Kureha : FY2021 3Q Summary

Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (IFRS) February 4, 2022 Company name: Kureha Corporation (Figures are rounded off to the nearest million yen) 1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021) (1) Consolidated Operating Results (% figures indicate year-on-year changes) Profit before Profit attributable Total Revenue Operating profit Net profit to owners of comprehensive income taxes the Company income Nine-months ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % December 31, 2021 123,111 16.5 18,172 24.9 18,486 24.4 13,433 13.6 13,320 13.1 16,103 (1.3) December 31, 2020 105,685 0.2 14,551 (43.5) 14,864 (42.5) 11,830 (43.2) 11,781 (43.1) 16,323 (30.3) Basic profit Diluted profit per share per share Nine-months ended Yen Yen December 31, 2021 682.48 681.52 December 31, 2020 603.64 602.97 (2) Consolidated Financial Position Equity attributable Equity attributable to owners of Total assets Total equity to owners of the the Company to Company total assets ratio As of Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen % December 31, 2021 272,919 197,866 196,385 72.0 March 31, 2021 256,923 185,521 183,830 71.6

2. Dividends Dividends per share First quarter Second quarter Third quarter Year-end Total Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Fiscal year ended ― 85.00 ― 85.00 170.0 March 31, 2021 Fiscal year ending ― 85.00 March 31, 2022 (Forecast) Fiscal year ending ― 125.00 210.00 March 31, 2022 Note: Changes in the dividend forecast from the most recent announcement: Yes 2. Consolidated Earnings Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) (% figures indicate year-on-year changes) Profit before Profit attributable Basic profit Revenue Operating profit to owners of income taxes per share the Company Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Fiscal year ending 166,000 14.8 23,000 33.2 23,000 29.6 16,500 22.3 845.40 March 31, 2022 Note: Changes in earnings forecast from the most recent announcement: Yes Notes

Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period under review (changes in specified subsidiaries affecting the scope of consolidation): None Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates

1) Changes in accounting policies required under IFRS: None 2) Changes in accounting policies other than those in item 1) above: None 3) Changes in accounting estimates: None (3) Number of shares issued (common stock) Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period Average number of shares outstanding during the period As of 20,805,407 shares As of 20,805,407 shares December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 As of 1,287,913 shares As of 1,287,652 shares December 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Nine months ended 19,517,611 shares Nine months ended 19,518,193 shares December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 This quarterly financial summary is outside the scope of review by certified public accountants or audit corporations.

All forecasts and forward-looking statements in this report are based on information currently available to the Company and assumptions that are deemed to be reasonable, but Kureha Corporation does not guarantee the achievement of these forecasts. Actual results may differ significantly as a consequence of numerous factors.

(Attachment) Contents 1．Overview of Operating Results and Outlook……………………………………………………………………….. 1 (1) Overview of Operating Results for the Period under Review.………………………………………………….... 1 (2) Overview of Financial Position for the Period under Review………………………………………………….… 2 Outlook for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022 and beyond…………………………………………........... 3 Overview of Operating Results for the Period under Review During the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, economies around the world continued to show signs of recovery as difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic began to wane. Going forward, the recovery trend is expected to continue in Japan in light of ongoing economic and social activities incorporating measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, along with the positive effects of various government policies and improvement in overseas economies. Nevertheless, uncertainty remains due to concern over factors such as resurgence in COVID-19 cases, the rising cost of raw materials, and the shortage of semiconductors. Under these circumstances, the Kureha Group maintained stable business activities while ensuring a safe working environment for its employees and making efforts to prevent the spread of the virus and reduce the risk of infection. Although there are concerns about the rise in fuel and raw material prices having an adverse impact on business performance, particularly in the Advanced Materials business, the Group has implemented measures to address the issue, including the appropriate pass-through of cost to product prices. In the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, the Group's revenue and profits increased year on year due mainly to recovery in the Advanced Materials business. Revenue was 123,111 million yen (up 16.5% year on year), operating profit was 18,172 million yen (up 24.9% year on year), profit before income taxes was 18,486 million yen (+24.4% year on year), net profit was 13,433 million yen (up 13.6% year on year), and net profit attributable to owners of the Company was 13,320 million yen (up 13.1% year on year). Results by segment were as follows: (Millions of yen) Revenue Operating profit Nine months Nine months Nine months Nine months ended December ended December Change ended December ended December Change 31, 2020 31, 2021 31, 2020 31, 2021 Advanced Materials 31,188 44,974 13,786 1,909 4,182 2,273 Specialty Chemicals 17,597 20,633 3,035 1,897 2,174 277 Specialty Plastics 32,665 35,272 2,606 6,517 8,518 2,000 Construction 9,308 8,485 (822) 694 502 (191) Other Operations 14,925 13,745 (1,179) 3,555 2,473 (1,081) Segment Total 105,685 123,111 17,426 14,573 17,851 3,278 Adjustments* - - - (22) 321 343 Consolidated Total 105,685 123,111 17,426 14,551 18,172 3,621 Note: Operating profit adjustments include other income and expenses not allocated to reporting segments. 1. Advanced Materials In the advanced plastics category, revenue and operating profit rose on higher sales of polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) used as a binder material for lithium-ion secondary batteries, polyphenylene sulfide (PPS), polyglycolic acid (PGA) products used in the process of shale oil and gas fracking, and other processed plastics products, despite the impact of a lack of production activity at a PGA resin manufacturing subsidiary in the U.S. during the first nine months of the fiscal year. In the carbon products category, revenue and operating profit both rose on higher sales of carbon fiber used in sliding material for automotive parts and heat insulating material for high-temperature furnaces. 1

