Kureha : Notice Regarding Organizational and Personnel Changes

02/21/2023 | 01:40am EST
February 21, 2023

Kureha Corporation

Notice Regarding Organizational and Personnel Changes

Kureha Corporation has announced the following organizational and personnel changes effective April 1, 2023.

  1. Organizational (structural) changes
  • New Business Division is newly established and three new departments are set up to operate under this division; New Business Products and Marketing, New Business Development, and New Business Creation. Subsequent to the establishment of this division, the provisional New Business Creation Project is dissolved.
  • R&D Integration Department is established to support R&D activities conducted by New Business and Research & Development Divisions, while the current R&D Strategy & Planning Department is dissolved.
  • Corporate Reform Department is newly established under the current Administration Division. Subsequently, the provisional Project for Promotion of Corporate Managerial Reform is dissolved.
  • Under the current Corporate Planning & Strategy Division, Corporate Strategies Department is renamed Corporate Planning Department, and Public & Investor Relations Department, which activities are transferred to and undertaken by the new Corporate Planning Department and Administration Division's Human Resources Department, is dissolved.
  • Under the current Finance & Accounting Division, Accounting Department and Finance Department are integrated as Accounting and Finance Department.
  • Under the current Manufacturing & Technology Division, Process Engineering & Maintenance Department is renamed Processing Equipment Engineering Department and operates as part of the Division's Production Technology Innovation Center.
  • CEO's Office is dissolved
  1. Personnel changes

Name

New responsibilities

Current responsibilities

Michihiro SATO

Executive Vice President

Executive Vice President

Managing Director, Internal

Managing Director, PGA

Control and Auditing

Business

General Manager,

General Manager, Environment,

Environment, Occupational

Occupational Health & Safety

Health & Safety and Quality

and Quality Assurance Division

Assurance Division

Project Manager, New Business

Creation Project

Name

New responsibilities

Current responsibilities

Naomitsu NISHIHATA

Senior Vice President

Senior Vice President

Managing Director, PGA

President, Kureha America Inc.

Business

Deputy Managing Director, PGA

General Manager, New

Business

Business Division

President, Kureha America

Inc.

Katsuhiro NATAKE

Senior Vice President

Vice President

General Manager, Advanced

General Manager, Advanced

Products Division

Products Division

For inquiries about this release, contact Kureha Corporation Public & Investor Relations: Tel +81-3-3249-4651

Disclaimer

Kureha Corporation published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 06:39:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
