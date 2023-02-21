Kureha : Notice Regarding Organizational and Personnel Changes

February 21, 2023

Kureha Corporation

Notice Regarding Organizational and Personnel Changes

Kureha Corporation has announced the following organizational and personnel changes effective April 1, 2023.

New Business Division is newly established and three new departments are set up to operate under this division; New Business Products and Marketing, New Business Development, and New Business Creation. Subsequent to the establishment of this division, the provisional New Business Creation Project is dissolved.

R&D Integration Department is established to support R&D activities conducted by New Business and Research & Development Divisions, while the current R&D Strategy & Planning Department is dissolved.

Corporate Reform Department is newly established under the current Administration Division. Subsequently, the provisional Project for Promotion of Corporate Managerial Reform is dissolved.

Under the current Corporate Planning & Strategy Division, Corporate Strategies Department is renamed Corporate Planning Department, and Public & Investor Relations Department, which activities are transferred to and undertaken by the new Corporate Planning Department and Administration Division's Human Resources Department, is dissolved.

Under the current Finance & Accounting Division, Accounting Department and Finance Department are integrated as Accounting and Finance Department.

Under the current Manufacturing & Technology Division, Process Engineering & Maintenance Department is renamed Processing Equipment Engineering Department and operates as part of the Division's Production Technology Innovation Center.