    4023   JP3271600003

KUREHA CORPORATION

(4023)
Kureha : to Boost PVDF Production in China

07/20/2021 | 02:02am EDT
July 20, 2021

Kureha Corporation

Kureha to Boost PVDF Production in China

Kureha Corporation today announced its decision to build a new polyvinylidene fluoride ("PVDF") plant at its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kureha Changshu Fluoropolymers Co., in the Jiangsu Province of China.

PVDF is used as a binder material in lithium-ion battery ("LiB") manufacturing as well as an engineering plastic for various industrial uses. Recently, demand for PVDF is fast growing in the LiB-powered automobile sector, including EV, HEV and PHEV, as nations promote these vehicles as part of their environmental initiatives.

Kureha currently has PVDF manufacturing facilities at the Japan Iwaki Factory and Kureha Changshu Fluoropolymers with annual production capacity of 6,000 tons and 5,000 tons, respectively. The Company has been planning to increase capacity to address growing customer requests for the polymer and recently received an approval to proceed with its facility enhancement project (to produce up to 15,000 tons annually) from authorities of China's Jiangsu Province, where Kureha Changshu Fluoropolymers currently operates. Details of the project are provided as follows.

Outline of relevant subsidiary

Company name: Kureha (Changshu) Fluoropolymers Co., Ltd.

Address: No.2 Haiping Road, Advanced Materials Industrial Park, Changshu, Jiangsu Province, PRC

Paid-in capital: US$60 million

Representative: Futoshi Saito

About new PVDF production facility

Location: In the Advanced Materials Industrial Park, Changshu, Jiangsu Province, PRC (Approximately 2.5km from the above-mentioned address)

Assets to obtain: Equipment and buildings

Completion of construction: Spring 2024 (tentative)

Start of operation: Summer 2024 (tentative)

Annual production capacity: 10,000 tons (for 1st stage of capacity increase)

Expanding earnings in the PVDF business is one of Kureha's priority measures in the current mid-term management plan Kureha's Challenge 2022. This production ramp-up in China as well as ongoing capacity expansion at the Iwaki Factory, which is scheduled to complete in January 2022, are intended to support the growing demand for PVDF binder in the LiB market. Kureha aims to further strengthen its PVDF production capability in stages and in align with market growth to pursue business expansion.

*******

For further information, please contact:

Kureha Corporation, Public & Investor Relations Department, +81-3-3249-4651

Disclaimer

Kureha Corporation published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 06:01:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
