Kuraray : Second Notice Regarding the Impact of a Cold Wave in the United States

April 2, 2021

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Second Notice Regarding the Impact of a Cold Wave in the United States

We would like to extend our wholehearted sympathies to those affected by the severe cold wave that struck much of the United States in mid-February 2021.

Since the notice of the impact of this cold wave on March 10, we have been investigating and confirming the status of the Group facilities where production were suspended and related infrastructure. We are pleased to announce that production has now resumed. Details follow.

1. Status of Key Locations Affected by the Cold Wave

The cold wave caused a partial restriction in the supply of raw materials and a service interruption in some utilities. As a result, a portion of Group manufacturing sites located in a Houston, Texas, suburb and run by subsidiary Kuraray America, Inc., been under operational suspension since mid-February. As of April 2, although operations remain suspended at certain lines, production has resumed for all products.

Affected sites Production items La Porte Vinyl acetate monomer, poval resin Bayport Poval resin Pasadena EVOH resin, thermoplastic elastomer

2. Impact on Business Results

An evaluation of the impact of the cold wave on the Kuraray Group's operating results is now under way. We will promptly announce our findings if the financial impact of the cold wave is found to have been significant.