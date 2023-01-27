Kurita Water Industries : Presentation (3.49MB)

Laboratory Tour (Kurita Innovation Hub)
January 16, 2023
Kurita Water Industries Ltd.
© 2023 KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD. All Rights Reserved.
Contents
1
Innovation at Kurita and the Role of the Kurita Innovation Hub
p 3 -12
2 Cutting Edge Water Treatment from the In-depth Pursuit and Fusion of Technologies p13-23
3
Creating Business Models to Solve Social Issues
p24-31
4
Kurita's DX Efforts
p32-37
© 2023 KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD. All Rights Reserved.
2
Innovation at Kurita and the Role of the Kurita Innovation Hub
Yoshio Yamada
Managing Director, Executive General Manager of Innovation Division
© 2023 KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD. All Rights Reserved.
3
Where Innovation Fits in Kurita's Value Creation Story
Technology Development Capability serving as the starting point for diverse solutions
Major Trends Facing the Kurita Group
Damage to Social
Infrastructure
Caused by Climate
Change
Changes in Work
Styles and
Lifestyles
The Advance of
Globalization and
Increasing Wealth
Inequality
Fresh Water
Scarcity and
Uneven Water
Distribution
Changing Energy
Policies
Advances in Digital
Technology and
Innovation
Acceleration
etc.
Technology Identifying
Development True Issues
Capability
Diverse Points
Water knowledge
Diverse
of Contact
Solutions
with Sites
Operation
of Wide-
RangingDiverse
Businesses Business
Models
© 2023 KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD. All Rights Reserved.
Changing Society
Maximizing
High Profitability
and Sustainable
Customer
and Industries
Growth
Value
with Water
knowledge
Winning the trust of
customers and society
and building a
sustainable society
4
Innovation Promotion System
Consolidating marketing functions and development functions to produce innovation
Development using
Marketing Functions
Basic technologies as a
IM
Creation of business plans
starting point
aimed at solving social issues
IB
(Innovation Marketing)
IC
The fusion of marketing and
(Innovation Basic Technology)
innovation, and the formulation
and execution of IP strategies on
(Innovation Carbon Neutral)
Development of innovation
that basis
leading to social and customer
to help achieve carbon
value with technology as the
neutrality and a circular
economy
Kurita Innovation Hub
The core site for the creation of innovation
DX
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Kurita Water Industries Ltd. published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 05:04:10 UTC.