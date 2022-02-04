Log in
Kureha : FY2021 3Q Summary

02/04/2022
Quarterly Financial Summary

Note: This is an English translation of the Quarterly Financial Summary in Japanese and is for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the translation and the original Japanese text, the latter will prevail.

Consolidated Financial Results

for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

(IFRS)

February 4, 2022

Company name:

Kureha Corporation

Stock listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

TSE code:

4023

URL:

https://www.kureha.co.jp/en/

Representative:

Yutaka Kobayashi, President and Chief Executive Officer

Contact/Inquiries: Kazushige Tsurutani, General Manager, Public and Investor Relations Dept.; Phone +81-3-3249-4651

Scheduled date for filing quarterly securities report:

February 9, 2022

Scheduled date of dividend payment:

-

Supplementary materials for quarterly financial results:

Available

Quarterly financial results briefing:

No

(Figures are rounded off to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results

(% figures indicate year-on-year changes)

Profit before

Profit attributable

Total

Revenue

Operating profit

Net profit

to owners of

comprehensive

income taxes

the Company

income

Nine-months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

December 31, 2021

123,111

16.5

18,172

24.9

18,486

24.4

13,433

13.6

13,320

13.1

16,103

(1.3)

December 31, 2020

105,685

0.2

14,551

(43.5)

14,864

(42.5)

11,830

(43.2)

11,781

(43.1)

16,323

(30.3)

Basic profit

Diluted profit

per share

per share

Nine-months ended

Yen

Yen

December 31, 2021

682.48

681.52

December 31, 2020

603.64

602.97

(2) Consolidated Financial Position

Equity attributable

Equity attributable

to owners of

Total assets

Total equity

to owners of the

the Company to

Company

total assets ratio

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

December 31, 2021

272,919

197,866

196,385

72.0

March 31, 2021

256,923

185,521

183,830

71.6

1

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

First quarter

Second quarter

Third quarter

Year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

85.00

85.00

170.0

March 31, 2021

Fiscal year ending

85.00

March 31, 2022

(Forecast)

Fiscal year ending

125.00

210.00

March 31, 2022

Note: Changes in the dividend forecast from the most recent announcement: Yes

2. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(% figures indicate year-on-year changes)

Profit before

Profit attributable

Basic profit

Revenue

Operating profit

to owners of

income taxes

per share

the Company

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Fiscal year ending

166,000

14.8

23,000

33.2

23,000

29.6

16,500

22.3

845.40

March 31, 2022

Note: Changes in earnings forecast from the most recent announcement: Yes

  • Notes
    1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries affecting the scope of consolidation): None
    2. Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates

1)

Changes in accounting policies required under IFRS:

None

2)

Changes in accounting policies other than those in item 1) above:

None

3)

Changes in accounting estimates:

None

(3) Number of shares issued (common stock)

  1. Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares)
  2. Number of treasury shares at the end of the period
  3. Average number of shares outstanding during the period

As of

20,805,407 shares

As of

20,805,407 shares

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

As of

1,287,913 shares

As of

1,287,652 shares

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

Nine months ended

19,517,611 shares

Nine months ended

19,518,193 shares

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

  • This quarterly financial summary is outside the scope of review by certified public accountants or audit corporations.
  • Note to ensure proper use of financial forecasts, and other noteworthy matters

All forecasts and forward-looking statements in this report are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions that are deemed to be reasonable, but Kureha Corporation does not guarantee the achievement of these forecasts. Actual results may differ significantly as a consequence of numerous factors. For more information regarding the assumptions and terms the Company applied when formulating earnings forecasts and precautions that should be taken when utilizing these earnings forecasts, please refer to "(3) Outlook for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 and beyond" included under the section "1. Overview of Operating Results and Outlook" on page 3 of the attached document.

2

(Attachment) Contents

1Overview of Operating Results and Outlook……………………………………………………………………….. 1

(1) Overview of Operating Results for the Period under Review.………………………………………………….... 1

(2) Overview of Financial Position for the Period under Review………………………………………………….… 2

    1. Outlook for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 and beyond…………………………………………........... 3
  2. Overview of Operating Results for the Period under Review

During the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, economies around the world continued to show signs of recovery as difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic began to wane. Going forward, the recovery trend is expected to continue in Japan in light of ongoing economic and social activities incorporating measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, along with the positive effects of various government policies and improvement in overseas economies. Nevertheless, uncertainty remains due to concern over factors such as resurgence in COVID-19 cases, the rising cost of raw materials, and the shortage of semiconductors.

Under these circumstances, the Kureha Group maintained stable business activities while ensuring a safe working environment for its employees and making efforts to prevent the spread of the virus and reduce the risk of infection. Although there are concerns about the rise in fuel and raw material prices having an adverse impact on business performance, particularly in the Advanced Materials business, the Group has implemented measures to address the issue, including the appropriate pass-through of cost to product prices.

In the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the Group's revenue and profits increased year on year due mainly to recovery in the Advanced Materials business.

Revenue was 123,111 million yen (up 16.5% year on year), operating profit was 18,172 million yen (up 24.9% year on year), profit before income taxes was 18,486 million yen (+24.4% year on year), net profit was 13,433 million yen (up 13.6% year on year), and net profit attributable to owners of the Company was 13,320 million yen (up 13.1% year on year).

