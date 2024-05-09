Consolidated Financial Summary
For the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024
Contents
Results of Operations………………………………………………………………….1
Breakdown of Orders and Net Sales………………………………………………...2
May 9, 2024
Forecasts contained in this report are based on management's assumption and beliefs in light of the information currently available.
But they may be subject to change due to a wide range of factors, and no warranty is made regarding their attainability.
Results of Operations
Unit: Billions of yen
FY 03/2023
FY 03/2024
FY 03/2025
Full Year
1st Half
Full Year
1st Half
Forecast
Full Year
1st Half
Full Year
Result
Result
Result
Change from
(Announced
Result
Change from
Forecast
Change from
Forecast
Change from
Previous Year
in February)
Previous Year
Previous Year
Previous Year
Orders
200.4
374.3
186.4
(14.0)
375.0
390.2
+15.9
212.0
+25.6
400.0
+9.8
Electronics Industry
93.5
169.9
78.8
(14.7)
159.5
165.8
(4.1)
86.0
+7.2
170.0
+4.2
General Industry
106.9
204.4
107.6
+0.7
215.5
224.3
+20.0
126.0
+18.4
230.0
+5.7
Net Sales
160.7
344.6
188.4
+27.7
380.0
384.8
+40.2
194.0
+5.6
400.0
+15.2
Electronics Industry
67.4
149.3
87.6
+20.2
169.0
172.7
+23.4
85.0
(2.6)
169.0
(3.7)
General Industry
93.3
195.3
100.8
+7.5
211.0
212.1
+16.8
109.0
+8.2
231.0
+18.9
Cost of Sales Ratio
64.6%
65.3%
66.9%
+2.4pp
65.9%
65.7%
+0.5pp
65.3%
(1.6pp)
64.2%
(1.5pp)
Gross Profit
56.9
119.7
62.3
+5.3
129.4
131.8
+12.1
67.3
+5.0
143.1
+11.3
SG&A Expenses
40.3
81.1
44.2
+3.9
89.4
89.8
+8.7
47.3
+3.1
96.1
+6.3
Business Profit
16.6
38.6
18.1
+1.5
40.0
42.1
+3.5
20.0
+1.9
47.0
+4.9
Business Profit Margin
10.3%
11.2%
9.6%
(0.7pp)
10.5%
10.9%
(0.3pp)
10.3%
+0.7pp
11.8%
+0.8pp
Electronics Industry
10.0
21.8
9.1
(0.9)
19.4
19.9
(1.8)
9.8
+0.7
21.0
+1.1
General Industry
6.6
16.9
8.9
+2.3
20.6
22.1
+5.2
10.2
+1.3
26.0
+3.9
Net of Other Income and Expenses
(0.3)
(9.5)
0.2
+0.5
(0.3)
(0.8)
+8.7
(0.5)
(0.7)
(1.0)
(0.2)
Operating Profit
16.3
29.1
18.3
+1.9
39.7
41.2
+12.2
19.5
+1.2
46.0
+4.8
Operating Profit Margin
10.2%
8.4%
9.7%
(0.5pp)
10.4%
10.7%
+2.3pp
10.1%
+0.3pp
11.5%
+0.8pp
Electronics Industry
9.9
20.9
9.4
(0.6)
19.4
20.2
(0.7)
9.8
+0.4
21.0
+0.8
General Industry
6.4
8.2
8.9
+2.5
20.3
21.0
+12.8
9.7
+0.8
25.0
+4.0
Net of Finance Income and Costs
1.1
0.9
(0.2)
(1.2)
(0.5)
0.3
(0.6)
(0.3)
(0.1)
(1.0)
(1.3)
Share of profit (loss) of investments
0.1
0.2
0.1
(0.0)
0.0
0.1
(0.0)
0.0
(0.1)
0.0
(0.1)
accounted for using equity method
Profit Before Tax
17.5
30.2
18.2
+0.7
39.2
41.7
+11.5
19.2
+1.0
45.0
+3.3
Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent
12.4
20.1
12.6
+0.2
28.0
29.2
+9.1
13.5
+0.9
33.0
+3.8
Basic Earnings per Share (yen)
110.15
179.14
112.05
+1.90
249.06
259.70
+80.56
120.13
+8.08
293.65
+33.95
Number of Employees
8,042
7,784
7,979
-63
-
7,981
+197
-
-
-
-
Note 1. Orders and net sales are figures for external customers.
Note 2. Business profit and operating profit by segment indicates figures prior to adjustments and eliminations between segments.
