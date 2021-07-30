FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Kurita Water Industries Reports Earnings for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Tokyo, Japan, July 30, 2021 - Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (the "Company") (TSE Securities Code 6370) announced net sales of 63,199 million yen and profit attributable to owners of parent of 3,740 million yen, or 33.29 yen per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 (April 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021).

Results of Operations

Total consolidated orders for the Kurita Group (the "Group") in the three months ended June 30, 2021 rose 18.6% from the level of the year-ago period, to 77,618 million yen, and net sales increased 3.6%, to 63,199 million yen. Business profit* was increased 4.6%, to 5,872 million yen, operating profit was 5,816 million yen, down 0.5% versus the year-ago period, profit before tax was 5,630 million yen, declined 0.9%, and profit attributable to owners of parent amounted to 3,740 million yen, down 4.9%. Operating profit, profit before tax and profit attributable to owners of parent declined due to the absence of the gain on step acquisition of 463 million yen that was posted in the same period of the previous fiscal year in relation to the acquisition of Pentagon Technologies Group, Inc. (Water Treatment Facilities business) in the United States, which was an equity method affiliate and became a consolidated subsidiary.

In the first quarter under review, the Group acquired 51% of the shares in Kurita Aquachemie Limited (Water Treatment Chemicals business) in the Middle East and consolidated both it and its two wholly owned subsidiaries. The Group acquired also Keytech Water Management (Water Treatment Chemicals business), making it a consolidated subsidiary. The operating results of those companies are newly consolidated. The PPA for Pentagon Technologies Group, Inc., which was consolidated in the same period of the previous fiscal year, was determined towards the end of the previous fiscal year, and the results in the same period of the previous fiscal year have been revised retroactively.

During the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, there were signs of a recovery in the world economy as economic activity moved toward normalization, reflecting economic stimulus measures in the world and the increasing pace of vaccinations. In Japan, production activities in the manufacturing industry recovered against the backdrop of growth in exports, and there were signs of recovery in capital investment in certain sectors. Overseas, the U.S. and Chinese economies recovered steadily. Meanwhile, in certain countries in Europe and Asia, economic recovery was weak due to a resurgence in COVID-19 infections.

In this environment, the Group stepped up initiatives to expand total solutions by focusing on proposal activities that would help solve customer issues such as the reduction of the environmental impact, including water saving, the reduction of CO2 emissions and waste reduction, and an improvement in productivity based on society and customers' deep understanding of issues, aiming to become an indispensable partner of customers in the long term.

Business profit is the Group's own indicator that measures constant business performance. It is net sales less cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses. Although business profit is not defined by IFRS, the Group voluntarily discloses it, believing that it is beneficial for users of its financial statements.

Segment Information

The Group consists of two reportable segments in its segment information: Water Treatment Chemicals and Water Treatment Facilities.

Water Treatment Chemicals

Total Group orders for the Water Treatment Chemicals segment were 29,238 million yen, up 13.7% versus the year-ago period, while net sales rose 13.8%, to 27,901 million yen.