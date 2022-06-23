Kuraray : Recycled Raw Materials from Plastic Bottles Environmentally Friendly CLARINO™ Man-Made Leather to be Used for Lenovo's ThinkPad Z13 Series Accelerating Product Development That Contributes to Reducing Environmental Impact

2. Features of CLARINO™

・The base material used in this CLARINO™ microfiber nonwoven fabric is recycled PET resin derived from recovered plastic drinking bottles (the ratio of recycled raw microfiber material is over 95%).

・This high-end man-made leather is used in luxury applications; it has scratch resistance, abrasion resistance, chemical resistance, good stamping workability, and other functionalities required for the top panel of the ThinkPad laptop computers, which are characterized by high durability, as well as an irregular surface that creates a beautiful finish.

Message from Mr. Yasumichi Tsukamoto, Executive Director, Yamato Research Institute, Lenovo Japan

"The ThinkPad Z13 is a product that aims to be functional and beautiful, yet sustainable at the same time. Kuraray's CLARINO™ was the best material to achieve these goals."



Kuraray has launched its medium-term management plan, "PASSION 2026," as a five-year plan through 2026, the 100th anniversary of its founding. To realize our long-term vision "Kuraray Vision 2026" ("a Specialty Chemical Company growing sustainably by incorporating new foundational platforms into its own technologies and contributing to customers, society, and the planet"), we will strengthen internal and external organic collaboration and create innovation.