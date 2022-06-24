Kuraray : Notice of Execution and Completion of Buyback of Company Shares

June 24, 2022

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Notice of Execution and Completion of Buyback of Company Shares

(Buyback of Company Shares Based on the Articles of Incorporation and Article 165, Paragraph 2

of the Companies Act)

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (the "Company") resolved to buy back the Company's shares, based on the stipulations of paragraph 3, Article 165, of Japan's Companies Act, as interpreted in the light of Article 156 of the Companies Act. The status of the buyback is as follows.

Please note also that the Company has completed the buyback that was approved by the Board of Directors meeting hold on February 9, 2022.