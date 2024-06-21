Kuraray Co., Ltd.

The Elastomers Business Unit will raise the transaction prices of following Elastomer products in all regions effective July 8, 2024, or as existing supply agreements allow: ALL SEPTON™, HYBRAR™ and TU-Polymer: $0.22 per kilogram ($0.10 per pound).

Increasing feedstock prices, utility, and logistics costs have reached a level beyond unilaterally absorbable by self-saving efforts. This time, it is necessary to recover a portion of these increases to ensure ongoing supply and new product innovation.