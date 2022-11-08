Kuraray : Uses Polyester Fiber Recycled from Plastic Bottles Launched Environmentally Friendly Hook-and-Loop Fastener MAGIC TAPE™ Provided to apparel and other manufacturers as a sustainable material that will help realize a circular economy

Kuraray Fastening Co., Ltd

(Kuraray Group)

Kuraray Fastening Co., Ltd. (Head office: Kita-ku, Osaka; President: Takayuki Kobayashi; hereinafter "Kuraray Fastening" or the "Company") developed the new product using recycled raw materials in the MAGIC TAPE™ lineup of polyester hook-and-loop fasteners. We launched this product in November 2022 for apparel and other manufacturers as a sustainable material that will help realize a circular economy.

1. Background of Development

・Calls have been growing recently for a shift toward a circular economy, and demand is rising worldwide for products that use recycled materials.

・In 2004, Kuraray Fastening established its proprietary manufacturing method for polyester hook-and-loop fasteners that do not use polyurethane or other back coating agents. Because it does not use back coating agents, which hinder recycling, the product has garnered acclaim for being environmentally friendly and reining in CO 2 emissions in the manufacturing process.

・Now, by replacing some of the raw materials used for its manufacture with recycled materials, the company has developed a product that effectively utilizes limited resources, further reduces environmental burden, and meets social needs.

※For more information related to polyester hook-and-loop fasteners： https://www.magic-tape.com/en/p-tech/

2. Product Features

・Contains about 30% polyester from recycled PET resin obtained from used bottles.

・Because it is 100% polyester and does not use back coating agents, the materials can be recycled and reduces CO 2 emissions from manufacturing processes around 30% (compared with the company's conventional processes)

・Does not use organic solvents in the manufacturing process.

・MAGIC TAPE™ is produced in Japan at Kuraray Fastening's Maruoka Plant in Fukui Prefecture.

3. Potential Applications

・Outdoor wear, sportswear, general apparel, uniforms.

・Shoes, bags, fashion accessories.

・Household goods, industrial supplies, and more.



Name MAGIC TAPE™ Product number A8693R.00 (hook side), B2790R.00 (loop side) Width 20, 25, 100mm Colors Black, White Material 100% polyester Price Open price Launch date November 2022 Sales target ¥100 million in the first year

Name Kuraray Fastening Co., Ltd. Headquarters Osaka Umeda Twin Towers North 40F, 8-1 Kakudacho, Kita-ku, Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture, Japan Representative Takayuki Kobayashi, Representative Director and President Capital ¥100 million (Kuraray share: 70%) Established October 1, 2004 Principal businesses Manufacture, development, and sales of MAGIC TAPE™ woven hook-and-loop fasteners, MAGILOCK™ molded hook fasteners, and other related products.

Note: MAGIC TAPE™ and MAGILOCK™ is a registered trademark of Kuraray Co., Ltd.