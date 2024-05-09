Kurita Water Industries Ltd. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the provision of water treatment-related products, technology and maintenance services. The Company operates in two business segments. The Water Treatment Chemical segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of water treatment related chemicals and related equipment, as well as the provision of maintenance services. The Water Treatment Equipment segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of equipment and facilities related to water treatment, the provision of ultra-pure water, the provision of chemical cleaning and precision cleaning services, the purification of soil and groundwater, as well as the provision of maintenance services such as operation and maintenance of water treatment facilities.