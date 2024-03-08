Kuros Biosciences to Report Full Year Financial Results for 2023 and Provide Corporate Update

- Company to host conference call and webcast on March 13, 2024, at 3pm CET/10am US EST

Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, March 8, 2024 – Kuros Biosciences (“Kuros” or “the Company”), a leader in next-generation bone graft technologies, today announced that it will report its full-year financial results and provide a corporate update on its business on March 13, 2024. Following the announcement, the company will host a video conference call at 3pm CET/10am US EST to discuss the results.

To register for the video call, click here.