Consolidated Financial Summary

For the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024

Contents

Results of Operations………………………………………………………………….1

Breakdown of Orders and Net Sales………………………………………………...2

May 9, 2024

Forecasts contained in this report are based on management's assumption and beliefs in light of the information currently available.

But they may be subject to change due to a wide range of factors, and no warranty is made regarding their attainability.

Results of Operations

Unit: Billions of yen

FY 03/2023

FY 03/2024

FY 03/2025

Full Year

1st Half

Full Year

1st Half

Forecast

Full Year

1st Half

Full Year

Result

Result

Result

Change from

(Announced

Result

Change from

Forecast

Change from

Forecast

Change from

Previous Year

in February)

Previous Year

Previous Year

Previous Year

Orders

200.4

374.3

186.4

(14.0)

375.0

390.2

+15.9

212.0

+25.6

400.0

+9.8

Electronics Industry

93.5

169.9

78.8

(14.7)

159.5

165.8

(4.1)

86.0

+7.2

170.0

+4.2

General Industry

106.9

204.4

107.6

+0.7

215.5

224.3

+20.0

126.0

+18.4

230.0

+5.7

Net Sales

160.7

344.6

188.4

+27.7

380.0

384.8

+40.2

194.0

+5.6

400.0

+15.2

Electronics Industry

67.4

149.3

87.6

+20.2

169.0

172.7

+23.4

85.0

(2.6)

169.0

(3.7)

General Industry

93.3

195.3

100.8

+7.5

211.0

212.1

+16.8

109.0

+8.2

231.0

+18.9

Cost of Sales Ratio

64.6%

65.3%

66.9%

+2.4pp

65.9%

65.7%

+0.5pp

65.3%

(1.6pp)

64.2%

(1.5pp)

Gross Profit

56.9

119.7

62.3

+5.3

129.4

131.8

+12.1

67.3

+5.0

143.1

+11.3

SG&A Expenses

40.3

81.1

44.2

+3.9

89.4

89.8

+8.7

47.3

+3.1

96.1

+6.3

Business Profit

16.6

38.6

18.1

+1.5

40.0

42.1

+3.5

20.0

+1.9

47.0

+4.9

Business Profit Margin

10.3%

11.2%

9.6%

(0.7pp)

10.5%

10.9%

(0.3pp)

10.3%

+0.7pp

11.8%

+0.8pp

Electronics Industry

10.0

21.8

9.1

(0.9)

19.4

19.9

(1.8)

9.8

+0.7

21.0

+1.1

General Industry

6.6

16.9

8.9

+2.3

20.6

22.1

+5.2

10.2

+1.3

26.0

+3.9

Net of Other Income and Expenses

(0.3)

(9.5)

0.2

+0.5

(0.3)

(0.8)

+8.7

(0.5)

(0.7)

(1.0)

(0.2)

Operating Profit

16.3

29.1

18.3

+1.9

39.7

41.2

+12.2

19.5

+1.2

46.0

+4.8

Operating Profit Margin

10.2%

8.4%

9.7%

(0.5pp)

10.4%

10.7%

+2.3pp

10.1%

+0.3pp

11.5%

+0.8pp

Electronics Industry

9.9

20.9

9.4

(0.6)

19.4

20.2

(0.7)

9.8

+0.4

21.0

+0.8

General Industry

6.4

8.2

8.9

+2.5

20.3

21.0

+12.8

9.7

+0.8

25.0

+4.0

Net of Finance Income and Costs

1.1

0.9

(0.2)

(1.2)

(0.5)

0.3

(0.6)

(0.3)

(0.1)

(1.0)

(1.3)

Share of profit (loss) of investments

0.1

0.2

0.1

(0.0)

0.0

0.1

(0.0)

0.0

(0.1)

0.0

(0.1)

accounted for using equity method

Profit Before Tax

17.5

30.2

18.2

+0.7

39.2

41.7

+11.5

19.2

+1.0

45.0

+3.3

Profit Attributable to Owners of Parent

12.4

20.1

12.6

+0.2

28.0

29.2

+9.1

13.5

+0.9

33.0

+3.8

Basic Earnings per Share (yen)

110.15

179.14

112.05

+1.90

249.06

259.70

+80.56

120.13

+8.08

293.65

+33.95

Number of Employees

8,042

7,784

7,979

-63

-

7,981

+197

-

-

-

-

Note 1. Orders and net sales are figures for external customers.

Note 2. Business profit and operating profit by segment indicates figures prior to adjustments and eliminations between segments.

