2 the Group started up activities to gauge and take steps to address overseas security risks. In 2023, we confirmed the management status of the environ- mental and industrial safety departments at our major production subsidiaries in Europe and the United States, identifying issues and making recommendations. We also laid the groundwork for onsite audits by the Global PSM Audit Team due to be conducted in 2024.

Review all elements, including commodity materials, from a supply chain perspective to address supply risks affecting raw materials, fuels, secondary materials, and equip- ment. Further improve the accuracy and efficiency of business continuity planning (BCP) by putting in place risk countermeasures, starting with

Continue to implement measures to strengthen operation and facility management at overseas plants to reduce the risk of process accidents. At the same time, through the activities of the Global Process Safety Management Audit Team and other actions, identify issues in the safety management frameworks of overseas affiliates and work to improve them.

Group Compliance

The statement "Our Commitment" outlines the principles of conduct to which the Kuraray Group should adhere in its business activities, which involve diverse points of contact with society. Our Code of Conduct serves as a guideline for putting the commitment into practice in day-to-day operations. We distribute a Compliance Handbook to all Group employees in Japan and overseas to familiarize them with the clear commitment of top management to compliance with laws and regulations and with "Our Commitment," which contains an easy-to-understand explanation of the Code of Conduct. In addition, we have appointed compliance officers at plants and overseas offices of Kuraray and Group companies, and have organized regional compliance committees, linked to the activities of the Risk Management and Compliance Committee, to raise awareness of compliance throughout the Group.

Whistleblower System

We have set up a Kuraray Group Employee Counseling Room and a Global Compliance Hotline for Group employees around the world as an internal reporting system for either preventing or detecting and resolving at an early stage any compliance violations. Consultation and reporting can be anonymous, and we have put strict regulations in place to protect people making reports from being treated unfairly. In 2023, the Kuraray Group Employee Counseling Room handled 31 consultations in Japan.

We replaced the Audit & Supervisory Board Hotline, established as a contact for whistleblowers independent of executive management, with a governance hotline whose point of contact is an external law office that differs from a corporate consultancy. The new framework began operating in January 2023.

FY2019 FY2020 FY2021 FY2022 FY2023 Kuraray Group Employee Counseling Room 35 23 11 29 31 Consultations in Japan

Departmental Compliance Education

Since 2017, Group employees in Japan have undergone departmental compliance education once a year to promote greater compliance awareness and a more openness organizational culture. In fiscal 2023, staff at the general manager level at Group companies in Japan attended a lecture on the work-life balance and deliberated ways of leading discussions to facilitate active contributions. Lecture participants drew on what they had learned to organize active discussions in their various departments on how to create a supportive workplace, identifying issues in the working environment and improving inter-departmental communication. This approach is designed to instill compliance awareness in all Group employees in Japan.