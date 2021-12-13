Kurita Water Industries : Sustainability Report 2021
12/13/2021 | 10:46am EST
The Kurita Group
Sustainability Report 2021
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
Editorial Policy
The Kurita Group Sustainability Report 2021 ("the Report") is published as a report to all stakeholders on the Groupʼs main CSR-related approaches and materiality, as well as its main initiatives during fiscal 2021.
Structure
The Report is broadly comprised of two sections on the Kurita Groupʼs CSR initiatives: a section reporting on strategic initiatives undertaken during the target period; and a section with follow up reports on each of the Groupʼs seven materiality themes. Information on other initiatives can be found on the Companyʼs website.
Organizations covered
The Kurita Group
Period covered
Fiscal 2021 (April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
Some information on policies, structures, and initiatives prior to and beyond fiscal 2022 is included in the report as necessary.
Guidelines referred to
GRI Standards etc
Supplementary information to the contents of the report
・In the Report, "the Company" refers to Kurita Water Industries Ltd.; "the Company and its domestic Group companies" refers to Kurita Water Industries Ltd. and its Group companies in Japan; and "the Kurita Group" refers to all Group companies including those overseas. Information pertaining to specific companies is presented using the names of the companies.
・Regarding environmental and social data, there is some variation in the figures reported for fiscal 2020 owing to revisions to the aggregation range of Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions based on the GHG protocol.
Copyrights and trademarks
・Our company or our licensers hold the copyrights for all the materials posted on this report. You may not use them beyond the range of use legally permitted for private use, etc.: you cannot, for example, copy, process, transfer, or distribute them without consent from the respective copyright holders.
・TTrademarks in the materials posted on this report (product names, service names and logos) belong to our company or our licensers, and you cannot use them without consent from the holders of the respective rights.
The Kurita Group
Sustainability Report 2021
Contents
Message from the President
02
CSR Management
04
Definition and Objectives of CSR
04
Identification of Materiality
05
CSR Policy, Targets, and Achievement Status
06
Stakeholder Engagement
08
Promotion System and PDCA
11
External Evaluation
12
Priority Themes: Basic Themes
15
Provide Highly Safe Services and Products
16
Conduct Fair Business Activities
23
Respect Human Rights
27
Priority Themes: Themes for Growth Opportunities (Environmental Improvement Activities)
44
Solve Issues Related to Water Resources
52
Realize Sustainable Energy Use
59
Reduce Waste
66
Advance Industrial Production Technologies
70
Building Good Relationships with Suppliers
75
Third-Party Opinion/Response to Third-Party Opinion
79
The Kurita Group
◀ 1 ▶
Sustainability Report 2021
CSR Initiatives
Message from the President
Contributing to solving social issues with diverse solutions created from our "water knowledge"
Michiya Kadota
President and Representative Director
Redeﬁning the Shape of Kuritaʼs Business Starting from Social Issues
The COVID-19 pandemic has set in motion dramatic changes in society, with restrictions on mobility leading to new ways of working and living. The pandemic has also transformed the Kurita Groupʼs operating environment. Although capacity utilization declined at customer plants, we have seen widespread adoption of remote working and an acceleration in digital transformation (DX), spurring the launch of water treatment facility operation and management services using remote monitoring. In the 72 years since the Kurita Groupʼs founding, we have remained steadfastly focused on the water and environment ﬁelds in order to realize our corporate philosophy: "Study the properties of water, master them, and we will create an environment in which nature and man are in harmony." The pandemic has also served to highlight the value the Kurita Group creates for society and the Groupʼs purpose - reliably providing indispensable water-related solutions to ensure business continuity at customers that support society and industry. Against this backdrop, the Board of Directors approved "Kuritaʼs value creation story" that sets out how the Group should grow together with society in order to realize its corporate philosophy and generate value for society over the long term. By clearly deﬁning the Kurita Groupʼs purpose and its competitive advantages (water knowledge accumulated from diverse points of contact with sites) and by redeﬁning the shape of Kuritaʼs business starting from social issues, the value creation story shows all our employees how the Group will provide new value going forward.
Toward Solving Social Issues Through Our Business Activities
The Kurita Group has worked to address social issues through its business activities in the areas of water and the environment. This approach is particularly evident in our current ﬁve-yearmedium-term management plan, Maximize Value Proposition 2022 (MVP-22), which launched in ﬁscal 2019. One of the planʼs priority measures is to expand and develop the CSV business, which is deﬁned as products, technologies or business models that contribute to the attainment of the SDGs and these targets of signiﬁcantly increased water-savings, CO2 emissions reduction, and waste reduction.
The Kurita Group
◀ 2 ▶
Sustainability Report 2021
In addition to the planʼs measures, we launched new initiatives in ﬁscal 2021. In one initiative, we participated in the Water Resilience Coalition (WRC) as a Leadership Committee member. The coalition was established under the UN Global Compact (UNGC) to tackle issues related to water resources. The WRCʼs long-term goal is to protect and restore water resources in basins facing serious water resource problems all over the world. Through this initiative, the Group will gain access to new knowledge in areas where it has had little contact so far, reinforcing our capacity to create value for society.
In another initiative, we are stepping up eﬀorts to address climate change. In addition to the Groupʼs existing contribution to reducing CO2emissions (CO2emissions reduction at customers - CO2emissions from our business activities), we have set newlong-termCO2emissions reduction targets in line with the Task Force onClimate-relatedFinancial Disclosures (TCFD) Recommendations. These eﬀorts will be supervised by the Board of Directors. Based on the common public targets of reducing emissions in the Scope 1, 2 and 3, we will take concrete steps to decarbonize our operations and those of our customers by shifting to renewable energy and stepping up the development of CSV businesses that help reduce CO2emissions from our products at point of use by customers - the category that accounts for most the Kurita Groupʼs CO2emissions.
These two initiatives mark the ﬁrst time for the Kurita Group to seek to share issues with society and address these issues based on a long-term timeline extending to 2030 and 2050. The initiatives shift the existing focus of our environmental eﬀorts from the narrow scope of our own business activities to shared global issues that have a wider impact on society.
I believe the Kurita Group can have a positive impact on not a few of the issues faced by the world today. We will strive to realize our corporate philosophy by dismantling the preconceived idea that we can only have an impact in areas related to existing business ﬁelds and solutions and by continuing to describe the value creation story from a long-term perspective that shows the pathway that Kurita will follow to solve issues faced by society with a wealth of diverse solutions created from our "water knowledge."
The Kurita Group
◀ 3 ▶
Sustainability Report 2021
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Kurita Water Industries Ltd. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2021 15:45:12 UTC.