Kuraray Report 2024
Kuraray Group Businesses "For People and the Planet" Toward Realizing the Vision Three Challenges Business and Growth Strategies Management Foundation
Corporate Data
22
Roadmap for the Vision
Kuraray Group has declared its mission: "For people and the planet-to achieve what no one else can." Based on this mission, we formulated the "Kuraray Vision 2026" long-term vision and the Sustainability Long-Term Vision. By pursuing the three challenges laid out in "PASSION 2026," our Medium-Term Management Plan, we are aiming to achieve sustainable growth and realize the vision.
Medium-Term Management Plan
Measures and Results of Past Management Plans
Our Mission
We are committed to developing new fields of business using pioneering technology that improves the environment and enhances the quality of life throughout the world.
"For people and the planet-to achieve what no one else can."
"Kuraray Vision 2026"
Sustainability
Long-Term Vision
Long-Term Vision
Specialty Chemical Company contributing
As a sustainability leader, Kuraray will
to customers, society, and the planet and
develop innovative solutions with unique
growing sustainably by
products and cleaner technologies to
incorporating new innovation platforms into
improve the natural environment and
its own technologies
enhance quality of life for people everywhere.
Previous Medium-Term Management Plan
"PROUD 2020" (2018-2020)
Pursue competitive superiority
-Acquired Calgon Carbon Corporation in the United States. Decided to expand production facilities for virgin activated carbon (United States) and reactivated carbon (Belgium)
-Decided to invest in a new plant in Thailand for the isoprene business
-Boosted production capacity for optical-use poval film (Japan), water-soluble PVOH film (United States), PVB film (South Korea), and SentryGlas™ ionoplast interlayers (Czech Republic)
Expand new business fields
-Expanded existing production capacity for VECSTAR™ liquid crystal polymer film (Japan)
-Decided to invest in resin production facilities for PLANTIC™ biomass-derived gas barrier material (United States)
Enhance comprehensive strength of the Kuraray Group
-Generated integration synergies with the Environmental Solutions business (carbon materials)
-Established Personnel Development Department for the purpose of reinforcing personnel development and handing down technical expertise
-Promotedwork-style reforms
Fiscal 2021 Management Plan*
Steadily implement capital investment decided in previous Medium-Term Management Plan "PROUD 2020"
Expand the Environmental Solutions business (carbon materials)
-Further integrated operations after organizational consolidation. Steadily captured expanding demand by drawing on our ability to address environmental regulations
Increase production capacity of EVAL™ EVOH resin
-While tracking demand trends and business feasibility, explored candidate sites mainly in the Asian region
Promote digitalization across the entire Group
-Established the Global Digital Transformation (GDX) Office
Initiatives to create innovation
-Established the Innovation Networking Center
- Given uncertainties over the future of the global economy and the business environment in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Fiscal 2021 Management Plan was for a single year.
Pursue competitive superiority
Enhancing sustainability
Expand new business fields
management
Enhance comprehensive
Initiatives to achieve net-zero
strengths of the Kuraray Group
carbon emissions by 2050
"PASSION 2026"
Sustainability
Medium-Term Plan
(2022-2026)
(2022-2026)
Innovations
Three
Sustainability
as
Product People
Starting from
Networking
challengesan Opportunity
Transformation
Planet
of People and
Groupingmeasures
Organization
oftheSustainability
Medium-Term
Planundera
"3P"model
Fiscal 2021
Fiscal 2021
Management Plan
Environmental Plan
PROUD 2020
Medium-Term
Contribute to the environment
-Improved the natural environment: Expanded activated carbon business
-Enhanced the living environment: Strengthened and expanded the EVAL business and Plantic businesses
(2018-2020)
Environmental Plan
(2018-2020)
Kuraray Report 2024
Kuraray Group Businesses "For People and the Planet" Toward Realizing the Vision Three Challenges Business and Growth Strategies Management Foundation
Corporate Data
23
Medium-Term Management Plan "PASSION 2026"
Based on our "Kuraray Vision 2026" long-term vision and Sustainability Long-Term Vision, the Kuraray Group is implementing "PASSION 2026," a five-year plan spanning fiscal 2022 to fiscal 2026.
Looking ahead at the coming era, in which predicting the longer-term outlook for the economy or the operating environment is extremely difficult, "PASSION 2026" identifies three new challenges for the Kuraray Group to take on to continue growing. These are: "Sustainability as an opportunity," "Innovations starting from networking," and "Transformation of people and organization."
Themes and Overview of Our Challenges
Sustainability as
Innovations Starting
Transformation of People
an Opportunity
from Networking
and Organization
Take sustainability as an opportunity
Create a growth driver by connecting
Transform people and organization via
and promote it with the collective
people with people, and technologies
digital-driven process innovation and
strength of the whole group
with technologies, both within and
the promotion of diversity which will,
outside the Company
in turn, help us bring to bear a broad
range of ideas
P.28
P.37
P.44
Management Targets
Through the steady implementation of the "PASSION 2026" management strategy, the Kuraray Group is targeting both net sales of ¥750 billion and operating income of ¥100 billion in the final year of the plan, 2026, which marks our 100th anniversary.
We have established ROIC, EBITDA, and ROE as financial KPIs to guide us in conducting management with an eye toward capital efficiency and steadily expanding our ability to generate cash. Furthermore, we will shift toward a more sustainable business portfolio, having set quantitative non-financial KPIs for greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, the sales ratio of products that contribute to the natural and living environments, and the diversity of core human resources.
Net sales, operating income trends and plan during "PASSION 2026"
Net Sales (Billions of yen)
Operating income (Billions of yen)
.
PASSION
•
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
•
.
(FY)
(Results)
(Results)
(Original forecast)
(Plan)
(Plan)
(reference)
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
Assumptions during the Medium-Term
results
results
Original forecast
Management Plan period
JPY/USD
132
141
145
110
JPY/Euro
138
152
160
130
Domestic
75
68
75
58
naphtha
(JPY 1,000/kl)
Financial KPIs
FY2023 result
FY2026 target
ROIC
6.2%
8%
EBITDA*1
¥152.6 billion
¥170.0 billion
ROE
6.2%
10%
EBITDA Margin (reference)
19.5%
23%
*1 Operating income + depreciation and amortization
Non-financial KPIs
Benchmark
FY2023 result
Medium-,long-term Targets
FY2030
3,230 thousand
2,700 thousand
2,230 thousand
GHG emissions (Scope 1, 2)
tons-CO2e
tons-CO2e
tons-CO2e
(in FY2019)
(30% less than
benchmark)
Sales ratio of products
46%
FY2026
contributing to the natural
56%
(in FY2020)
60%
and living environments
Diversity of core human
12%
16%
FY2030
resources*2
(in Sep. 2021)
25%
Global talent development
FY2030
Ratio of senior managers taking global
-
40%
60%
leadership training*3
Executive Candidate Development
FY2030
Ratio of candidates prepared for General Managers
-
90%
200%
equivalent positions*4
DX talent development*5
Number of participants per class (Achievement ratio)
-
FY2026
Gold class
44 (24%)
180
Silver class
163 (14%)
1,200
Bronze class
5,114 (90%)
5,700
*2 Ratio of managers in Japan who are women, foreign nationals and mid-career hires, excluding production sites *3 Currently around 300 general manager positions globally
*4 Ratio of staff completing management executive candidate development program to number of general manager level roles
*5 Only employees of Group companies in Japan
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Kuraray Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2024 02:30:04 UTC.