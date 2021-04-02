Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Japan Exchange  >  Kuraray Co., Ltd.    3405   JP3269600007

KURARAY CO., LTD.

(3405)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kuraray : Second Notice Regarding the Impact of a Cold Wave in the United States

04/02/2021 | 04:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 2, 2021

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Second Notice Regarding the Impact of a Cold Wave in the United States

We would like to extend our wholehearted sympathies to those affected by the severe cold wave that struck much of the United States in mid-February 2021.

Since the notice of the impact of this cold wave on March 10, we have been investigating and confirming the status of the Group facilities where production were suspended and related infrastructure. We are pleased to announce that production has now resumed. Details follow.

1. Status of Key Locations Affected by the Cold Wave

The cold wave caused a partial restriction in the supply of raw materials and a service interruption in some utilities. As a result, a portion of Group manufacturing sites located in a Houston, Texas, suburb and run by subsidiary Kuraray America, Inc., been under operational suspension since mid-February. As of April 2, although operations remain suspended at certain lines, production has resumed for all products.

Affected sites

Production items

La Porte

Vinyl acetate monomer, poval resin

Bayport

Poval resin

Pasadena

EVOH resin, thermoplastic elastomer

2. Impact on Business Results

An evaluation of the impact of the cold wave on the Kuraray Group's operating results is now under way. We will promptly announce our findings if the financial impact of the cold wave is found to have been significant.

Disclaimer

Kuraray Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 08:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about KURARAY CO., LTD.
04:28aKURARAY  : Police officer overtakes athlete as top profession for Japan boys
AQ
04:02aKURARAY  : Second Notice Regarding the Impact of a Cold Wave in the United State..
PU
03/26KURARAY  : Corporate Governance Report 2021/03/26
PU
03/25KURARAY  : Notice Regarding Disposal of Treasury Shares Used for Restricted Stoc..
PU
03/11KURARAY  : Sites Affected by US Cold Wave Being Inspected Before Resuming Operat..
MT
03/10KURARAY  : Notice Regarding the Impact of a Cold Wave in the United States
PU
02/11KURARAY  : Swings Back to Profit in FY20; Shares Fall Nearly 4%
MT
02/10KURARAY CO., LTD.  : Annual results
CO
2020KURARAY CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020Nikkei 225 Up 0.5% on Brexit, Vaccine Outlooks; SoftBank Slips on Official Al..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 567 B 5 131 M 5 131 M
Net income 2021 27 930 M 253 M 253 M
Net Debt 2021 153 B 1 384 M 1 384 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 3,26%
Capitalization 426 B 3 856 M 3 858 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 11 219
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart KURARAY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kuraray Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KURARAY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 1 328,89 JPY
Last Close Price 1 240,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 16,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hitoshi Kawahara President & Representative Director
Masaaki Ito Chairman
Keiji Taga Director & Head-Administration
Tomokazu Hamaguchi Independent Outside Director
Jun Hamano Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KURARAY CO., LTD.13.04%3 856
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION15.78%91 835
AIR LIQUIDE3.97%77 145
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.18.37%50 599
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.15.15%35 094
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.6.90%31 508
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