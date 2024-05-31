Kuraray Group has declared its mission: "For people and the planet-to achieve what no one else can." Based on this mission, we formulated the "Kuraray Vision 2026" long-term vision and the Sustainability Long-Term Vision. By pursuing the three challenges laid out in "PASSION 2026," our Medium-Term Management Plan, we are aiming to achieve sustainable growth and realize the vision.

Our Mission

We are committed to developing new fields of business using pioneering technology that improves the environment and enhances the quality of life throughout the world.

"For people and the planet-to achieve what no one else can."