    KUR.H   CA5012821073

KURE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(KUR.H)
Kure Technologies Inc. - No Corporate Activity Substantiating Rise in Share Price

08/18/2021 | 02:55pm EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2021) - Kure Technologies, Inc. (NEX: KUR.H) (the "Company" or "Kure") reaffirms, as previously reported on February 3, 2021, there is no corporate activity governing the current rise in the Company's share price.

The Company's Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held September 10, 2021. Shareholders are encouraged to vote their shares and attend the meeting as detailed on the Company's website at www.kuretechnologies.com.

About Kure Technologies, Inc.

Kure's shares are listed on the NEX under the symbol "KUR.H". More information on Kure can be found at www.sedar.com.

The corporate information contained in this release includes forward-looking statements regarding future events and costs that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by Kure at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. The actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein and the variations may be material. Consequently, there is no representation by Kure that actual results achieved will be the same in whole or in part as those forecast.

Neither the NEX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the NEX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For additional information, please contact:

Jacqueline Logan
(905) 660-8100

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/93627


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,14 M -0,11 M -0,11 M
Net Debt 2020 0,10 M 0,08 M 0,08 M
P/E ratio 2020 -3,89x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4,38 M 3,47 M 3,46 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 42,6%
Chart KURE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Kure Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alex Dolgonos Chief Executive Officer & Director
Igor Keselman Chief Financial Officer & Director
Nicholas T. Macos Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KURE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.222.22%3
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.25.16%236 038
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.37.84%39 691
ERICSSON2.30%38 094
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-10.52%36 817
NOKIA OYJ63.92%34 134