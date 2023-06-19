Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kuraray Co., Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3405   JP3269600007

KURARAY CO., LTD

(3405)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  07:00:00 19/06/2023 BST
1388.00 JPY   -1.10%
07:38aKuraray : Jun. 2023, Management briefing material (1713KB)
PU
06/12Ex-Goldman Sachs banker stole merger details, prosecutor tells jury
RE
06/1221st Century Evolution Of Sustainable Plastic Technology Trends
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kuraray : Jun. 2023, Management briefing material (1713KB)

06/19/2023 | 07:38am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 19, 2023

Management Briefing

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

© Copyright 2023 Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Today's Agenda

1. Introduction

Hitoshi Kawahara

President and Representative Director

2. MonoSol Division

Hiroaya Hayase

and its Strategy

Representative Director and Senior Managing

Executive Officer

Vinyl Acetate Resin Company Executive Supervisor

Vinyl Acetate Film Company Executive Supervisor

Christian Herrmanns

Executive Officer,

General Manager of MonoSol Division,

MonoSol, LLC. President

© Copyright 2023 Kuraray Co., Ltd.

2

Introduction : Vinyl Acetate Segment

We manufacture and sell materials from resin to film, starting with vinyl acetate monomer as raw materials

:Vinyll Acetatete Segmentt

Vinyl Acetate Resin Company

Vinyl Acetate Film Company

Poval Resin

Eval

Poval Film

MonoSol

Advance Interlayer

Division

Division

Division

Division

Solutions Division

KURARAY POVAL ,

EVALTM

Optical-use

Water-soluble

TrosifolTM,

ELVANOL

EVOH resin and film

poval film

PVOH film

ButaciteTM PVB film

PVOH resin

PLANTICTM

SentryGlasTM

Biomass-derived

Ionoplast interlayer

gas barrier material

© Copyright 2023 Kuraray Co., Ltd.

3

MonoSol Division and its Strategy

-Growth Potential-

© Copyright 2023 Kuraray Co., Ltd.

4

Introduction

MonoSol business within the Kuraray Group

Founded in 1953 in Indiana, USA

Acquired by Kuraray 2012

Part of Vinyl Acetate Film Company 750+ employees

7 plants

© Copyright 2023 Kuraray Co., Ltd.

5

Disclaimer

Kuraray Co. Ltd. published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 06:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KURARAY CO., LTD
07:38aKuraray : Jun. 2023, Management briefing material (1713KB)
PU
06/12Ex-Goldman Sachs banker stole merger details, prosecutor tells jury
RE
06/1221st Century Evolution Of Sustainable Plastic Technology Trends
AQ
05/31Kuraray : Corporate Statements, Corporate Tagline
PU
05/31Kuraray : Report2023（10768KB）
PU
05/12Kuraray Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/12Kuraray : Consolidated Earnings Report for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending Dec..
PU
05/12Kuraray : 1Q FY2023 Earnings Announcement Presentation (499KB)
PU
05/12Kuraray Co., Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Half Year Ending June 30, 2023, an..
CI
05/12Kuraray Co., Ltd. Announces Dividend for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2022 and Pr..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 807 B 5 696 M 4 443 M
Net income 2023 46 163 M 326 M 254 M
Net Debt 2023 188 B 1 327 M 1 035 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,2x
Yield 2023 3,43%
Capitalization 470 B 3 316 M 2 587 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
EV / Sales 2024 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 4 251
Free-Float 87,6%
Chart KURARAY CO., LTD
Duration : Period :
Kuraray Co., Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KURARAY CO., LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1 403,50 JPY
Average target price 1 513,75 JPY
Spread / Average Target 7,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hitoshi Kawahara Manager-Resin Sales Department
Masaaki Ito Chairman
Keiji Taga Director & Head-Administration
Jun Hamano Independent Outside Director
Satoshi Tanaka Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KURARAY CO., LTD32.66%3 316
AIR LIQUIDE26.84%95 747
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-0.78%70 954
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-1.47%40 228
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.11.09%30 003
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION12.82%20 674
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer