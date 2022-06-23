Kuraray : Recycled Raw Materials from Plastic Bottles Environmentally Friendly CLARINO™ Man-Made Leather to be Used for Lenovo's ThinkPad Z13 Series Accelerating Product Development That Contributes to Reducing Environmental Impact
Kuraray Co., Ltd.
Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President: Hitoshi Kawahara; hereinafter "Kuraray" or the "Company") hereby announces that CLARINO™, a man-made leather has been chosen by Lenovo Japan for the top panel of its ThinkPad Z13 laptop computer series. This is the first time that CLARINO™ has been used in a Lenovo laptop computer.
Lenovo has been developing new ThinkPad laptop products for users who are not only concerned with performance and design but are also environmentally conscious. For this project, Kuraray's environmentally friendly CLARINO™ man-made leather made from recycled plastic aligned with the product concept and was adopted for the ThinkPad Z series, Lenovo's flagship notebook PC.
・The base material used in this CLARINO™ microfiber nonwoven fabric is recycled PET resin derived from recovered plastic drinking bottles (the ratio of recycled raw microfiber material is over 95%).
・This high-end man-made leather is used in luxury applications; it has scratch resistance, abrasion resistance, chemical resistance, good stamping workability, and other functionalities required for the top panel of the ThinkPad laptop computers, which are characterized by high durability, as well as an irregular surface that creates a beautiful finish.
Message from Mr. Yasumichi Tsukamoto, Executive Director, Yamato Research Institute, Lenovo Japan
"The ThinkPad Z13 is a product that aims to be functional and beautiful, yet sustainable at the same time. Kuraray's CLARINO™ was the best material to achieve these goals."
Kuraray has launched its medium-term management plan, "PASSION 2026," as a five-year plan through 2026, the 100th anniversary of its founding. To realize our long-term vision "Kuraray Vision 2026" ("a Specialty Chemical Company growing sustainably by incorporating new foundational platforms into its own technologies and contributing to customers, society, and the planet"), we will strengthen internal and external organic collaboration and create innovation.