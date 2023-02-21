Kureha : Notice Regarding Organizational and Personnel Changes
February 21, 2023
Kureha Corporation
Notice Regarding Organizational and Personnel Changes
Kureha Corporation has announced the following organizational and personnel changes effective April 1, 2023.
Organizational (structural) changes
New Business Division is newly established and three new departments are set up to operate under this division; New Business Products and Marketing, New Business Development, and New Business Creation. Subsequent to the establishment of this division, the provisional New Business Creation Project is dissolved.
R&D Integration Department is established to support R&D activities conducted by New Business and Research & Development Divisions, while the current R&D Strategy & Planning Department is dissolved.
Corporate Reform Department is newly established under the current Administration Division. Subsequently, the provisional Project for Promotion of Corporate Managerial Reform is dissolved.
Under the current Corporate Planning & Strategy Division, Corporate Strategies Department is renamed Corporate Planning Department, and Public & Investor Relations Department, which activities are transferred to and undertaken by the new Corporate Planning Department and Administration Division's Human Resources Department, is dissolved.
Under the current Finance & Accounting Division, Accounting Department and Finance Department are integrated as Accounting and Finance Department.
Under the current Manufacturing & Technology Division, Process Engineering & Maintenance Department is renamed Processing Equipment Engineering Department and operates as part of the Division's Production Technology Innovation Center.
CEO's Office is dissolved
Personnel changes
Name
New responsibilities
Current responsibilities
Michihiro SATO
Executive Vice President
Executive Vice President
Managing Director, Internal
Managing Director, PGA
Control and Auditing
Business
General Manager,
General Manager, Environment,
Environment, Occupational
Occupational Health & Safety
Health & Safety and Quality
and Quality Assurance Division
Assurance Division
Project Manager, New Business
Creation Project
- 1 -
Name
New responsibilities
Current responsibilities
Naomitsu NISHIHATA
Senior Vice President
Senior Vice President
Managing Director, PGA
President, Kureha America Inc.
Business
Deputy Managing Director, PGA
General Manager, New
Business
Business Division
President, Kureha America
Inc.
Katsuhiro NATAKE
Senior Vice President
Vice President
General Manager, Advanced
General Manager, Advanced
Products Division
Products Division
