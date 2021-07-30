Log in
Kurita Water Industries : 1st Quarter Consolidated Financial Summary for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

07/30/2021
July 30, 2021

1st Quarter Consolidated Financial Summary for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

1. Overview of Results

Year ending March 2022

1Q

1st Half

Full Year

2021.4-6

Forecast

Forecast

Orders

77.6

141.0

280.0

Water Treatment Chemicals

29.2

56.3

112.1

Water Treatment Facilities

48.4

84.7

167.9

Net Sales

63.2

128.0

276.0

Water Treatment Chemicals

27.9

56.0

111.9

Water Treatment Facilities

35.3

72.0

164.1

Business Profit

5.9

14.0

33.0

Water Treatment Chemicals

3.2

8.1

15.4

Water Treatment Facilities

2.7

5.9

17.6

Operating Profit

5.8

13.5

32.0

Water Treatment Chemicals

3.2

7.8

14.8

Water Treatment Facilities

2.6

5.7

17.2

Profit Before Tax

5.6

13.1

31.3

Profit Attributable to Owners of

3.7

8.6

21.1

Parent

Year ended March 2021

1Q

1st Half

Full Year

2020.4-6

65.4

127.5

262.3

25.7

52.4

103.6

39.7

75.2

158.8

61.0

131.0

267.7

24.5

51.5

103.2

36.5

79.5

164.5

5.6

14.0

29.5

2.8

6.4

12.3

2.8

7.6

17.1

5.8

16.5

31.5

2.8

6.4

11.8

3.1

10.1

19.6

5.7

15.8

29.2

3.9

10.8

19.1

Unit: Billions of Yen

YoY Change

1Q

1st Half

Full Year

Forecast

Forecast

+12.2

+13.5

+17.7

+3.5

+3.9

+8.5

+8.7

+9.5

+9.1

+2.2

-3.0

+8.3

+3.4

+4.5

+8.7

-1.2

-7.5

-0.4

+0.3

-0.0

+3.5

+0.4

+1.7

+3.1

-0.2

-1.7

+0.5

-0.0

-3.0

+0.5

+0.5

+1.4

+3.0

-0.5

-4.4

-2.4

-0.1

-2.7

+2.2

-0.2

-2.2

+2.0

Note 1. Orders and net sales are figures for external customers.

Note 2. Business profit and operating profit by segment indicate figures prior to adjustments and eliminations between segments.

Note 3. With the completion of the PPA with the consolidation of Pentagon Technologies, the results for Q1 of the previous fiscal year have been corrected retroactively.

2. Orders and Net Sales of Water Treatment Facilities by Products / Services

Unit: Billions of Yen

Year ending March 2022

Year ended March 2021

YoY Change

1Q

1st Half

Full Year

1Q

1st Half

Full Year

1Q

1st Half

Full Year

2021.4-6

Forecast

Forecast

2020.4-6

Forecast

Forecast

Domestic

32.5

62.2

123.3

28.7

53.7

114.2

+3.8

+8.5

+9.2

For the Electronics Industry

15.4

29.6

61.6

13.2

27.5

60.4

+2.1

+2.1

+1.3

Facilities

0.9

3.0

4.9

0.8

1.6

6.6

+0.1

+1.3

-1.6

Maintenance

4.9

7.6

18.1

3.6

7.4

17.0

+1.3

+0.2

+1.1

UPWS Business

7.3

14.9

30.1

6.9

14.1

28.1

+0.4

+0.7

+1.9

Tool Cleaning

2.4

4.2

8.5

2.0

4.3

8.7

+0.4

-0.2

-0.1

For General Industries

17.1

32.6

61.7

15.5

26.2

53.8

+1.6

+6.4

+7.9

Energy / Infrastructure

15.5

27.2

50.4

13.8

22.9

46.5

+1.7

+4.3

+3.9

Soil Remediation

0.9

4.2

8.9

1.0

1.9

4.6

-0.2

+2.3

+4.3

Others

0.8

1.2

2.4

0.7

1.3

2.7

+0.1

-0.2

-0.3

Overseas

15.9

22.5

44.6

11.0

21.4

44.6

+4.9

+1.0

-0.0

Facilities

7.0

9.3

17.6

4.1

9.0

19.3

+2.9

+0.3

-1.7

Maintenance

4.6

6.1

12.4

3.4

5.4

10.9

+1.2

+0.6

+1.5

UPWS Business

0.8

1.5

3.0

0.7

1.5

3.1

+0.1

+0.0

-0.0

Tool Cleaning

3.4

5.6

11.6

2.7

5.5

11.4

+0.7

+0.1

+0.2

Total Orders

48.4

84.7

167.9

39.7

75.2

158.8

+8.7

+9.5

+9.1

Domestic

24.9

51.7

121.4

25.1

56.3

119.1

-0.1

-4.6

+2.3

For the Electronics Industry

14.2

29.6

62.4

12.8

29.1

58.9

+1.3

+0.5

+3.4

Facilities

1.0

2.5

6.6

0.5

2.4

5.7

+0.5

+0.1

+0.9

Maintenance

3.5

8.1

17.2

3.5

8.2

16.5

-0.0

-0.1

+0.7

UPWS Business

7.3

14.9

30.1

6.9

14.1

28.1

+0.4

+0.7

+1.9

Tool Cleaning

2.4

4.2

8.5

2.0

4.3

8.6

+0.4

-0.1

-0.1

For General Industries

10.8

22.1

59.0

12.2

27.2

60.2

-1.4

-5.1

-1.2

Energy / Infrastructure

9.2

18.2

48.2

10.2

23.0

50.3

-1.0

-4.7

-2.1

Soil Remediation

0.8

2.7

8.4

1.4

2.9

7.2

-0.6

-0.2

+1.2

Others

0.7

1.2

2.4

0.6

1.3

2.7

+0.1

-0.1

-0.3

Overseas

10.4

20.3

42.7

11.4

23.2

45.4

-1.1

-2.9

-2.7

Facilities

3.4

8.1

16.1

5.1

11.4

20.2

-1.7

-3.2

-4.1

Maintenance

2.7

5.2

12.0

2.9

4.9

10.8

-0.2

+0.2

+1.2

UPWS Business

0.8

1.5

3.0

0.7

1.5

3.1

+0.1

+0.0

-0.0

Tool Cleaning

3.4

5.6

11.6

2.7

5.5

11.4

+0.7

+0.1

+0.2

Total Sales

35.3

72.0

164.1

36.5

79.5

164.5

-1.2

-7.5

-0.4

Disclaimer

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 06:08:16 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
