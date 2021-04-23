Kuraray : Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation

April 23, 2021
Kuraray Co., Ltd.
Notice Regarding Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Shares as Restricted Stock Compensation
Kuraray Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, the "Company") hereby announces that the procedures of the payment for the disposal of treasury shares were completed today. The disposal of the above treasury shares was notified in the March 25, 2021 release titled "Notice Regarding Disposal of Treasury Shares Used for Restricted Stock Compensation."
Overview of the disposal
|
(1)
|
Payment date
|
April 23, 2021
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
Class and number of
|
Ordinary shares of the Company 63,000 shares
|
|
shares to be disposed of
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
Disposal price
|
¥1,312 per share
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
Total disposal amount
|
¥ 82,656,000
|
|
|
|
(5)
|
Offer or allotment
|
Allotment of restricted stock
|
|
method
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6)
|
Method of Performance
|
Due to the contribution of monetary remuneration claims
|
|
of Contributions
|
in kind
|
|
|
|
|
|
Directors (excluding Outside Directors and Directors
|
|
|
Working Overseas)
|
|
Allottees, Number
|
Seven persons 40,000 shares (Note)
|
|
Executive Officers (excluding those who serve concurrently
|
(7)
|
Thereof and Number of
|
as Directors and Executive Officers working overseas)
|
|
Shares to Be Disposed of
|
|
12 persons 23,000 shares
|
|
|
|
|
(NOTE) Includes Executive Officers' portions who are also
|
|
|
our Executive Officers.
|
|
|
|
|
|
