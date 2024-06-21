Kuraray : Price Increase of SEPTON™, HYBRAR™, and TU-Polymer
June 20, 2024 at 10:03 pm EDT
Share
Kuraray Co., Ltd.
The Elastomers Business Unit will raise the transaction prices of following Elastomer products in all regions effective July 8, 2024, or as existing supply agreements allow: ALL SEPTON™, HYBRAR™ and TU-Polymer: $0.22 per kilogram ($0.10 per pound).
Increasing feedstock prices, utility, and logistics costs have reached a level beyond unilaterally absorbable by self-saving efforts. This time, it is necessary to recover a portion of these increases to ensure ongoing supply and new product innovation.
Top
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Kuraray Co. Ltd. published this content on
21 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
21 June 2024 02:02:04 UTC.
Kuraray Co., Ltd. is the world's leader in the manufacturing and marketing of chemical products, resins and synthetic fibers. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- chemical and resin (45.6%): functional resins and films, elastometers, thermoplastics, adhesives, fine chemistry products, etc. primarily for cosmetic products, televisions and mobile phones screens, foot packaging and paper manufacturing;
- fibers and textile products (29.8%): synthetic fibers and man-made leather, polyester, nonwoven textile products, resins, etc. sold under the brands Kuralon, Clarino Vectran and Kuraflex;
- functional materials (18.8%): methacrylic resin, medical chemicals, carbon materials, etc.;
- other (5.8%): primarily dental treatment and water purifying products.
At the end of 2019, the group had 52 production worldwide.
Net sales break down geographically as follows: Japan (27.1%), China (13.8%), Asia (12.3%), Europe (23.6%), the United States (18.5%) and other (4.7%).