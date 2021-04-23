Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kuraray Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3405   JP3269600007

KURARAY CO., LTD.

(3405)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kuraray : Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation

04/23/2021 | 04:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 23, 2021

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, the "Company") hereby announces that the procedures of the payment for the disposal of treasury shares were completed today. The disposal of the above treasury shares was notified in the March 25, 2021 release titled "Notice Regarding Disposal of Treasury Shares Used for Restricted Stock Compensation."

Overview of the disposal

(1)

Payment date

April 23, 2021

(2)

Class and number of

Ordinary shares of the Company 63,000 shares

shares to be disposed of

(3)

Disposal price

¥1,312 per share

(4)

Total disposal amount

¥ 82,656,000

(5)

Offer or allotment

Allotment of restricted stock

method

(6)

Method of Performance

Due to the contribution of monetary remuneration claims

of Contributions

in kind

Directors (excluding Outside Directors and Directors

Working Overseas)

Allottees, Number

Seven persons 40,000 shares (Note)

Executive Officers (excluding those who serve concurrently

(7)

Thereof and Number of

as Directors and Executive Officers working overseas)

Shares to Be Disposed of

12 persons 23,000 shares

(NOTE) Includes Executive Officers' portions who are also

our Executive Officers.

End of Document

Disclaimer

Kuraray Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 08:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KURARAY CO., LTD.
04:02aKURARAY  : Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Share..
PU
04/21Nomura Adjusts Kuraray's Price Target to 1,380 Yen From 1,280 Yen, Keeps at N..
MT
04/05Japanese Shares Clock Gains on Hopes of Recovery from COVID-19 Pandemic
MT
04/05Kuraray's Texas Manufacturing Sites Resume Production After February Closure
MT
04/02KURARAY  : Police officer overtakes athlete as top profession for Japan boys
AQ
04/02KURARAY  : Second Notice Regarding the Impact of a Cold Wave in the United State..
PU
03/26KURARAY  : Corporate Governance Report 2021/03/26
PU
03/25KURARAY  : Notice Regarding Disposal of Treasury Shares Used for Restricted Stoc..
PU
03/11KURARAY  : Sites Affected by US Cold Wave Being Inspected Before Resuming Operat..
MT
03/10KURARAY  : Notice Regarding the Impact of a Cold Wave in the United States
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 569 B 5 269 M 5 269 M
Net income 2021 27 960 M 259 M 259 M
Net Debt 2021 153 B 1 417 M 1 417 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
Yield 2021 3,38%
Capitalization 409 B 3 781 M 3 789 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 11 219
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart KURARAY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kuraray Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KURARAY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1 340,00 JPY
Last Close Price 1 189,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 22,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hitoshi Kawahara President & Representative Director
Masaaki Ito Chairman
Keiji Taga Director & Head-Administration
Tomokazu Hamaguchi Independent Outside Director
Jun Hamano Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KURARAY CO., LTD.8.39%3 781
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION18.15%95 512
AIR LIQUIDE5.28%79 830
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.20.39%54 091
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.11.28%34 983
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.7.11%32 806
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