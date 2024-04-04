Kuraray Co., Ltd.

The Elastomers Business Unit will raise the transaction prices of following Elastomer products in all regions effective Apr 15, 2024 or as existing supply agreements allow: ALL SEPTON™, HYBRAR™ and TU-Polymer: $0.33 per kilogram ($0.15 per pound).

Increasing feedstock prices, utility and logistics costs have reached to the level beyond unilaterally absorbable by self-saving efforts. This time, it is necessary to recover a portion of these increases to ensure ongoing supply and new product innovation.