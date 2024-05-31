Kuraray Report 2024

Visualizing and Quantifying Social and Environmental Value

Seeking to expand the product lineup from the starting point of contributing to the natural and living environments

Procedure to Identify Materiality

The Kuraray Group has identified material issues relevant to the Company, following the steps shown at right. Among these issues, we are taking products and technologies that contribute to the natural and living environments as our starting point as we aim to create a sustainable product portfolio. To this end, we

constructed the Kuraray PSA system based on the PSA guidelines of WBCSD*, which offer a consistent methodology for evaluating products with a high degree of objectivity and transparency.

Looking at products, applications, and the regions where they are used, we evaluate products using a five-point scale based on criteria such as fundamental requirements, social and regulatory trends, and comparison of contributions to the natural and living environments against benchmark products. Products receiving the two top rankings are designated as products that contribute to the natural and living environments. We will build a more sophisticated business portfolio by expanding sales of such products, from 46% of all sales in 2020 to 55% in 2024 and 60% in 2026.

Materiality candidate

determination

As a result of discussions with all division general managers of the Kuraray Group in Japan and overseas, five candidate material issues were determined by grouping the 19 aspects in STEP 3.

Materiality

determination

The candidate material issues mentioned at left were reported at a meeting of the Board of Directors and finalized.

* World Business Council for Sustainable Development.

Assessment of contribution using Kuraray PSA system

Materiality of the Kuraray Group

Procedure to Identify Materiality

Fundamental requirements

Creating Value through Business

Chemical and hazardous substance management

Application to Kuraray Action Guidelines

Economic value Reputational risks

Stakeholder requests

Assessment based on contribution by Kuraray products

5 Top performance

4 Positive performance

Improving the natural environment

Climate change measures-

Biodiversity conservation

GHG reduction and energy

Development of next-

conservation

generation applications,

Solution of marine plastics

products, and

and plastic waste

technologies

Water and air purification

Circular economy

Improving the living environment

Contribution to the safe

Promotion of health and

and reliable supply of food

wellness for all

and water

Development of

Improvement of quality

next-generation

of life

applications, products,

and technologies

Regulatory trends by region Sustainability policies across the value chain

3 Neutral

Creating Value to Strengthen the Foundation of Kuraray

Eco labeling, certification, etc.

Performance assessment

Relative assessment against benchmark

2 Negative performance

1 High risk

Effective use of resources and

reduction of environmental impact

Reduction of GHG emissions

Reduction of chemical emissions

Reduction of waste volume and intensity

Reduction of marine plastics and plastic waste

Improving supply chain management

Sustainability procurement Improvement of product stewardship

Building a "company that people can take pride in"

Promotion of safety activities

Improvement of safety and disaster prevention preparedness

Enhancement of technology and working smarter

Promotion of workplace diversity and inclusion

Materiality

Maximizing Environmental Value

The Kuraray Group has formulated a roadmap for reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, aiming to achieve net-zero carbon emissions in 2050. During "PASSION 2026," the roadmap calls for investments in energy saving, converting purchased electricity to renewable energy (including the purchase of renewable energy certificates), and other reduction measures to maintain GHG emissions below the 2019 benchmark, even while expanding our businesses. The roadmap includes a plan to invest ¥80 billion in GHG emissions reductions by 2030, targeting a further 30% reduction compared to 2019. This mainly entails establishing CCUS* technologies and shifting fuels used in in-house power generation. In 2050, we aim to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by identifying and harnessing emerging technologies that prove effec- tive, such as green hydrogen and green ammonia technologies.

Viewing carbon neutrality as a business opportunity as well, the Kuraray Group will maximize environmental value by reducing GHG emissions while simultaneously expanding the lineup of products that contribute to the natural and living environments.

  • Carbon dioxide Capture, Utilization, and Storage: An initiative to utilize or store CO2 separated from exhaust gas from industrial facilities.

Roadmap towards net-zero carbon emissions in 2050

Emissions

Emissions

€,-€kt

-,-€

kt

Scope

Expansion

Energy-

€ %

Net-zero

of production

saving

Process

Reduction

By-products,

capacities

investments

improvements

carbon

etc.

Transition to

renewable

emissions

energy

CCUS*

Scope

Plans call for ••

billion in

Shift of

In-house

energy

sources

power

capital expenditures

generation

by - €

to reduce GHG emissions

New

technologies

New energy

Scope

Consider the earliest possible introduction

sources

Purchased

of practicable CO- reduction technologies

energy

by paying attention to emerging technological trends

FY

FY

FY

Adoption of Internal Carbon Pricing (ICP) System

In 2021, the Kuraray Group adopted an internal carbon pricing (ICP) system to govern capital spending. In line with the start of "PASSION 2026," we revised our internal carbon pricing from 2022, to ¥10,000 per ton of CO2e. We will use this system in multiple ways as we aim to reach the goal of net-zero carbon emissions, including as an incentive to promote capital spending that leads to energy conservation, as a means of identifying profit opportunities and risk,

Operation of ICP system

Internal

¥10,000/ ton-CO2e

carbon

(calculated using internal exchange rates overseas)

pricing

Effective from January 1, 2022

and as a social and environmental value indicator for evaluating businesses and making investment decisions.

Already implemented

Capital spending to increase/decrease GHG emissions

Calculating virtual cost/profit with internal carbon pricing and using as a criteria in making investment decisions

Under consideration

Converting GHG emissions of each business and product to cost at an internal carbon price and evaluating their resilience to future carbon taxes, etc.

