios. The key is to speed up and take greater advantage of this bidirectional approach of both proposing research seeds and responding to market demand. This approach gives rise to compelling business ideas and scenarios and allows us to efficiently implement and verify these ideas while forming hypotheses. Sugo To be sure, we've come up with some of our themes through dialogue with customers after a proposal made by the INC. It's fairly difficult to arrive at an idea that will gain traction with customers solely through fixed-point studies. So, in this sense, our collaboration has been highly constructive. Also, for a new theme to be successful, it is essential to be able to get a read on the market from the R&D stage-in other words, to have a marketing perspective. No matter how sophisticated and unique we make our products, they cannot take off as a business if they fail to gain acceptance by customers. I think collaboration with the INC has been highly worthwhile in terms of gaining a market perspective as well. Nakano In fact, members of the Research and