Kuraray : Publishes the Kuraray Report 2022

This year's report focuses on the initiatives under the medium-term management plan "PASSION 2026," which started in fiscal 2022. The "PASSION 2026" is a medium-term management plan to realize the long-term vision "Kuraray Vision 2026," which was revised for Kuraray's 100th anniversary, and our newly articulated sustainability long-term vision. In "PASSION 2026", the Kuraray Group has identified "Our Challenges," three areas that must be addressed in order to achieve sustainable growth, and these are introduced along with messages from top management. Under "Our Challenges," Sustainability as an Opportunity (Sustainability medium-term plan), we adopt the 3P model, which is defined by the three Ps of Planet, Product, and People. In this report, we explain each measure being taken in concrete terms to clearly convey the Kuraray Group's approach and efforts toward sustained development.

The sustainability section of Kuraray's corporate website features detailed sustainability-related information about initiatives, activities and their results for fiscal 2021 not fully covered in the report. The site uses responsive web design, making it easy to view on smartphones and tablets.

In addition, the sustainability section reports are created in line with the GRI Standards, international guidelines for sustainability reports.

