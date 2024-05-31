Throughout its history, the Kuraray Group has continually sought to develop new technologies and markets, and has launched numerous pioneering businesses. "For people and the planet-to achieve what no one else can." Grounded in this mis- sion, we have drawn on our creativity and resourcefulness to overcome technical challenges, giving rise to highly distinctive products that offer new value to society. These products have found widespread use throughout the world.

Businesses and products that have helped to address social issues and advance

economic development

Company founded with the aim of commercializing rayon, giving rise to Japan's first synthetic fiber, KURALON™ PVA fiber, and birth of a new business

Kuraray was founded in 1926 as Kurashiki Kenshoku Co., Ltd. in Kurashiki City, Okayama Prefecture for the purpose of commercializing synthetic rayon. In the 1950s, Kuraray became the first company in the world to commercialize PVA fiber, the first synthetic fiber made in Japan. These synthetic fibers replaced arboreous cotton, helping to ensure a sufficient supply of fabric for clothing and other daily commodities. Since then, we have launched a series of new businesses, including PVOH resin, CLARINO™ man-made leather, EVAL™ EVOH resin, isoprene chemicals, and dental materials.

Creating highly functional synthetic fibers

We sought to diversify our business, focusing on the advantages of synthetic fibers, such as strength, weatherability, and resistance to chemicals. In 1983, as a substitute for asbestos, which poses a danger to health, we developed PVA fiber for cement reinforcement, entering into a long-term export agreement with a major European building materials manufacturer. We then developed VECTRAN™ liquid crystal polymer fiber, newly adding it to our product lineup of core fiber materials. In these and other ways, we worked to shore up the comprehensive strengths of the industrial materials business and speed up market development.

Growth of telecoms business, overseas expansion of chemicals and resins businesses

As the spread of the Internet and mobile phones were changing the way people lived, we developed VECSTAR™ liquid crystal polymer film, which supports faster communications. In 1999, we commercialized GENESTAR™ heat-resistant polyamide resin, anticipating brisk demand for use in electrical and electronic components for computers and mobile phones as well as automotive components. Meanwhile, in our chemicals and resins businesses, backed by strong product appeal, we increased sales overseas, expanded market share, and built a global production framework.