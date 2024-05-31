constructed the Kuraray PSA system based on the PSA guidelines of WBCSD*, which offer a consistent methodology for evaluating products with a high degree of objectivity and transparency.

Looking at products, applications, and the regions where they are used, we evaluate products using a five-point scale based on criteria such as fundamental requirements, social and regulatory trends, and comparison of contributions to the natural and living environments against benchmark products. Products receiving the two top rankings are designated as products that contribute to the natural and living environments. We will build a more sophisticated business portfolio by expanding sales of such products, from 46% of all sales in 2020 to 55% in 2024 and 60% in 2026.