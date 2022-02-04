Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kureha Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4023   JP3271600003

KUREHA CORPORATION

(4023)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kureha : FY2021 3Q Results

02/04/2022 | 01:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FY2021 3Q Results

February 4, 2022

1

Contents

I.

FY2021 3Q Results

FY2021 3Q Overview

3-5

Segment Results

6-10

Financial Position

11

II. FY2021 Full-Year Forecast (Updated)

FY2021 Financial Forecast

13 -17

III.

Supplementary Materials

PVDF Business Updates

19

PGA Business Updates

20

Returning to Shareholders

21

ESG Information

22-26

2

  1. FY2021 3Q Results

(Period April 1 - December 31, 2021)

3

FY2021 3Q Overview

(in billions of yen, except per-share value)

FY2020

FY2021

Change

3Q

3Q

YOY

Revenue

105.7

123.1

17.4

(+16.5%)

Core operating profit

14.6

17.9

3.3

(+22.5%)

Adjustments

0.0

0.1

0.0

Other income

0.5

0.7

0.2

Other expenses

0.6

0.5

-0.1

Operating profit

14.6

18.2

3.6

(+24.9%)

Financial income

0.5

0.5

-0.0

Financial expenses

0.2

0.1

-0.0

Profit before income tax

14.9

18.5

3.6

(+24.4%)

Profit attributable to

11.8

13.3

1.5

owners of Kureha Corp.

(+13.1%)

Basic profit per share

¥603.64

¥682.48

Vs. FY2020 3Q

  • Revenue growth driven by Advanced Materials, Specialty Chemicals and Specialty Plastics more than offsetting slower sales in Construction and Other Operations
  • Higher core operating profit resulting from improved gains in Advanced Materials, Specialty Chemicals and Specialty Plastics, partially offset by a decline in Other Operations
  • Operating profit increased as a result of higher core operating profit
  • Profit attributable to the Company increased as a result of higher operating profit and profit before taxes

FY2021 3Q Overview

Segment performance (vs. FY2020 3Q)

Revenue

45.0

FY20 3Q

FY21 3Q

31.2

32.7

35.3

17.6

20.6

14.9 13.7

9.3 8.5

Advanced

Specialty

Specialty

Construction Other

Materials

Chemicals

Plastics

Operations

4

(in billions of yen)

Core operating profit

8.5

FY20 3Q

FY21 3Q

6.5

4.2

3.6

1.9

1.9 2.2

0.7 0.5

2.5

Advanced

Specialty

Specialty Construction

Other

Materials

Chemicals

Plastics

Operations

Factors attributing to changes in operating profit

AM: Higher sales volumes of PVDF, PPS and other plastic products

SC: Higher organic chemicals volumes

SP: Higher home products and fishing lines volumes

CO: Impact of delays in civil engineering projects, partially offset by a higher number of construction projects in the private sector

OO: Absence of post-typhoon waste treatment projects

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kureha Corporation published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 06:25:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KUREHA CORPORATION
01:26aKUREHA : Notice of Revised FY2021 Earnings Forecast
PU
01/03KUREHA : Corporate Governance Report
PU
2021KUREHA : Notice of Selection and Application to the Prime Market in the New Market Segment..
PU
2021KUREHA : FY2021 1H Earnings Briefing Q&A Summary
PU
2021[Delayed]Consolidated Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the Fiscal Year Endin..
PU
2021Kureha Corporation Revises Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending Ma..
CI
2021Kureha Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
CI
2021FY2021 1H Results
PU
2021Notice of Revised Financial Forecast and Revised Dividend Forecast
PU
2021Kureha Corporation Revises Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ended September 30, 202..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 162 B 1 407 M 162 B
Net income 2022 15 100 M 132 M 15 100 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 2,10%
Capitalization 171 B 1 487 M 171 B
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,06x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 4 293
Free-Float -
Chart KUREHA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kureha Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUREHA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 8 750,00 JPY
Average target price 9 750,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yutaka Kobayashi Director & Manager-Chemical Products
Michihiro Sato Director, GM-Technology & Production
Hiroyuki Sato Executive Officer, General Manager-R&D
Yoshio Noda Director, GM-Accounting & CSR Promotions
Osamu Tosaka Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUREHA CORPORATION6.45%1 487
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION4.66%98 670
AIR LIQUIDE0.46%82 484
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-10.54%44 596
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.8.44%33 156
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.-6.23%28 728