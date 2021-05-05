Log in
    KURN   CH0325814116

KUROS BIOSCIENCES AG

(KURN)
Kuros Biosciences : Press Release, 5 May 2021

05/05/2021 | 02:03am EDT
Kuros Biosciences strengthens its patent position on use of Fibrin-PTH in spinal fusion

  • Grant of European patent entitled 'Pharmaceutical Formulation for Use in Spinal Fusion'

Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, May 5, 2021 - Kuros Biosciences AG (SIX: KURN), a leader in next generation bone graft technologies, today announced that its subsidiary, Kuros Biosurgery AG, has been granted European patent EP 2686027, entitled 'Pharmaceutical Formulation for Use in Spinal Fusion'. This patent claims certain matrix materials in combination with parathyroid hormone (PTH) or derivatives of PTH.

This patent strengthens the intellectual property around Fibrin-PTH, Kuros's drug-biologic combination product for bone generation. Fibrin-PTH (KUR-113) has recently entered a Phase 2 clinical study in spinal fusion and is recruiting patients at multiple sites in the U.S.

Joost de Bruijn, Chief Executive Officer of Kuros, said: 'Adding this patent to our broad intellectual property portfolio further reinforces Kuros's position as a leader in the field of orthobiologics. We look forward to bringing our Fibrin-PTH product candidate (KUR-113) to market and to expanding the number of patients benefiting from our products.'

For further information, please contact:

Kuros Biosciences AG LifeSci Advisors
Michael Grau Mary-Ann Chang
Chief Financial Officer Investors
Tel +41 44 733 47 47 +44 7483 284 853
michael.grau@kurosbio.com mchang@lifesciadvisors.com
Disclaimer

Kuros Biosciences AG published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 06:02:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
