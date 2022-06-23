Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kuraray Co., Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3405   JP3269600007

KURARAY CO., LTD

(3405)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:48 2022-06-23 pm EDT
1109.00 JPY   -0.09%
06/23KURARAY : Establishes “Possible starts here” Corporate Tagline
PU
06/23KURARAY : Publishes the Kuraray Report 2022
PU
06/23KURARAY : Recycled Raw Materials from Plastic Bottles Environmentally Friendly CLARINO™ Man-Made Leather to be Used for Lenovo's ThinkPad Z13 Series Accelerating Product Development That Contributes to Reducing Environmental Impact
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kuraray : Publishes the Kuraray Report 2022

06/23/2022 | 10:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President: Hitoshi Kawahara; hereinafter "Kuraray") hereby announces that it has published the Kuraray Report 2022, an integrated report (A4 size, 58 pages, full color).
The aim of the Kuraray Report is to help shareholders, investors, and all other stakeholders better understand the value that the Kuraray Group creates over the medium to long term by providing a comprehensive overview of financial and non-financial information, including environmental, social and governance data.
Going forward, the Kuraray Group will continue to hold constructive dialogues with its stakeholders while also enhancing the content of the report.

[Link]Cover of the Kuraray Report 2022

Overview of the Kuraray Report 2022
  • This year's report focuses on the initiatives under the medium-term management plan "PASSION 2026," which started in fiscal 2022. The "PASSION 2026" is a medium-term management plan to realize the long-term vision "Kuraray Vision 2026," which was revised for Kuraray's 100th anniversary, and our newly articulated sustainability long-term vision. In "PASSION 2026", the Kuraray Group has identified "Our Challenges," three areas that must be addressed in order to achieve sustainable growth, and these are introduced along with messages from top management. Under "Our Challenges," Sustainability as an Opportunity (Sustainability medium-term plan), we adopt the 3P model, which is defined by the three Ps of Planet, Product, and People. In this report, we explain each measure being taken in concrete terms to clearly convey the Kuraray Group's approach and efforts toward sustained development.

To read this report, please click on the following link:

Sustainability Section of Kuraray's Corporate Website
  • The sustainability section of Kuraray's corporate website features detailed sustainability-related information about initiatives, activities and their results for fiscal 2021 not fully covered in the report. The site uses responsive web design, making it easy to view on smartphones and tablets.
    In addition, the sustainability section reports are created in line with the GRI Standards, international guidelines for sustainability reports.

Please click on the following link to visit the sustainability section of Kuraray's corporate website:

Disclaimer

Kuraray Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 02:15:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KURARAY CO., LTD
06/23KURARAY : Establishes “Possible starts here” Corporate Tagline
PU
06/23KURARAY : Publishes the Kuraray Report 2022
PU
06/23KURARAY : Recycled Raw Materials from Plastic Bottles Environmentally Friendly CLARINO&tra..
PU
06/23KURARAY : Jun 2022, Management briefing (902KB)
PU
06/19KURARAY : Price Increase for automotive and architectural safety glass interlayers
PU
06/16Origin Materials Enters Into Strategic Partnership With Kuraray to Commercialize Carbon..
MT
06/16Origin Materials and Kuraray Announce Carbon Negative Materials Partnership
CI
06/10ChartWater(TM) and Calgon Carbon Announce Referral Agreement | Calgon Carbon Corporatio..
AQ
06/09ChartWater™ and Calgon Carbon Announce Referral Agreement
GL
06/08Kuraray Buys Back Shares for Nearly $17 Million in May
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 677 B 5 027 M 5 027 M
Net income 2022 39 450 M 293 M 293 M
Net Debt 2022 166 B 1 236 M 1 236 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,54x
Yield 2022 3,76%
Capitalization 378 B 2 805 M 2 805 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 11 330
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart KURARAY CO., LTD
Duration : Period :
Kuraray Co., Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KURARAY CO., LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1 110,00 JPY
Average target price 1 134,29 JPY
Spread / Average Target 2,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hitoshi Kawahara President & Representative Director
Masaaki Ito Chairman
Keiji Taga Director & Head-Administration
Tomokazu Hamaguchi Independent Outside Director
Jun Hamano Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KURARAY CO., LTD11.31%2 785
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-13.62%81 235
AIR LIQUIDE-6.69%71 952
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-9.04%42 649
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-8.38%28 677
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.-3.64%27 397