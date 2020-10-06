Kuros Biosciences to present new data on the role of osteoimmunology in bone formation at NASS 2020 Annual Meeting

Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, October 6, 2020 - Kuros Biosciences today announced it will unveil new research on the role of osteoimmunology in bone formation in three presentations at the North American Spine Society (NASS) 2020 Annual Meeting, held virtually, October 6-9.

Kuros is a leader in next generation bone graft technologies and a pioneer in this emerging field of osteoimmunology. Research to be presented at the NASS meeting demonstrates the following properties following treatment with Kuros' MagnetOs:

Direct upregulation of pro-healing, anti-inflammatory immune cells by the unique needle-shaped surface of Kuros' MagnetOs TM advanced bone graft.

Increased vascularization by epithelial cells grown in the same pro-healing microenvironment compared to the market-leading synthetic bone graft, Vitoss®.

Cells of the immune system fuse together to form cells of the osteogenic lineage, which then promote bone formation by mesenchymal cells, even in soft tissues such as muscle.

Joost de Bruijn, Chief Executive Officer of Kuros, said: "The research we are presenting at the NASS meeting is a clear demonstration of how Kuros is pioneering next generation targeted and controlled bone healing. We are proud to be a leader in this emerging field of osteoimmunology. We recently initiated a Phase 2 trial with Fibrin-PTH for spinal fusion and the commercialization of MagnetOs is accelerating in the U.S. and the UK."

In one of the presentations, Dr Richard Todd Allen, MD, PhD, Associate Professor and spine surgeon at UC San Diego Health, will share his clinical experience of MagnetOs bone graft. Dr Allen has been using MagnetOs in his spine fusion patients for over a year and recently performed the first-ever implantation of Kuros' Fibrin-PTH in the STRUCTURE Phase 2 clinical trial.

Dr Allen said: "I recently reviewed CT-scans for a 73 year-old patient I treated ten months ago who had been suffering from leg and back pain with degenerative scoliosis and 'flat back' for many years and was later treated with MagnetOs for spine fusion. Ten months following treatment, I observed a remarkable amount of new bone formation. I continue to see MagnetOs being effective in my practice."

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Title: Immunomodulation by MagnetOs Bone Graft & a Novel Injectable Parathyroid Hormone for Interbody Fusion

Speaker: Dr R. Todd Allen, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Orthopedic Surgery, UCSD

Format: Live presentation

Time: October 7, 2020; 14:10 CDT (21.10 CET)

Title: Calcium Phosphates with Submicron Topography Enhance Human Macrophage M2 Polarization In Vitro

Speaker: Lukas A. van Dijk, Kuros Biosciences

Format: e-abstract, ePoster, pre-recorded presentation

Time: Online throughout the meeting

Title: Ectopic Bone Formation by Submicron Structured Calcium Phosphates:

Role of the Innate Immune System

Speaker: Huipin Yuan, Kuros Biosciences

Format: e-abstract, ePoster, pre-recorded presentation

Time: Online throughout the meeting