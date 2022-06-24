Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Kuraray Co., Ltd
  News
  Summary
    3405   JP3269600007

KURARAY CO., LTD

(3405)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-06-24 am EDT
1109.00 JPY   -0.09%
Kuraray : Notice of Execution and Completion of Buyback of Company Shares

06/24/2022 | 04:06am EDT
June 24, 2022

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Notice of Execution and Completion of Buyback of Company Shares

(Buyback of Company Shares Based on the Articles of Incorporation and Article 165, Paragraph 2

of the Companies Act)

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (the "Company") resolved to buy back the Company's shares, based on the stipulations of paragraph 3, Article 165, of Japan's Companies Act, as interpreted in the light of Article 156 of the Companies Act. The status of the buyback is as follows.

Please note also that the Company has completed the buyback that was approved by the Board of Directors meeting hold on February 9, 2022.

1. Type of shares bought back:

Common stock

2. Number of shares bought :

1,769,900 shares

3. Total value of shares bought:

¥1,990,775,892

4. Bought back method:

Market purchase based on a trade contract for

acquiring treasury stock

5. Bought back period:

June 1, 2022 to June 23, 2022(trade basis)

(Reference)

1.

Details of the buyback resolved by the Board of Directors at its meeting of February 9, 2022

(1) Type of shares in buyback:

Common stock

(2) Maximum number of shares:

Up to 11.0 million shares

(Approximately 3.20% of total outstanding shares,

excluding treasury stock)

(3) Maximum value of buyback :

Up to ¥10.0 billion

(4) Buyback method:

Market purchase based on a trade contract for

acquiring treasury stock

(5) Buyback period:

February 10, 2022 to June 30, 2022

2. Cumulative total share bought back based on the above resolution

(1)

Total shares acquired

9,424,800 shares

(2)

Total value of share bought

¥9,999,999,291

3.

Treasury stock as of December 31, 2021

Total outstanding shares:

344,005,340 shares, excluding treasury stock

Total treasury stock:

10,858,263 shares

Disclaimer

Kuraray Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 08:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 677 B 5 027 M 5 027 M
Net income 2022 39 450 M 293 M 293 M
Net Debt 2022 166 B 1 236 M 1 236 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,54x
Yield 2022 3,76%
Capitalization 378 B 2 805 M 2 805 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 11 330
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart KURARAY CO., LTD
Duration : Period :
Kuraray Co., Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KURARAY CO., LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1 110,00 JPY
Average target price 1 134,29 JPY
Spread / Average Target 2,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hitoshi Kawahara President & Representative Director
Masaaki Ito Chairman
Keiji Taga Director & Head-Administration
Tomokazu Hamaguchi Independent Outside Director
Jun Hamano Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KURARAY CO., LTD11.11%2 805
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-13.62%81 235
AIR LIQUIDE-6.69%71 952
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-9.04%42 649
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-8.38%28 677
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.-3.64%27 397