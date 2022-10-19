Kuraray : Reactivated Carbon Production Facilities of Calgon Carbon's Belgium Subsidiary Commence Operations

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President: Hitoshi Kawahara; hereinafter "Kuraray" or the "Company") announces that Belgium-based Chemviron S.A., which is the European base of its U.S.-based subsidiary Calgon Carbon Corporation, finished expanding and running test operations of the reactivated carbon production facilities at its Feluy Plant and has commenced full-scale operations.

Background of the Production Facility Expansion

・Produced from such materials as bituminous coal and coconut shells, activated carbon is a class of carbon substrate with numerous micropores. Activated carbon can be used in a wide variety of applications, depending on the size and shape of its micropores.

・Kuraray acquired Calgon Carbon in 2018. A worldwide leader in the manufacture of bituminous coal-based activated carbon, Calgon Carbon also boasts a top global position in the business of reactivating used activated carbon. The performance of used activated carbon is restored through high-heat treatment. The plant in Feluy, Belgium, came on line in 1974 and is the core plant of the reactivation business in Europe.

・In recent years, the use of activated carbon has become increasingly widespread, particularly for applications related to the environment, including water and air purification. In Europe especially, demand for reactivated carbon is growing for industrial applications, such as gas emission treatment and wastewater purification, bolstered by a tailwind of rising environmental awareness, including stricter environmental regulations, sustainable use of natural resources, and reduction of CO2 emissions.

・This expansion of the industrial-use reactivated carbon production facilities at the Feluy Plant in Belgium will enhance Calgon Carbon's framework for providing a stable global supply of activated carbon and facilitate solutions to environmental issues.