Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kurita Water Industries Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6370   JP3270000007

KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD.

(6370)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:45:18 2023-01-27 am EST
5890.00 JPY   -0.17%
2022Kurita Water Industries Ups FY23 Outlook as Fiscal H1 Profit Soars 117%
MT
2022Kurita Water Industries Ltd. Revises Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Full Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
2022KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kurita Water Industries : Presentation (3.49MB)

01/27/2023 | 12:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Laboratory Tour (Kurita Innovation Hub)

January 16, 2023

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

© 2023 KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD. All Rights Reserved.

Contents

1

Innovation at Kurita and the Role of the Kurita Innovation Hub

p 3 -12

2 Cutting Edge Water Treatment from the In-depth Pursuit and Fusion of Technologies p13-23

3

Creating Business Models to Solve Social Issues

p24-31

4

Kurita's DX Efforts

p32-37

© 2023 KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD. All Rights Reserved.

2

Innovation at Kurita and the Role of the Kurita Innovation Hub

Yoshio Yamada

Managing Director, Executive General Manager of Innovation Division

© 2023 KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD. All Rights Reserved.

3

Where Innovation Fits in Kurita's Value Creation Story

Technology Development Capability serving as the starting point for diverse solutions

Major Trends Facing the Kurita Group

Damage to Social

Infrastructure

Caused by Climate

Change

Changes in Work

Styles and

Lifestyles

The Advance of

Globalization and

Increasing Wealth

Inequality

Fresh Water

Scarcity and

Uneven Water

Distribution

Changing Energy

Policies

Advances in Digital

Technology and

Innovation

Acceleration

etc.

Technology Identifying

Development True Issues

Capability

Diverse Points

Water knowledge

Diverse

of Contact

Solutions

with Sites

Operation

of Wide-

RangingDiverse

Businesses Business

Models

© 2023 KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD. All Rights Reserved.

Changing Society

Maximizing

High Profitability

and Sustainable

Customer

and Industries

Growth

Value

with Water

knowledge

Winning the trust of

customers and society

and building a

sustainable society

4

Innovation Promotion System

Consolidating marketing functions and development functions to produce innovation

Development using

Marketing Functions

Basic technologies as a

IM

Creation of business plans

starting point

aimed at solving social issues

IB

(Innovation Marketing)

IC

The fusion of marketing and

(Innovation Basic Technology)

innovation, and the formulation

and execution of IP strategies on

(Innovation Carbon Neutral)

Development of innovation

that basis

Development of innovation

leading to social and customer

to help achieve carbon

value with technology as the

neutrality and a circular

starting point

economy

Kurita Innovation Hub

The core site for the creation of innovation

DX

  • Business
  • Management
  • Work styles

© 2023 KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD. All Rights Reserved.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Kurita Water Industries Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 05:04:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD.
2022Kurita Water Industries Ups FY23 Outlook as Fiscal H1 Profit Soars 117%
MT
2022Kurita Water Industries Ltd. Revises Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Full Year E..
CI
2022KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim ..
FA
2022Kurita Water Industries Ltd. Revises Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the First Half ..
CI
2022Kurita Water Industries Ltd. Proposes Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 2022, Payab..
CI
2022Kurita Water Industries : Announcement of Changes in Directors
PU
2022Kurita Water Industries Ltd. Announces Changes in Directors
CI
2022KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final di..
FA
2022Kurita Water Industries : Reports Earnings for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
PU
2022Kurita Water Industries : Consolidated Financial Summary for the Nine Months Ended Decembe..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 347 B 2 663 M 2 663 M
Net income 2023 26 804 M 206 M 206 M
Net Debt 2023 40 188 M 308 M 308 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,7x
Yield 2023 1,31%
Capitalization 663 B 5 086 M 5 086 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,03x
EV / Sales 2024 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 7 661
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Kurita Water Industries Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 5 900,00 JPY
Average target price 6 183,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 4,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michiya Kadota Executive Officer
Shinichi Masuda Manager-Finance & Accounting
Kiyoshi Itou Executive Officer
Tsuguto Moriwaki Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Ryoko Sugiyama Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD.8.61%5 134
WASTE MANAGEMENT-2.40%62 848
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.-3.65%39 273
TETRA TECH, INC.5.93%8 182
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.13.42%6 999
GEM CO., LTD.6.06%5 967