1
Breakdown of Orders and Net Sales
Unit: Billions of yen
FY 03/2023
FY 03/2024
FY 03/2025
Full Year
1st Half
Full Year
1st Half
Forecast
Full Year
1st Half
Full Year
Result
Result
Result
Change from
(Announced
Result
Change from
Forecast
Change from
Forecast
Change from
Previous Year
in February)
Previous Year
Previous Year
Previous Year
Electronics Industry
93.5
169.9
78.8
(14.7)
159.5
165.8
(4.1)
86.0
+7.2
170.0
+4.2
Facilities
40.0
68.6
27.9
(12.1)
58.4
62.6
(5.9)
30.4
+2.5
58.4
(4.3)
Recurring Contract-Based Service
20.2
42.3
22.8
+2.6
45.2
46.6
+4.3
23.9
+1.1
49.4
+2.8
Service
33.3
59.0
28.1
(5.2)
56.0
56.6
(2.5)
31.7
+3.6
62.2
+5.7
Chemicals
5.6
10.7
5.1
(0.5)
11.0
10.4
(0.2)
5.5
+0.4
10.9
+0.5
Precision Tool Cleaning
14.4
27.7
11.9
(2.5)
24.7
24.9
(2.8)
13.6
+1.7
30.1
+5.2
Maintenance
13.3
20.7
11.1
(2.3)
20.3
21.2
+0.5
12.6
+1.5
21.3
+0.0
General Industry
106.9
204.4
107.6
+0.7
215.5
224.3
+20.0
126.0
+18.4
230.0
+5.7
Facilities
13.7
26.4
13.7
(0.1)
32.6
41.9
+15.5
29.5
+15.9
43.0
+1.1
Recurring Contract-Based Service*
3.5
7.4
4.9
+1.5
10.9
10.4
+3.0
5.0
+0.0
11.4
+1.0
Services*
89.7
170.6
89.0
(0.7)
172.0
172.1
+1.4
91.5
+2.5
175.6
+3.5
Chemicals*
60.0
119.4
58.2
(1.8)
117.5
116.6
(2.8)
61.9
+3.7
122.3
+5.7
Maintenance
25.9
43.5
26.0
+0.1
45.7
46.6
+3.1
25.4
(0.6)
44.7
(1.9)
Others
3.8
7.6
4.8
+1.0
8.8
8.9
+1.2
4.3
(0.6)
8.6
(0.2)
Total
Orders
200.4
374.3
186.4
(14.0)
375.0
390.2
+15.9
212.0
+25.6
400.0
+9.8
Electronics Industry
67.4
149.3
87.6
+20.2
169.0
172.7
+23.4
85.0
(2.6)
169.0
(3.7)
Facilities
19.2
50.1
38.8
+19.7
69.8
70.3
+20.2
33.2
(5.6)
58.4
(11.9)
Recurring Contract-Based Service
20.2
42.1
22.7
+2.6
45.0
46.6
+4.4
23.7
+0.9
49.4
+2.8
Service
28.1
57.1
26.0
(2.0)
54.2
55.8
(1.3)
28.1
+2.1
61.2
+5.4
Chemicals
5.6
10.7
5.2
(0.4)
10.8
10.4
(0.3)
5.5
+0.3
11.0
+0.5
Precision Tool Cleaning
14.3
27.6
11.9
(2.4)
24.8
25.0
(2.6)
13.6
+1.7
30.1
+5.0
Maintenance
8.1
18.8
8.9
+0.8
18.7
20.3
+1.6
9.0
+0.1
20.2
(0.1)
General Industry
93.3
195.3
100.8
+7.5
211.0
212.1
+16.8
109.0
+8.2
231.0
+18.9
Facilities
7.9
20.0
11.7
+3.8
27.7
29.8
+9.8
16.8
+5.1
41.5
+11.7
Recurring Contract-Based Service*
3.2
6.5
5.1
+1.9
10.5
10.2
+3.7
5.3
+0.3
11.9
+1.7
Services*
82.3
168.8
84.0
+1.8
172.8
172.1
+3.3
86.8
+2.8
177.6
+5.5
Chemicals*
59.5
119.0
58.1
(1.5)
116.3
116.6
(2.4)
61.7
+3.7
122.3
+5.6
Maintenance
18.7
41.5
22.1
+3.4
46.3
45.8
+4.2
21.2
(0.9)
46.7
+0.9
Others
4.0
8.3
3.9
(0.1)
10.2
9.7
+1.4
3.9
+0.0
8.6
(1.0)
Total
Net Sales
160.7
344.6
188.4
+27.7
380.0
384.8
+40.2
194.0
+5.6
400.0
+15.2
*Due to changes in disclosed segments, the breakdown figures for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, which were provisionally calculated, have been re-calculated as actual figures.
2
