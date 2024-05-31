Kuraray Report 2024

Kuraray Group Businesses "For People and the Planet" Toward Realizing the Vision Three Challenges Business and Growth Strategies Management Foundation

Corporate Data

22

Roadmap for the Vision

Kuraray Group has declared its mission: "For people and the planet-to achieve what no one else can." Based on this mission, we formulated the "Kuraray Vision 2026" long-term vision and the Sustainability Long-Term Vision. By pursuing the three challenges laid out in "PASSION 2026," our Medium-Term Management Plan, we are aiming to achieve sustainable growth and realize the vision.

Medium-Term Management Plan

Measures and Results of Past Management Plans

Our Mission

We are committed to developing new fields of business using pioneering technology that improves the environment and enhances the quality of life throughout the world.

"For people and the planet-to achieve what no one else can."

"Kuraray Vision 2026"

Sustainability

Long-Term Vision

Long-Term Vision

Specialty Chemical Company contributing

As a sustainability leader, Kuraray will

to customers, society, and the planet and

develop innovative solutions with unique

growing sustainably by

products and cleaner technologies to

incorporating new innovation platforms into

improve the natural environment and

its own technologies

enhance quality of life for people everywhere.

Previous Medium-Term Management Plan

"PROUD 2020" (2018-2020)

Pursue competitive superiority

-Acquired Calgon Carbon Corporation in the United States. Decided to expand production facilities for virgin activated carbon (United States) and reactivated carbon (Belgium)

-Decided to invest in a new plant in Thailand for the isoprene business

-Boosted production capacity for optical-use poval film (Japan), water-soluble PVOH film (United States), PVB film (South Korea), and SentryGlas™ ionoplast interlayers (Czech Republic)

Expand new business fields

-Expanded existing production capacity for VECSTAR™ liquid crystal polymer film (Japan)

-Decided to invest in resin production facilities for PLANTIC™ biomass-derived gas barrier material (United States)

Enhance comprehensive strength of the Kuraray Group

-Generated integration synergies with the Environmental Solutions business (carbon materials)

-Established Personnel Development Department for the purpose of reinforcing personnel development and handing down technical expertise

-Promotedwork-style reforms

Fiscal 2021 Management Plan*

Steadily implement capital investment decided in previous Medium-Term Management Plan "PROUD 2020"

Expand the Environmental Solutions business (carbon materials)

-Further integrated operations after organizational consolidation. Steadily captured expanding demand by drawing on our ability to address environmental regulations

Increase production capacity of EVAL™ EVOH resin

-While tracking demand trends and business feasibility, explored candidate sites mainly in the Asian region

Promote digitalization across the entire Group

-Established the Global Digital Transformation (GDX) Office

Initiatives to create innovation

-Established the Innovation Networking Center

  • Given uncertainties over the future of the global economy and the business environment in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Fiscal 2021 Management Plan was for a single year.

Pursue competitive superiority

Enhancing sustainability

Expand new business fields

management

Enhance comprehensive

Initiatives to achieve net-zero

strengths of the Kuraray Group

carbon emissions by 2050

"PASSION 2026"

Sustainability

Medium-Term Plan

(2022-2026)

(2022-2026)

Innovations

Three

Sustainability

as

Product People

Starting from

Networking

challengesan Opportunity

Transformation

Planet

of People and

Groupingmeasures

Organization

oftheSustainability

Medium-Term

Planundera

"3P"model

Fiscal 2021

Fiscal 2021

Management Plan

Environmental Plan

PROUD 2020

Medium-Term

Contribute to the environment

-Improved the natural environment: Expanded activated carbon business

-Enhanced the living environment: Strengthened and expanded the EVAL business and Plantic businesses

(2018-2020)

Environmental Plan

(2018-2020)

Kuraray Report 2024

Kuraray Group Businesses "For People and the Planet" Toward Realizing the Vision Three Challenges Business and Growth Strategies Management Foundation

Corporate Data

23

Medium-Term Management Plan "PASSION 2026"

Based on our "Kuraray Vision 2026" long-term vision and Sustainability Long-Term Vision, the Kuraray Group is implementing "PASSION 2026," a five-year plan spanning fiscal 2022 to fiscal 2026.

Looking ahead at the coming era, in which predicting the longer-term outlook for the economy or the operating environment is extremely difficult, "PASSION 2026" identifies three new challenges for the Kuraray Group to take on to continue growing. These are: "Sustainability as an opportunity," "Innovations starting from networking," and "Transformation of people and organization."

Themes and Overview of Our Challenges

Sustainability as

Innovations Starting

Transformation of People

an Opportunity

from Networking

and Organization

Take sustainability as an opportunity

Create a growth driver by connecting

Transform people and organization via

and promote it with the collective

people with people, and technologies

digital-driven process innovation and

strength of the whole group

with technologies, both within and

the promotion of diversity which will,

outside the Company

in turn, help us bring to bear a broad

range of ideas

P.28

P.37

P.44

Management Targets

Through the steady implementation of the "PASSION 2026" management strategy, the Kuraray Group is targeting both net sales of ¥750 billion and operating income of ¥100 billion in the final year of the plan, 2026, which marks our 100th anniversary.

We have established ROIC, EBITDA, and ROE as financial KPIs to guide us in conducting management with an eye toward capital efficiency and steadily expanding our ability to generate cash. Furthermore, we will shift toward a more sustainable business portfolio, having set quantitative non-financial KPIs for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, the sales ratio of products that contribute to the natural and living environments, and the diversity of core human resources.

Net sales, operating income trends and plan during "PASSION 2026"

Net Sales (Billions of yen)

Operating income (Billions of yen)

.

PASSION

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

(FY)

(Results)

(Results)

(Original forecast)

(Plan)

(Plan)

(reference)

FY2022

FY2023

FY2024

Assumptions during the Medium-Term

results

results

Original forecast

Management Plan period

JPY/USD

132

141

145

110

JPY/Euro

138

152

160

130

Domestic

75

68

75

58

naphtha

(JPY 1,000/kl)

Financial KPIs

FY2023 result

FY2026 target

ROIC

6.2%

8%

EBITDA*1

¥152.6 billion

¥170.0 billion

ROE

6.2%

10%

EBITDA Margin (reference)

19.5%

23%

*1 Operating income + depreciation and amortization

Non-financial KPIs

Benchmark

FY2023 result

Medium-,long-term Targets

FY2030

3,230 thousand

2,700 thousand

2,230 thousand

GHG emissions (Scope 1, 2)

tons-CO2e

tons-CO2e

tons-CO2e

(in FY2019)

(30% less than

benchmark)

Sales ratio of products

46%

FY2026

contributing to the natural

56%

(in FY2020)

60%

and living environments

Diversity of core human

12%

16%

FY2030

resources*2

(in Sep. 2021)

25%

Global talent development

FY2030

Ratio of senior managers taking global

-

40%

60%

leadership training*3

Executive Candidate Development

FY2030

Ratio of candidates prepared for General Managers

-

90%

200%

equivalent positions*4

DX talent development*5

Number of participants per class (Achievement ratio)

-

FY2026

Gold class

44 (24%)

180

Silver class

163 (14%)

1,200

Bronze class

5,114 (90%)

5,700

*2 Ratio of managers in Japan who are women, foreign nationals and mid-career hires, excluding production sites *3 Currently around 300 general manager positions globally

*4 Ratio of staff completing management executive candidate development program to number of general manager level roles

*5 Only employees of Group companies in Japan

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Kuraray Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2024 02:30:04 UTC.