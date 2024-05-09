Kurita Water Industries Ltd.
Results Presentation
for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024
(Securities code: 6370)
May 10, 2024
Table of Contents
-
Consolidated Financial Results
for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024
- Consolidated Business Forecast
for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025
- Progress of the Medium-Term Management Plan "Pioneering Shared Value 2027（PSV-27）"
- Appendix
p 1- 8
-
9-16
p 17-26
p 27-29
1 Consolidated Financial Results
for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024
Overview of Results
(Billions of Yen)
FY 03/2023
Results
FY 03/2024
Results
YoY Change
FY 03/2024 Forecast (Announced in Feb.)
Orders
374.3
390.2
+ 4.2%
375.0
Net Sales
344.6
384.8
+ 11.7%
380.0
Business Profit
38.6
42.1
+ 9.0%
40.0
Net of Other Income and Expenses
(9.5)
(0.8)
－
(0.3)
Operating Profit
29.1
41.2
+ 41.9%
39.7
Profit Before Tax
30.2
41.7
+ 38.3%
39.2
Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent
20.1
29.2
+ 45.0%
28.0
Basic Earnings per Share (yen)
179.14
259.70
+ 45.0％
249.06
Return on Equity (ROE)
7.1％
9.3％
+ 2.2pp
ー
Return on Invested Capital（ROIC）
8.0％
7.2％
(0.8pp)
ー
USD（Yen）
135.5
144.6
139.7
Foreign Exchange Rate
EUR（Yen）
141.0
156.8
152.5
CNY（Yen）
19.8
20.1
19.7
- The impact of the new consolidation of Arcade Engineering GmbH and its group companies (herein after "Arcade Engineering") is included in the General Industry segment from the second quarter of the fiscal year ended March 2024.
- Operating profit increased year on year due to the impact of recording a 7.6-billion-yen impairment loss on goodwill related to Kurita America, Inc. in the previous fiscal year.
1
Results by Segment
FY03/2024
(Billions of Yen)
FY 03/2023
FY 03/2024
YoY Change
Forecast
Results
Results
(Announced
in Feb.)
Orders
374.3
390.2
+ 15.9
375.0
Net Sales
344.6
384.8
+ 40.2
380.0
Total
Business Profit
38.6
42.1
+ 3.5
40.0
Business Profit
11.2%
10.9%
(0.3pp)
10.5%
Margin
Operating Profit
29.1
41.2
+ 12.2
39.7
Orders
169.9
165.8
(4.1)
159.5
Net Sales
149.3
172.7
+ 23.4
169.0
Electronics
Business Profit
21.8
19.9
(1.8)
19.4
Industry
Business Profit
14.6％
11.5％
(3.0pp)
11.5％
Margin
Operating Profit
20.9
20.2
(0.7)
19.4
Orders
204.4
224.3
+ 20.0
215.5
Net Sales
195.3
212.1
+ 16.8
211.0
General
Business Profit
16.9
22.1
+ 5.2
20.6
Industry
Business Profit
8.7％
10.4％
+ 1.8pp
9.8％
Margin
Operating Profit
8.2
21.0
+ 12.8
20.3
Electronics Industry
- Order declined mainly due to the absence of orders for large-scale projects posted in the previous fiscal year, while net sales increased due to an increase in facilities, maintenance and recurring contract-based services.
- Business profit decreased due to a worsened cost of sales ratio with lower service business composition and the increase of SG&A expenses, despite the sales increase.
General Industry
- Orders and net sales increased due to the new consolidation of Arcade Engineering and expanded facility business in North America.
- Business profit increased, with the effects of higher sales and an improved cost of sales ratio more than offsetting the increase in SG&A expenses.
- Operating profit increased due to the absence of an impairment loss on goodwill related to Kurita America, Inc. recorded in the previous fiscal year
2
Factors in Change in Business Profit (YoY Change)
(Billions of Yen)
50.0
45.0
40.0
38.6
Impact of
Worsening in the
Increase in
increased sales
cost of sales ratio
SG&A expenses
Impact of foreign
+ 7.4
(0.5)
(4.8)
exchange rate and new
consolidation
+ 1.4
42.1
35.0
30.0
25.0
20.0
15.0
10.0
FY 03/2023
Results
- Sales increased in both Electronics Industry segment and General Industry segment
- In Electronics Industry segment, the product mix worsened due to lower service business composition
- In General Industry segment, cost of sales ratio improved due to countermeasures to the soaring raw materials prices/logistics costs and optimization of product composition
- Increase in personnel expenses and sales expenses
- Increase in R&D expenses
FY 03/2024
Results
5.0
0.0
YoY change : ＋35
3
Electronics Industry Segment
FY 03/2024
(Billions of Yen)
FY 03/2023
FY 03/2024
YoY Change
Forecast
Results
Results
(Announced
in Feb.)
Orders
169.9
165.8
(4.1)
159.5
Facilities
68.6
62.6
(5.9)
58.4
Recurring Contract-
42.3
46.6
+ 4.3
45.2
Based Services
Services
59.0
56.6
(2.5)
56.0
Chemicals
10.7
10.4
(0.2)
11.0
Precision Tool
27.7
24.9
(2.8)
24.7
Cleaning
Maintenance
20.7
21.2
+ 0.5
20.3
Net Sales
149.3
172.7
+ 23.4
169.0
Facilities
50.1
70.3
+ 20.2
69.8
Recurring Contract-
42.1
46.6
+ 4.4
45.0
Based Services
Services
57.1
55.8
(1.3)
54.2
Chemicals
10.7
10.4
(0.3)
10.8
Precision Tool
27.6
25.0
(2.6)
24.8
Cleaning
Maintenance
18.8
20.3
+ 1.6
18.7
- Orders for facilities declined due to the absence of orders for large-scale projects posted in the previous fiscal year. Net sales increased due to the sales progress from ordered projects mainly in Japan and China.
