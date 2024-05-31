Kuraray Report 2024
Visualizing and Quantifying Social and Environmental Value
Seeking to expand the product lineup from the starting point of contributing to the natural and living environments
Procedure to Identify Materiality
The Kuraray Group has identified material issues relevant to the Company, following the steps shown at right. Among these issues, we are taking products and technologies that contribute to the natural and living environments as our starting point as we aim to create a sustainable product portfolio. To this end, we
constructed the Kuraray PSA system based on the PSA guidelines of WBCSD*, which offer a consistent methodology for evaluating products with a high degree of objectivity and transparency.
Looking at products, applications, and the regions where they are used, we evaluate products using a five-point scale based on criteria such as fundamental requirements, social and regulatory trends, and comparison of contributions to the natural and living environments against benchmark products. Products receiving the two top rankings are designated as products that contribute to the natural and living environments. We will build a more sophisticated business portfolio by expanding sales of such products, from 46% of all sales in 2020 to 55% in 2024 and 60% in 2026.
* World Business Council for Sustainable Development.
Assessment of contribution using Kuraray PSA system
Materiality of the Kuraray Group
Procedure to Identify Materiality
Fundamental requirements
Creating Value through Business
Chemical and hazardous substance management
Application to Kuraray Action Guidelines
Economic value Reputational risks
Stakeholder requests
Assessment based on contribution by Kuraray products
5 Top performance
4 Positive performance
Improving the natural environment
Climate change measures-
Biodiversity conservation
GHG reduction and energy
Development of next-
conservation
generation applications,
Solution of marine plastics
products, and
and plastic waste
technologies
Water and air purification
Circular economy
Improving the living environment
Contribution to the safe
Promotion of health and
and reliable supply of food
wellness for all
and water
Development of
Improvement of quality
next-generation
of life
applications, products,
and technologies
Regulatory trends by region Sustainability policies across the value chain
3 Neutral
Creating Value to Strengthen the Foundation of Kuraray
Eco labeling, certification, etc.
Performance assessment
Relative assessment against benchmark
2 Negative performance
1 High risk
Effective use of resources and
reduction of environmental impact
Reduction of GHG emissions
Reduction of chemical emissions
Reduction of waste volume and intensity
Reduction of marine plastics and plastic waste
Improving supply chain management
Sustainability procurement Improvement of product stewardship
Building a "company that people can take pride in"
Promotion of safety activities
Improvement of safety and disaster prevention preparedness
Enhancement of technology and working smarter
Promotion of workplace diversity and inclusion
Materiality
Maximizing Environmental Value
The Kuraray Group has formulated a roadmap for reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, aiming to achieve net-zero carbon emissions in 2050. During "PASSION 2026," the roadmap calls for investments in energy saving, converting purchased electricity to renewable energy (including the purchase of renewable energy certificates), and other reduction measures to maintain GHG emissions below the 2019 benchmark, even while expanding our businesses. The roadmap includes a plan to invest ¥80 billion in GHG emissions reductions by 2030, targeting a further 30% reduction compared to 2019. This mainly entails establishing CCUS* technologies and shifting fuels used in in-house power generation. In 2050, we aim to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by identifying and harnessing emerging technologies that prove effec- tive, such as green hydrogen and green ammonia technologies.
Viewing carbon neutrality as a business opportunity as well, the Kuraray Group will maximize environmental value by reducing GHG emissions while simultaneously expanding the lineup of products that contribute to the natural and living environments.
- Carbon dioxide Capture, Utilization, and Storage: An initiative to utilize or store CO2 separated from exhaust gas from industrial facilities.
P.29
Roadmap towards net-zero carbon emissions in 2050
Emissions
Emissions
FY
FY
FY
Adoption of Internal Carbon Pricing (ICP) System
In 2021, the Kuraray Group adopted an internal carbon pricing (ICP) system to govern capital spending. In line with the start of "PASSION 2026," we revised our internal carbon pricing from 2022, to ¥10,000 per ton of CO2e. We will use this system in multiple ways as we aim to reach the goal of net-zero carbon emissions, including as an incentive to promote capital spending that leads to energy conservation, as a means of identifying profit opportunities and risk,
Operation of ICP system
Internal
¥10,000/ ton-CO2e
carbon
(calculated using internal exchange rates overseas)
pricing
Effective from January 1, 2022
and as a social and environmental value indicator for evaluating businesses and making investment decisions.
Already implemented
Capital spending to increase/decrease GHG emissions
Calculating virtual cost/profit with internal carbon pricing and using as a criteria in making investment decisions
Under consideration
Converting GHG emissions of each business and product to cost at an internal carbon price and evaluating their resilience to future carbon taxes, etc.