1

Breakdown of Orders and Net Sales

Unit: Billions of yen

FY 03/2023

FY 03/2024

FY 03/2025

Full Year

1st Half

Full Year

1st Half

Forecast

Full Year

1st Half

Full Year

Result

Result

Result

Change from

(Announced

Result

Change from

Forecast

Change from

Forecast

Change from

Previous Year

in February)

Previous Year

Previous Year

Previous Year

Electronics Industry

93.5

169.9

78.8

(14.7)

159.5

165.8

(4.1)

86.0

+7.2

170.0

+4.2

Facilities

40.0

68.6

27.9

(12.1)

58.4

62.6

(5.9)

30.4

+2.5

58.4

(4.3)

Recurring Contract-Based Service

20.2

42.3

22.8

+2.6

45.2

46.6

+4.3

23.9

+1.1

49.4

+2.8

Service

33.3

59.0

28.1

(5.2)

56.0

56.6

(2.5)

31.7

+3.6

62.2

+5.7

Chemicals

5.6

10.7

5.1

(0.5)

11.0

10.4

(0.2)

5.5

+0.4

10.9

+0.5

Precision Tool Cleaning

14.4

27.7

11.9

(2.5)

24.7

24.9

(2.8)

13.6

+1.7

30.1

+5.2

Maintenance

13.3

20.7

11.1

(2.3)

20.3

21.2

+0.5

12.6

+1.5

21.3

+0.0

General Industry

106.9

204.4

107.6

+0.7

215.5

224.3

+20.0

126.0

+18.4

230.0

+5.7

Facilities

13.7

26.4

13.7

(0.1)

32.6

41.9

+15.5

29.5

+15.9

43.0

+1.1

Recurring Contract-Based Service*

3.5

7.4

4.9

+1.5

10.9

10.4

+3.0

5.0

+0.0

11.4

+1.0

Services*

89.7

170.6

89.0

(0.7)

172.0

172.1

+1.4

91.5

+2.5

175.6

+3.5

Chemicals*

60.0

119.4

58.2

(1.8)

117.5

116.6

(2.8)

61.9

+3.7

122.3

+5.7

Maintenance

25.9

43.5

26.0

+0.1

45.7

46.6

+3.1

25.4

(0.6)

44.7

(1.9)

Others

3.8

7.6

4.8

+1.0

8.8

8.9

+1.2

4.3

(0.6)

8.6

(0.2)

Total

Orders

200.4

374.3

186.4

(14.0)

375.0

390.2

+15.9

212.0

+25.6

400.0

+9.8

Electronics Industry

67.4

149.3

87.6

+20.2

169.0

172.7

+23.4

85.0

(2.6)

169.0

(3.7)

Facilities

19.2

50.1

38.8

+19.7

69.8

70.3

+20.2

33.2

(5.6)

58.4

(11.9)

Recurring Contract-Based Service

20.2

42.1

22.7

+2.6

45.0

46.6

+4.4

23.7

+0.9

49.4

+2.8

Service

28.1

57.1

26.0

(2.0)

54.2

55.8

(1.3)

28.1

+2.1

61.2

+5.4

Chemicals

5.6

10.7

5.2

(0.4)

10.8

10.4

(0.3)

5.5

+0.3

11.0

+0.5

Precision Tool Cleaning

14.3

27.6

11.9

(2.4)

24.8

25.0

(2.6)

13.6

+1.7

30.1

+5.0

Maintenance

8.1

18.8

8.9

+0.8

18.7

20.3

+1.6

9.0

+0.1

20.2

(0.1)

General Industry

93.3

195.3

100.8

+7.5

211.0

212.1

+16.8

109.0

+8.2

231.0

+18.9

Facilities

7.9

20.0

11.7

+3.8

27.7

29.8

+9.8

16.8

+5.1

41.5

+11.7

Recurring Contract-Based Service*

3.2

6.5

5.1

+1.9

10.5

10.2

+3.7

5.3

+0.3

11.9

+1.7

Services*

82.3

168.8

84.0

+1.8

172.8

172.1

+3.3

86.8

+2.8

177.6

+5.5

Chemicals*

59.5

119.0

58.1

(1.5)

116.3

116.6

(2.4)

61.7

+3.7

122.3

+5.6

Maintenance

18.7

41.5

22.1

+3.4

46.3

45.8

+4.2

21.2

(0.9)

46.7

+0.9

Others

4.0

8.3

3.9

(0.1)

10.2

9.7

+1.4

3.9

+0.0

8.6

(1.0)

Total

Net Sales

160.7

344.6

188.4

+27.7

380.0

384.8

+40.2

194.0

+5.6

400.0

+15.2

*Due to changes in disclosed segments, the breakdown figures for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, which were provisionally calculated, have been re-calculated as actual figures.

2

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. published this content on 09 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2024 06:11:24 UTC.