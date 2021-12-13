Kurita Water Industries : Sustainability Report 2021

Editorial Policy

The Kurita Group Sustainability Report 2021 ("the Report") is published as a report to all stakeholders on the Groupʼs main CSR-related approaches and materiality, as well as its main initiatives during fiscal 2021.

Structure

The Report is broadly comprised of two sections on the Kurita Groupʼs CSR initiatives: a section reporting on strategic initiatives undertaken during the target period; and a section with follow up reports on each of the Groupʼs seven materiality themes. Information on other initiatives can be found on the Companyʼs website.

Organizations covered

The Kurita Group

Period covered

Fiscal 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

Some information on policies, structures, and initiatives prior to and beyond fiscal 2022 is included in the report as necessary.

Guidelines referred to

GRI Standards etc

Supplementary information to the contents of the report

・In the Report, "the Company" refers to Kurita Water Industries Ltd.; "the Company and its domestic Group companies" refers to Kurita Water Industries Ltd. and its Group companies in Japan; and "the Kurita Group" refers to all Group companies including those overseas. Information pertaining to specific companies is presented using the names of the companies.

・Regarding environmental and social data, there is some variation in the figures reported for fiscal 2020 owing to revisions to the aggregation range of Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions based on the GHG protocol.

Copyrights and trademarks

・Our company or our licensers hold the copyrights for all the materials posted on this report. You may not use them beyond the range of use legally permitted for private use, etc.: you cannot, for example, copy, process, transfer, or distribute them without consent from the respective copyright holders.

・TTrademarks in the materials posted on this report (product names, service names and logos) belong to our company or our licensers, and you cannot use them without consent from the holders of the respective rights.