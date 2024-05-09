Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Results Presentation

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024

(Securities code: 6370)

May 10, 2024

Table of Contents

  1. Consolidated Financial Results
    for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024
  2. Consolidated Business Forecast
    for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2025
  3. Progress of the Medium-Term Management Plan "Pioneering Shared Value 2027PSV-27"
  4. Appendix

p 1- 8

  1. 9-16
    p 17-26
    p 27-29

1 Consolidated Financial Results

for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024

Overview of Results

(Billions of Yen)

FY 03/2023

Results

FY 03/2024

Results

YoY Change

FY 03/2024 Forecast (Announced in Feb.)

Orders

374.3

390.2

+ 4.2%

375.0

Net Sales

344.6

384.8

+ 11.7%

380.0

Business Profit

38.6

42.1

+ 9.0%

40.0

Net of Other Income and Expenses

(9.5)

(0.8)

(0.3)

Operating Profit

29.1

41.2

+ 41.9%

39.7

Profit Before Tax

30.2

41.7

+ 38.3%

39.2

Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent

20.1

29.2

+ 45.0%

28.0

Basic Earnings per Share (yen)

179.14

259.70

+ 45.0

249.06

Return on Equity (ROE)

7.1

9.3

+ 2.2pp

Return on Invested CapitalROIC

8.0

7.2

(0.8pp)

USDYen

135.5

144.6

139.7

Foreign Exchange Rate

EURYen

141.0

156.8

152.5

CNYYen

19.8

20.1

19.7

  • The impact of the new consolidation of Arcade Engineering GmbH and its group companies (herein after "Arcade Engineering") is included in the General Industry segment from the second quarter of the fiscal year ended March 2024.
  • Operating profit increased year on year due to the impact of recording a 7.6-billion-yen impairment loss on goodwill related to Kurita America, Inc. in the previous fiscal year.

1

Results by Segment

FY03/2024

(Billions of Yen)

FY 03/2023

FY 03/2024

YoY Change

Forecast

Results

Results

(Announced

in Feb.)

Orders

374.3

390.2

+ 15.9

375.0

Net Sales

344.6

384.8

+ 40.2

380.0

Total

Business Profit

38.6

42.1

+ 3.5

40.0

Business Profit

11.2%

10.9%

(0.3pp)

10.5%

Margin

Operating Profit

29.1

41.2

+ 12.2

39.7

Orders

169.9

165.8

(4.1)

159.5

Net Sales

149.3

172.7

+ 23.4

169.0

Electronics

Business Profit

21.8

19.9

(1.8)

19.4

Industry

Business Profit

14.6

11.5

(3.0pp)

11.5

Margin

Operating Profit

20.9

20.2

(0.7)

19.4

Orders

204.4

224.3

+ 20.0

215.5

Net Sales

195.3

212.1

+ 16.8

211.0

General

Business Profit

16.9

22.1

+ 5.2

20.6

Industry

Business Profit

8.7

10.4

+ 1.8pp

9.8

Margin

Operating Profit

8.2

21.0

+ 12.8

20.3

Electronics Industry

  • Order declined mainly due to the absence of orders for large-scale projects posted in the previous fiscal year, while net sales increased due to an increase in facilities, maintenance and recurring contract-based services.
  • Business profit decreased due to a worsened cost of sales ratio with lower service business composition and the increase of SG&A expenses, despite the sales increase.

General Industry

  • Orders and net sales increased due to the new consolidation of Arcade Engineering and expanded facility business in North America.
  • Business profit increased, with the effects of higher sales and an improved cost of sales ratio more than offsetting the increase in SG&A expenses.
  • Operating profit increased due to the absence of an impairment loss on goodwill related to Kurita America, Inc. recorded in the previous fiscal year

2

Factors in Change in Business Profit (YoY Change)

(Billions of Yen)

50.0

45.0

40.0

38.6

Impact of

Worsening in the

Increase in

increased sales

cost of sales ratio

SG&A expenses

Impact of foreign

+ 7.4

(0.5)

(4.8)

exchange rate and new

consolidation

+ 1.4

42.1

35.0

30.0

25.0

20.0

15.0

10.0

FY 03/2023

Results

  • Sales increased in both Electronics Industry segment and General Industry segment
  • In Electronics Industry segment, the product mix worsened due to lower service business composition
  • In General Industry segment, cost of sales ratio improved due to countermeasures to the soaring raw materials prices/logistics costs and optimization of product composition
  • Increase in personnel expenses and sales expenses
  • Increase in R&D expenses

FY 03/2024

Results

5.0

0.0

YoY change : 35

3

Electronics Industry Segment

FY 03/2024

(Billions of Yen)

FY 03/2023

FY 03/2024

YoY Change

Forecast

Results

Results

(Announced

in Feb.)