- Recurring contract-based services increased due to an increase in water supply services.
- Net sales for precision tool cleaning decreased reflecting the impact of operations in customers' plants.
- Orders for maintenance were almost at the same level as the previous fiscal year, but net sales increased due to the progress of ordered projects.
Factors in Change
(Billions of Yen)
Organic Change
+ 20.0
Impact of Foreign Exchange Rate
+ 3.4
4
General Industry Segment
FY 03/2024
(Billions of Yen)
FY 03/2023
FY 03/2024
YoY Change
Forecast
Results
Results
(Announced
in Feb.)
Orders
204.4
224.3
+ 20.0
215.5
Facilities
26.4
41.9
+ 15.5
32.6
Recurring Contract-
7.4
10.4
+ 3.0
10.9
Based Services*
Services*
170.6
172.1
+ 1.4
172.0
Chemicals*
119.4
116.6
(2.8)
117.5
Maintenance
43.5
46.6
+ 3.1
45.7
Others
7.6
8.9
+ 1.2
8.8
Net Sales
195.3
212.1
+ 16.8
211.0
Facilities
20.0
29.8
+ 9.8
27.7
Recurring Contract-
6.5
10.2
+ 3.7
10.5
Based Services*
Services*
168.8
172.1
+ 3.3
172.8
Chemicals*
119.0
116.6
(2.4)
116.3
Maintenance
41.5
45.8
+ 4.2
46.3
Others
8.3
9.7
+ 1.4
10.2
- Due to changes in disclosed segments, the breakdown figures for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, which were provisionally calculated, have been re-calculated as actual figures.
- Orders increased due to the new consolidation of Arcade Engineering, increased orders in North America related to facility projects for public sector and electronics industry. Net sales increased mainly overseas due to the progress of ordered projects.
- Recurring contract-based services increased due to the growth both in Japan and overseas.
- Orders and net sales for chemicals declined mainly due to the impact of the operations in customers' plants in China and the optimization of product composition.
- Orders for maintenance increased due to the winning of engineering cleaning projects. Net sales increased due to the progress of maintenance and cleaning projects.
Factors in Change
(Billions of Yen)
Organic Change
+ 4.7
Impact of Foreign Exchange Rate
+ 7.6
Impact of New Consolidation
+ 4.5
5
Net Sales by Region / CSV Business Net Sales
Net Sales by Region - Consolidated
FY 03/2023
FY 03/2024
FY 03/2024
(Billions of Yen)
YoY Change
Forecast
Results
Results
(Announced
in Feb.)
Japan
178.5
198.4
+ 19.9
195.0
Asia
76.7
85.9
+ 9.3
84.9
North & South
59.9
63.6
+ 3.6
64.0
America
EMEA
29.5
37.0
+ 7.4
36.2
Total
344.6
384.8
+ 40.2
380.0
Net Sales by Region - Electronics Industry
FY 03/2023
FY 03/2024
FY 03/2024
(Billions of Yen)
YoY Change
Forecast
Results
Results
(Announced
in Feb.)
Japan
78.8
91.6
+ 12.8
90.4
Asia
52.1
63.4
+ 11.3
61.3
North & South
18.4
17.7
(0.7)
17.3
America
EMEA
ー
ー
ー
ー
Total
149.3
172.7
+ 23.4
169.0
Net Sales by Region - General Industry
FY 03/2023
FY 03/2024
FY 03/2024
(Billions of Yen)
YoY Change
Forecast
Results
Results
(Announced
in Feb.)
Japan
99.7
106.8
+ 7.1
104.6
Asia
24.6
22.5
(2.1)
23.6
North & South
41.5
45.8
+ 4.3
46.7
America
EMEA
29.5
37.0
+ 7.4
36.2
Total
195.3
212.1
+ 16.8
211.0
CSV Business Net Sales
FY 03/2024
FY 03/2024
(Billions of Yen)
% of Net Sales*
Forecast
Results
(Announced
in Feb.)
Consolidated
40.2
10.4%
45.0
Electronics Industry
12.1
7.0%
14.0
General Industry
28.1
13.2％
31.0
* Percentage of consolidated or segment net sales
6
Capital Expenditures, Depreciation and R&D Expenses
FY 03/2023
FY 03/2024
FY 03/2024
（Billions of Yen）
YoY Change
Forecast
Results
Results
(Announced
in Feb.)
Capital Expenditures
46.6
38.9
(7.7)
40.0
(Property, Plant and
Equipment*)
Depreciation
25.8
28.3
+ 2.5
27.3
(Property, Plant and
Equipment*)
R&D Expenses
6.3
7.4
+ 1.1
7.6
* Right-of-use assets are included.
- Capital expenditures declined year-on-year due to a lower investment in ultrapure water supply business.
- Depreciation increased due to the start of new ultrapure water supply business projects during the previous fiscal year.
- R&D expenses increased due to strengthening efforts to create innovation.
7
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Kurita Water Industries Ltd. published this content on 09 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2024 06:11:24 UTC.