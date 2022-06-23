Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Kuraray Co., Ltd
  News
  Summary
    3405   JP3269600007

KURARAY CO., LTD

(3405)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:48 2022-06-23 pm EDT
1109.00 JPY   -0.09%
06/23KURARAY : Establishes “Possible starts here” Corporate Tagline
PU
06/23KURARAY : Publishes the Kuraray Report 2022
PU
06/23KURARAY : Recycled Raw Materials from Plastic Bottles Environmentally Friendly CLARINO™ Man-Made Leather to be Used for Lenovo's ThinkPad Z13 Series Accelerating Product Development That Contributes to Reducing Environmental Impact
PU
Kuraray : Recycled Raw Materials from Plastic Bottles Environmentally Friendly CLARINO™ Man-Made Leather to be Used for Lenovo's ThinkPad Z13 Series Accelerating Product Development That Contributes to Reducing Environmental Impact

06/23/2022 | 10:16pm EDT
Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President: Hitoshi Kawahara; hereinafter "Kuraray" or the "Company") hereby announces that CLARINO™, a man-made leather has been chosen by Lenovo Japan for the top panel of its ThinkPad Z13 laptop computer series. This is the first time that CLARINO™ has been used in a Lenovo laptop computer.

[Link]
Lenovo ThinkPad Z13

1.Background for the Material Choice

Lenovo has been developing new ThinkPad laptop products for users who are not only concerned with performance and design but are also environmentally conscious. For this project, Kuraray's environmentally friendly CLARINO™ man-made leather made from recycled plastic aligned with the product concept and was adopted for the ThinkPad Z series, Lenovo's flagship notebook PC.

[Link]
A sample of the CLARINO™ material chosen

2.Features of CLARINO™

・The base material used in this CLARINO™ microfiber nonwoven fabric is recycled PET resin derived from recovered plastic drinking bottles (the ratio of recycled raw microfiber material is over 95%).
・This high-end man-made leather is used in luxury applications; it has scratch resistance, abrasion resistance, chemical resistance, good stamping workability, and other functionalities required for the top panel of the ThinkPad laptop computers, which are characterized by high durability, as well as an irregular surface that creates a beautiful finish.

Message from Mr. Yasumichi Tsukamoto, Executive Director, Yamato Research Institute, Lenovo Japan

"The ThinkPad Z13 is a product that aims to be functional and beautiful, yet sustainable at the same time. Kuraray's CLARINO™ was the best material to achieve these goals."

Kuraray has launched its medium-term management plan, "PASSION 2026," as a five-year plan through 2026, the 100th anniversary of its founding. To realize our long-term vision "Kuraray Vision 2026" ("a Specialty Chemical Company growing sustainably by incorporating new foundational platforms into its own technologies and contributing to customers, society, and the planet"), we will strengthen internal and external organic collaboration and create innovation.

Disclaimer

Kuraray Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2022 02:15:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
