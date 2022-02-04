Kureha : FY2021 3Q Results

FY2021 3Q Results
February 4, 2022
Contents
I.
FY2021 3Q Results
•
FY2021 3Q Overview
3-5
Segment Results
6-10
Financial Position
11
II. FY2021 Full-Year Forecast (Updated)
FY2021 Financial Forecast
13 -17
III.
Supplementary Materials
PVDF Business Updates
19
PGA Business Updates
20
Returning to Shareholders
21
ESG Information
22-26
(Period April 1 - December 31, 2021)
FY2021 3Q Overview
(in billions of yen, except per-share value)
FY2020
FY2021
Change
3Q
YOY
Revenue
105.7
123.1
17.4
(+16.5%)
Core operating profit
14.6
17.9
3.3
(+22.5%)
Adjustments
0.0
0.1
Other income
0.5
0.7
0.2
Other expenses
0.6
-0.1
Operating profit
18.2
3.6
(+24.9%)
Financial income
-0.0
Financial expenses
Profit before income tax
14.9
18.5
(+24.4%)
Profit attributable to
11.8
13.3
1.5
owners of Kureha Corp.
(+13.1%)
Basic profit per share
¥603.64
¥682.48
Vs. FY2020 3Q
FY2021 3Q Overview
Segment performance (vs. FY2020 3Q)
Revenue
45.0
FY20 3Q
FY21 3Q
31.2
32.7
35.3
17.6
20.6
14.9 13.7
9.3 8.5
Advanced
Specialty
Construction Other
Materials
Chemicals
Plastics
Operations
Core operating profit
8.5
6.5
4.2
1.9
1.9 2.2
0.7 0.5
2.5
Specialty Construction
Other
Factors attributing to changes in operating profit
AM: Higher sales volumes of PVDF, PPS and other plastic products
SC: Higher organic chemicals volumes
SP: Higher home products and fishing lines volumes
CO: Impact of delays in civil engineering projects, partially offset by a higher number of construction projects in the private sector
OO: Absence of post-typhoon waste treatment projects