Results by segment were as follows:

(Millions of yen)

Revenue

Operating profit

Nine months

Nine months

Nine months

Nine months

ended December

ended December

Change

ended December

ended December

Change

31, 2020

31, 2021

31, 2020

31, 2021

Advanced Materials

31,188

44,974

13,786

1,909

4,182

2,273

Specialty Chemicals

17,597

20,633

3,035

1,897

2,174

277

Specialty Plastics

32,665

35,272

2,606

6,517

8,518

2,000

Construction

9,308

8,485

(822)

694

502

(191)

Other Operations

14,925

13,745

(1,179)

3,555

2,473

(1,081)

Segment Total

105,685

123,111

17,426

14,573

17,851

3,278

Adjustments*

-

-

-

(22)

321

343

Consolidated Total

105,685

123,111

17,426

14,551

18,172

3,621

Note: Operating profit adjustments include other income and expenses not allocated to reporting segments.

1. Advanced Materials

In the advanced plastics category, revenue and operating profit rose on higher sales of polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) used as a binder material for lithium-ion secondary batteries, polyphenylene sulfide (PPS), polyglycolic acid (PGA) products used in the process of shale oil and gas fracking, and other processed plastics products, despite the impact of a lack of production activity at a PGA resin manufacturing subsidiary in the U.S. during the first nine months of the fiscal year.

In the carbon products category, revenue and operating profit both rose on higher sales of carbon fiber used in sliding material for automotive parts and heat insulating material for high-temperature furnaces.

1

As a result, revenue in Advanced Materials was 44,974 million yen (up 44.2% year on year) and operating profit was 4,182 million yen (up 119.1% year on year).

2. Specialty Chemicals

Revenue increased in the agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals category owing to higher sales of agricultural and horticultural fungicides and of Kremezin (therapeutic agent for chronic renal failure). However, operating profit was flat year on year.

In the industrial chemicals category, revenue rose and operating loss narrowed due to higher sales of organic chemicals.

Consequently, revenue in Specialty Chemicals was 20,633 million yen (up 17.3% year on year) and operating profit was 2,174 million yen (up 14.6% year on year).

3. Specialty Plastics

Both revenue and operating profit increased in the consumer goods category as sales of New Krewrap plastic wrap for household use and Seaguar fluorocarbon fishing lines increased.

Revenue and operating profit also rose in the packaging materials category. The polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) film business saw a rise in sales and operating profit in the Asian region, while the heat-shrink multilayer film business in Europe posted an operating loss on a par with the same period the previous fiscal year due to the impact of rising raw material prices, despite higher sales.

As a result, revenue in Specialty Plastics was 35,272 million yen (up 8.0% year on year) and operating profit was 8,518 million yen (up 30.7% year on year).

4. Construction

In Construction, there was an increase in private-sector construction projects, but delays in public-sector construction starts caused both revenue and operating profit to decline year on year.

Consequently, revenue in Construction was 8,485 million yen (down 8.8% year on year) and operating profit was 502 million yen (down 27.6% year on year).

5. Other Operations

In the environmental engineering category, despite higher volumes of industrial waste treatment and processing including low-concentration PCB waste, revenue and operating profit declined on the completion of the natural disaster-related waste treatment and processing conducted during the same period the previous year.

In the logistics category, both revenue and operating profit remained flat year on year.

In the hospital operations category, both revenue and operating loss remained flat year on year.

As a result, revenue in Other Operations was 13,745 million yen (down 7.9% year on year) and operating profit was 2,473 million yen (down 30.4% year on year).

(2) Overview of Financial Position for the Period under Review

Total assets as of December 31, 2021, were 272,919 million yen, up 15,996 million yen compared to March 31, 2021. Current assets totaled 99,449 million yen, up 13,212 million yen from March 31, 2021, due to increases in cash and cash equivalents and trade receivables. Non- current assets stood at 173,470 million yen, up 2,784 million yen from March 31, 2021. Factors contributing to the rise in non-current assets were increases in intangible assets, assets related to equity method investments, and retirement benefit assets, which offset the decline of 1,759 million yen in property, plant and equipment to 118,412 million yen from the reduction entry accompanying receipt of government subsidy.

Total liabilities were 75,053 million yen, up 3,651 million yen compared to March 31, 2021. This was primarily because, although repayment of loans payable reduced interest-bearing debt by 1,140 million yen to 28,366 million yen, there was a greater increase in trade payables.

2

Total equity was 197,866 million yen, up 12,344 million yen compared to March 31, 2021. This was mainly due to the recording of 13,320 million yen in profit attributable to owners of the Company and an increase in other components of equity, which offset dividend payments of 3,318 million yen from retained earnings.

(3) Outlook for the Fiscal Year Ending March 2022 and beyond

In light of recent performance trends, the Company has revised its consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 from the figures announced on November 9, 2021. For details, please refer to the "Notice of Revised Financial Forecast and Revised Dividend Forecast" released today (February 4, 2022).

3

Disclaimer

Kureha Corporation published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 06:25:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
