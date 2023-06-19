|
Kuraray : Jun. 2023, Management briefing material (1713KB)
June 19, 2023
Management Briefing
Kuraray Co., Ltd.
© Copyright 2023 Kuraray Co., Ltd.
Today's Agenda
|
1. Introduction
|
Hitoshi Kawahara
|
|
President and Representative Director
|
2. MonoSol Division
|
Hiroaya Hayase
|
and its Strategy
|
Representative Director and Senior Managing
|
|
Executive Officer
|
|
Vinyl Acetate Resin Company Executive Supervisor
|
|
Vinyl Acetate Film Company Executive Supervisor
|
|
Christian Herrmanns
|
|
Executive Officer,
|
|
General Manager of MonoSol Division,
|
|
MonoSol, LLC. President
|
© Copyright 2023 Kuraray Co., Ltd.
|
2
Introduction : Vinyl Acetate Segment
We manufacture and sell materials from resin to film, starting with vinyl acetate monomer as raw materials
|
|
|
:Vinyll Acetatete Segmentt
|
|
Vinyl Acetate Resin Company
|
|
Vinyl Acetate Film Company
|
Poval Resin
|
Eval
|
Poval Film
|
MonoSol
|
Advance Interlayer
|
Division
|
Division
|
Division
|
Division
|
Solutions Division
|
KURARAY POVAL ,
|
EVALTM
|
Optical-use
|
Water-soluble
|
TrosifolTM,
|
ELVANOL
|
EVOH resin and film
|
poval film
|
PVOH film
|
ButaciteTM PVB film
|
PVOH resin
|
PLANTICTM
|
|
|
SentryGlasTM
|
|
Biomass-derived
|
|
|
Ionoplast interlayer
gas barrier material
|
© Copyright 2023 Kuraray Co., Ltd.
|
3
MonoSol Division and its Strategy
-Growth Potential-
|
© Copyright 2023 Kuraray Co., Ltd.
|
4
Introduction
MonoSol business within the Kuraray Group
Founded in 1953 in Indiana, USA
Acquired by Kuraray 2012
Part of Vinyl Acetate Film Company 750+ employees
7 plants
|
© Copyright 2023 Kuraray Co., Ltd.
|
5
Disclaimer
|
|
|