Orders

169.9

165.8

(4.1)

159.5

Facilities

68.6

62.6

(5.9)

58.4

Recurring Contract-

42.3

46.6

+ 4.3

45.2

Based Services

Services

59.0

56.6

(2.5)

56.0

Chemicals

10.7

10.4

(0.2)

11.0

Precision Tool

27.7

24.9

(2.8)

24.7

Cleaning

Maintenance

20.7

21.2

+ 0.5

20.3

Net Sales

149.3

172.7

+ 23.4

169.0

Facilities

50.1

70.3

+ 20.2

69.8

Recurring Contract-

42.1

46.6

+ 4.4

45.0

Based Services

Services

57.1

55.8

(1.3)

54.2

Chemicals

10.7

10.4

(0.3)

10.8

Precision Tool

27.6

25.0

(2.6)

24.8

Cleaning

Maintenance

18.8

20.3

+ 1.6

18.7

  • Orders for facilities declined due to the absence of orders for large-scale projects posted in the previous fiscal year. Net sales increased due to the sales progress from ordered projects mainly in Japan and China.
  • Recurring contract-based services increased due to an increase in water supply services.
  • Net sales for precision tool cleaning decreased reflecting the impact of operations in customers' plants.
  • Orders for maintenance were almost at the same level as the previous fiscal year, but net sales increased due to the progress of ordered projects.

Factors in Change

(Billions of Yen)

Organic Change

+ 20.0

Impact of Foreign Exchange Rate

+ 3.4

4

General Industry Segment

FY 03/2024

(Billions of Yen)

FY 03/2023

FY 03/2024

YoY Change

Forecast

Results

Results

(Announced

in Feb.)

Orders

204.4

224.3

+ 20.0

215.5

Facilities

26.4

41.9

+ 15.5

32.6

Recurring Contract-

7.4

10.4

+ 3.0

10.9

Based Services*

Services*

170.6

172.1

+ 1.4

172.0

Chemicals*

119.4

116.6

(2.8)

117.5

Maintenance

43.5

46.6

+ 3.1

45.7

Others

7.6

8.9

+ 1.2

8.8

Net Sales

195.3

212.1

+ 16.8

211.0

Facilities

20.0

29.8

+ 9.8

27.7

Recurring Contract-

6.5

10.2

+ 3.7

10.5

Based Services*

Services*

168.8

172.1

+ 3.3

172.8

Chemicals*

119.0

116.6

(2.4)

116.3

Maintenance

41.5

45.8

+ 4.2

46.3

Others

8.3

9.7

+ 1.4

10.2

  • Due to changes in disclosed segments, the breakdown figures for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, which were provisionally calculated, have been re-calculated as actual figures.
  • Orders increased due to the new consolidation of Arcade Engineering, increased orders in North America related to facility projects for public sector and electronics industry. Net sales increased mainly overseas due to the progress of ordered projects.
  • Recurring contract-based services increased due to the growth both in Japan and overseas.
  • Orders and net sales for chemicals declined mainly due to the impact of the operations in customers' plants in China and the optimization of product composition.
  • Orders for maintenance increased due to the winning of engineering cleaning projects. Net sales increased due to the progress of maintenance and cleaning projects.

Factors in Change

(Billions of Yen)

Organic Change

+ 4.7

Impact of Foreign Exchange Rate

+ 7.6

Impact of New Consolidation

+ 4.5

5

Net Sales by Region / CSV Business Net Sales

Net Sales by Region - Consolidated

FY 03/2023

FY 03/2024

FY 03/2024

(Billions of Yen)

YoY Change

Forecast

Results

Results

(Announced

in Feb.)

Japan

178.5

198.4

+ 19.9

195.0

Asia

76.7

85.9

+ 9.3

84.9

North & South

59.9

63.6

+ 3.6

64.0

America

EMEA

29.5

37.0

+ 7.4

36.2

Total

344.6

384.8

+ 40.2

380.0

Net Sales by Region - Electronics Industry

FY 03/2023

FY 03/2024

FY 03/2024

(Billions of Yen)

YoY Change

Forecast

Results

Results

(Announced

in Feb.)

Japan

78.8

91.6

+ 12.8

90.4

Asia

52.1

63.4

+ 11.3

61.3

North & South

18.4

17.7

(0.7)

17.3

America

EMEA

Total

149.3

172.7

+ 23.4

169.0

Net Sales by Region - General Industry

FY 03/2023

FY 03/2024

FY 03/2024

(Billions of Yen)

YoY Change

Forecast

Results

Results

(Announced

in Feb.)

Japan

99.7

106.8

+ 7.1

104.6

Asia

24.6

22.5

(2.1)

23.6

North & South

41.5

45.8

+ 4.3

46.7

America

EMEA

29.5

37.0

+ 7.4

36.2

Total

195.3

212.1

+ 16.8

211.0

CSV Business Net Sales

FY 03/2024

FY 03/2024

(Billions of Yen)

% of Net Sales*

Forecast

Results

(Announced

in Feb.)

Consolidated

40.2

10.4%

45.0

Electronics Industry

12.1

7.0%

14.0

General Industry

28.1

13.2

31.0

* Percentage of consolidated or segment net sales

6

Capital Expenditures, Depreciation and R&D Expenses

FY 03/2023

FY 03/2024

FY 03/2024

Billions of Yen

YoY Change

Forecast

Results

Results

(Announced

in Feb.)

Capital Expenditures

46.6

38.9

(7.7)

40.0

(Property, Plant and

Equipment*)

Depreciation

25.8

28.3

+ 2.5

27.3

(Property, Plant and

Equipment*)

R&D Expenses

6.3

7.4

+ 1.1

7.6

* Right-of-use assets are included.

  • Capital expenditures declined year-on-year due to a lower investment in ultrapure water supply business.
  • Depreciation increased due to the start of new ultrapure water supply business projects during the previous fiscal year.
  • R&D expenses increased due to strengthening efforts to create innovation.

7

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. published this content on 09 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2024 06:11:24 UTC.