Kureha : FY2021 1H Earnings Briefing Q&A Summary

Kureha Corporation Q2 Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2022 November 10, 2021

Event Summary [Company Name] Kureha Corporation [Company ID] 4023-QCODE [Event Language] JPN [Event Type] Earnings Announcement [Event Name] Q2 Financial Results Briefing for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2022 [Fiscal Period] FY2021 Q2 [Date] November 10, 2021 [Number of Pages] 20 [Time] 10:00 - 11:06 (Total: 66 minutes, Presentation: 41 minutes, Q&A: 25 minutes) [Venue] Webcast [Venue Size] [Participants] [Number of Speakers] 4 Yutaka Kobayashi President, Chief Executive Officer Michihiro Sato Executive Vice President Yoshio Noda Senior Vice President Masahiro Namikawa Vice President [Analyst Names]* Yoshihiro Azuma Jefferies Japan Limited *Analysts that SCRIPTS Asia was able to identify from the audio who spoke during Q&A.

Presentation Moderator: Good morning. As the time has come, Kureha Corporation will hold a financial results briefing for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. In attendance today are President and Chief Executive Officer, Yutaka Kobayashi; Executive Vice President, Michihiro Sato; Senior Vice President, Yoshio Noda; and Vice President, Masahiro Namikawa. Today's session will begin with an explanation by Mr. Noda of the second quarter results and the full-year forecast, followed by a report by President Kobayashi on the progress and challenges of Kureha's Challenge 2022, the mid-term plan announced in May of this year. After that, we will have a question-and-answer session. Now, Senior Vice President Noda, please. Noda: Good morning. Thank you very much for joining us today for the presentation of our financial results for the second quarter of FY2021. As I just mentioned, I would like to report on the actual results for the second quarter, and the forecast for the fiscal year. Now, I would like to offer our explanation along with the materials. On the second page, the business environment surrounding our company in FY2021 has changed significantly. From this point of view, I would

like to explain today's presentation based on the business environment in FY2021, the Group's response to changes in the business environment, and major risks, some of which are related to the future. The third and subsequent pages show the results for the second quarter, and there are 15 pages of results. First, let's look at page 4. As you can see, sales revenue increased by JPY13 billion to JPY79.1 billion, operating income increased by JPY5.2 billion to JPY11.4 billion, and the parent company's final net income increased by JPY3.5 billion to JPY8.3 billion. And operating income by segment, which shows the profit generated from the original business, increased by about JPY4.8 billion to finish at JPY11.1 billion. As I mentioned at the beginning of this report, in FY2021, we were in the process of recovering from COVID- 19, and various raw materials and fuels continued to rise, and remain at high prices due to tight supply and demand for oil and various other resources, as well as logistical difficulties caused by container shortages. As you can see, despite this difficult business environment, sales revenue increased significantly to JPY13 billion. First of all, let me explain the contents of this 13. 1 is the battery binder and fluorine product business, which is continuing to grow in China and Europe, the major markets for our customers and battery manufacturers in the prevention of global warming. Secondly, the plastic wrap business is experiencing growth in demand due to consumption caused by people staying home amid the prolonged declaration of a state of emergency in Japan. Third, although profits remain sluggish, the PGA business is experiencing growth in sales volume of processed PGA resin products for shale oil and gas drilling due to a revised pricing strategy.

Fourth, we have started operation of an additional plant, which is creating a great cycle of production, and sales in the PPS business. Fifth, our semiconductor business, which had been struggling compared to the same period of the previous year, has been recovering since the second half of the previous year, so the Group's functional processed products business for semiconductor industry. These 5 points, as I just mentioned, account for about 80% of the JPY13 billion increase in revenue. Next, on the profit side, naturally, as sales revenue increases, marginal profit will increase to that extent. This has an impact. In addition, the growth of so-calledhigh-margin products, such as plastic wrap and fluorine products, also contributed to profit. In addition, we have been affected by the high cost of raw materials and fuel, and as I mentioned at the beginning of this report, we have been affected a little in the area of procurement and logistics. Despite these factors, we were able to pass on the price of fluorine products and PPS to our customers, and we were also able to reduce administrative costs by refraining from activities at the COVID-19 site. As a result, segment operating income increased by JPY4.8 billion to JPY11.1 billion. The US production company of PGA did not conduct any production in the second quarter. As I have already mentioned in the second quarter, if we do not produce, the cost will directly affect the consolidated profit and loss, so the fixed cost for the half year is over 1 billion. However, we have been able to compensate for the negative aspects by using fluorine products, plastic wrap, and PPS. As a result, we were able to increase operating income by segment, which naturally led to an increase in operating income, and final net income by the amount I mentioned at the beginning of this report.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.