Kurita Water Industries : 1st Quarter Consolidated Financial Summary for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
July 30, 2021
1st Quarter Consolidated Financial Summary for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
1. Overview of Results
Year ending March 2022
1Q
1st Half
Full Year
2021.4-6
Forecast
Forecast
Orders
77.6
141.0
280.0
Water Treatment Chemicals
29.2
56.3
112.1
Water Treatment Facilities
48.4
84.7
167.9
Net Sales
63.2
128.0
276.0
Water Treatment Chemicals
27.9
56.0
111.9
Water Treatment Facilities
35.3
72.0
164.1
Business Profit
5.9
14.0
33.0
Water Treatment Chemicals
3.2
8.1
15.4
Water Treatment Facilities
2.7
5.9
17.6
Operating Profit
5.8
13.5
32.0
Water Treatment Chemicals
3.2
7.8
14.8
Water Treatment Facilities
2.6
5.7
17.2
Profit Before Tax
5.6
13.1
31.3
Profit Attributable to Owners of
3.7
8.6
21.1
Parent
Year ended March 2021
1Q
1st Half
Full Year
2020.4-6
65.4
127.5
262.3
25.7
52.4
103.6
39.7
75.2
158.8
61.0
131.0
267.7
24.5
51.5
103.2
36.5
79.5
164.5
5.6
14.0
29.5
2.8
6.4
12.3
2.8
7.6
17.1
5.8
16.5
31.5
2.8
6.4
11.8
3.1
10.1
19.6
5.7
15.8
29.2
3.9
10.8
19.1
Unit: Billions of Yen
YoY Change
1Q
1st Half
Full Year
Forecast
Forecast
+12.2
+13.5
+17.7
+3.5
+3.9
+8.5
+8.7
+9.5
+9.1
+2.2
-3.0
+8.3
+3.4
+4.5
+8.7
-1.2
-7.5
-0.4
+0.3
-0.0
+3.5
+0.4
+1.7
+3.1
-0.2
-1.7
+0.5
-0.0
-3.0
+0.5
+0.5
+1.4
+3.0
-0.5
-4.4
-2.4
-0.1
-2.7
+2.2
-0.2
-2.2
+2.0
Note 1. Orders and net sales are figures for external customers.
Note 2. Business profit and operating profit by segment indicate figures prior to adjustments and eliminations between segments.
Note 3. With the completion of the PPA with the consolidation of Pentagon Technologies, the results for Q1 of the previous fiscal year have been corrected retroactively.
2. Orders and Net Sales of Water Treatment Facilities by Products / Services
Unit: Billions of Yen
Year ending March 2022
Year ended March 2021
YoY Change
1Q
1st Half
Full Year
1Q
1st Half
Full Year
1Q
1st Half
Full Year
2021.4-6
Forecast
Forecast
2020.4-6
Forecast
Forecast
Domestic
32.5
62.2
123.3
28.7
53.7
114.2
+3.8
+8.5
+9.2
For the Electronics Industry
15.4
29.6
61.6
13.2
27.5
60.4
+2.1
+2.1
+1.3
Facilities
0.9
3.0
4.9
0.8
1.6
6.6
+0.1
+1.3
-1.6
Maintenance
4.9
7.6
18.1
3.6
7.4
17.0
+1.3
+0.2
+1.1
UPWS Business
7.3
14.9
30.1
6.9
14.1
28.1
+0.4
+0.7
+1.9
Tool Cleaning
2.4
4.2
8.5
2.0
4.3
8.7
+0.4
-0.2
-0.1
For General Industries
17.1
32.6
61.7
15.5
26.2
53.8
+1.6
+6.4
+7.9
Energy / Infrastructure
15.5
27.2
50.4
13.8
22.9
46.5
+1.7
+4.3
+3.9
Soil Remediation
0.9
4.2
8.9
1.0
1.9
4.6
-0.2
+2.3
+4.3
Others
0.8
1.2
2.4
0.7
1.3
2.7
+0.1
-0.2
-0.3
Overseas
15.9
22.5
44.6
11.0
21.4
44.6
+4.9
+1.0
-0.0
Facilities
7.0
9.3
17.6
4.1
9.0
19.3
+2.9
+0.3
-1.7
Maintenance
4.6
6.1
12.4
3.4
5.4
10.9
+1.2
+0.6
+1.5
UPWS Business
0.8
1.5
3.0
0.7
1.5
3.1
+0.1
+0.0
-0.0
Tool Cleaning
3.4
5.6
11.6
2.7
5.5
11.4
+0.7
+0.1
+0.2
Total Orders
48.4
84.7
167.9
39.7
75.2
158.8
+8.7
+9.5
+9.1
Domestic
24.9
51.7
121.4
25.1
56.3
119.1
-0.1
-4.6
+2.3
For the Electronics Industry
14.2
29.6
62.4
12.8
29.1
58.9
+1.3
+0.5
+3.4
Facilities
1.0
2.5
6.6
0.5
2.4
5.7
+0.5
+0.1
+0.9
Maintenance
3.5
8.1
17.2
3.5
8.2
16.5
-0.0
-0.1
+0.7
UPWS Business
7.3
14.9
30.1
6.9
14.1
28.1
+0.4
+0.7
+1.9
Tool Cleaning
2.4
4.2
8.5
2.0
4.3
8.6
+0.4
-0.1
-0.1
For General Industries
10.8
22.1
59.0
12.2
27.2
60.2
-1.4
-5.1
-1.2
Energy / Infrastructure
9.2
18.2
48.2
10.2
23.0
50.3
-1.0
-4.7
-2.1
Soil Remediation
0.8
2.7
8.4
1.4
2.9
7.2
-0.6
-0.2
+1.2
Others
0.7
1.2
2.4
0.6
1.3
2.7
+0.1
-0.1
-0.3
Overseas
10.4
20.3
42.7
11.4
23.2
45.4
-1.1
-2.9
-2.7
Facilities
3.4
8.1
16.1
5.1
11.4
20.2
-1.7
-3.2
-4.1
Maintenance
2.7
5.2
12.0
2.9
4.9
10.8
-0.2
+0.2
+1.2
UPWS Business
0.8
1.5
3.0
0.7
1.5
3.1
+0.1
+0.0
-0.0
Tool Cleaning
3.4
5.6
11.6
2.7
5.5
11.4
+0.7
+0.1
+0.2
Total Sales
35.3
72.0
164.1
36.5
79.5
164.5
-1.2
-7.5
-0.4
Sales 2022
280 B
2 556 M
2 556 M
Net income 2022
22 193 M
203 M
203 M
Net Debt 2022
25 174 M
230 M
230 M
P/E ratio 2022
27,2x
27,2x
Yield 2022
1,33%
Capitalization
608 B
608 B
5 549 M
5 547 M
EV / Sales 2022
2,26x
2,26x
EV / Sales 2023
2,15x
2,15x
Nbr of Employees
7 465
7 465
Free-Float
93,8%
