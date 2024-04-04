Kuraray Co., Ltd.

The Elastomers Business Unit will raise the transaction prices of following Elastomer products in all regions effective Apr 15, 2024 or as existing supply agreements allow: ALL SEPTON™, HYBRAR™ and TU-Polymer: $0.33 per kilogram ($0.15 per pound).

Increasing feedstock prices, utility and logistics costs have reached to the level beyond unilaterally absorbable by self-saving efforts. This time, it is necessary to recover a portion of these increases to ensure ongoing supply and new product innovation.

  • Top

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Kuraray Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2024 02:03:02 UTC.