As a result, revenue in Advanced Materials was 44,974 million yen (up 44.2% year on year) and operating profit was 4,182 million yen (up 119.1% year on year). 2. Specialty Chemicals Revenue increased in the agrochemicals and pharmaceuticals category owing to higher sales of agricultural and horticultural fungicides and of Kremezin (therapeutic agent for chronic renal failure). However, operating profit was flat year on year. In the industrial chemicals category, revenue rose and operating loss narrowed due to higher sales of organic chemicals. Consequently, revenue in Specialty Chemicals was 20,633 million yen (up 17.3% year on year) and operating profit was 2,174 million yen (up 14.6% year on year). 3. Specialty Plastics Both revenue and operating profit increased in the consumer goods category as sales of New Krewrap plastic wrap for household use and Seaguar fluorocarbon fishing lines increased. Revenue and operating profit also rose in the packaging materials category. The polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC) film business saw a rise in sales and operating profit in the Asian region, while the heat-shrink multilayer film business in Europe posted an operating loss on a par with the same period the previous fiscal year due to the impact of rising raw material prices, despite higher sales. As a result, revenue in Specialty Plastics was 35,272 million yen (up 8.0% year on year) and operating profit was 8,518 million yen (up 30.7% year on year). 4. Construction In Construction, there was an increase in private-sector construction projects, but delays in public-sector construction starts caused both revenue and operating profit to decline year on year. Consequently, revenue in Construction was 8,485 million yen (down 8.8% year on year) and operating profit was 502 million yen (down 27.6% year on year). 5. Other Operations In the environmental engineering category, despite higher volumes of industrial waste treatment and processing including low-concentration PCB waste, revenue and operating profit declined on the completion of the natural disaster-related waste treatment and processing conducted during the same period the previous year. In the logistics category, both revenue and operating profit remained flat year on year. In the hospital operations category, both revenue and operating loss remained flat year on year. As a result, revenue in Other Operations was 13,745 million yen (down 7.9% year on year) and operating profit was 2,473 million yen (down 30.4% year on year). (2) Overview of Financial Position for the Period under Review Total assets as of December 31, 2021, were 272,919 million yen, up 15,996 million yen compared to March 31, 2021. Current assets totaled 99,449 million yen, up 13,212 million yen from March 31, 2021, due to increases in cash and cash equivalents and trade receivables. Non- current assets stood at 173,470 million yen, up 2,784 million yen from March 31, 2021. Factors contributing to the rise in non-current assets were increases in intangible assets, assets related to equity method investments, and retirement benefit assets, which offset the decline of 1,759 million yen in property, plant and equipment to 118,412 million yen from the reduction entry accompanying receipt of government subsidy. Total liabilities were 75,053 million yen, up 3,651 million yen compared to March 31, 2021. This was primarily because, although repayment of loans payable reduced interest-bearing debt by 1,140 million yen to 28,366 million yen, there was a greater increase in trade payables. 2