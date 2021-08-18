Kure Technologies Inc. - No Corporate Activity Substantiating Rise in Share Price

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2021) - Kure Technologies, Inc. (NEX: KUR.H) (the "Company" or "Kure") reaffirms, as previously reported on February 3, 2021, there is no corporate activity governing the current rise in the Company's share price.

The Company's Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held September 10, 2021. Shareholders are encouraged to vote their shares and attend the meeting as detailed on the Company's website at www.kuretechnologies.com.

About Kure Technologies, Inc.

Kure's shares are listed on the NEX under the symbol "KUR.H". More information on Kure can be found at www.sedar.com.

