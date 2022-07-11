Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Kurotani Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3168   JP3272780002

KUROTANI CORPORATION

(3168)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-11 am EDT
596.00 JPY   +0.85%
02:24aKUROTANI : Summary of Financial Results for the third quarter 2022
PU
04/11KUROTANI : Summary of Financial Results for the second quarter 2022
PU
04/11Kurotani Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Full Year Ending August 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kurotani : Summary of Financial Results for the third quarter 2022

07/11/2022 | 02:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Document and entity information

Aug 2022

May 2022

Company information

Company information

FASF member mark

true

3四半期決算短信

Document name

〔日本基準〕（連

結）

Filing date

2022-07-11

Company name

Kurotani Corporation

Stock exchange listings

Tokyo

true

Tokyo 1st section

-

Tokyo 2nd section

-

Tokyo Mothers

-

Tokyo JASDAQ

-

Tokyo PRO Market

-

Tokyo Prime

-

Tokyo Standard

true

Tokyo Growth

-

Tokyo Others

-

Nagoya

-

Nagoya Premire

-

Nagoya Main

-

Nagoya Next

-

Nagoya Others

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo Ambitious

-

Sapporo Others

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka Q-Board

-

Fukuoka Others

-

Phoenix

-

Japan Securities Dealers Association

-

Securities code

31680

URL

https://www.kurotani.

co.jp

Business category

General Business

true

Specific Business

-

Fiscal Year End

2022-08-31

Quarterly period

3

Representative

Title

代表取締役社長

Name

黒谷 暁

Inquiries

Title

Name

Tel

Other

Quarterly statement filing date (as planned) Supplemental material of quarterly results Way of getting

Convening briefing of quarterly results Target for briefing of quarterly results

Note to fraction processing method

代表取締役副社長 井上 亮一

0766-84-0001

2022-07-11

-

-

-

-

（百万円未満切捨 て）

Business Results-Quarterly operating results

(in millions of yens)

May 2022

May 2021

Quarterly operating results

Quarterly operating results

Consolidated operating results

Consolidated income statements information

Net sales

Net sales

65,454

43,005

% change

52.2

40.3

Operating profit

Operating profit

1,514

2,746

% change

-44.9

-

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

1,358

1,432

% change

-5.1

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Profit attributable to owners of parent

793

913

% change

-13.2

-

Note to consolidated income statements information

Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income

945

918

Change in comprehensive income

102.9

959.5

Other consolidated operating results

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

55.84

64.42

Note to consolidated operating results

Note to operating results

-

Business Results-Quarterly financial positions

(in millions of yens)

May 2022

Aug 2021

Quarterly financial positions

Quarterly financial positions

Consolidated financial positions

Total assets

28,714

23,640

Net assets

9,395

8,681

Capital adequacy ratio (%)

32.7

36.7

Note to consolidated financial positions

Owner'sequity

9,395

8,681

Note to financial positions

-

Business Results-Note to quarterly business results

May 2022

Quarterly note to business results

Quarterly note to business results

Note to consolidated financial results

Note to consolidated financial results

-

Quarterly Dividends

(in millions of yens)

Aug 2022

May 2022

Aug 2021

Quarterly dividends

Quarterly dividends

Dividends

Dividend per share (Yen)

Dividend per share (Yen)

First quarter

Result

-

-

Second quarter

Result

10.00

7.50

Third quarter

Result

-

-

Year end

Result

7.50

Forecast

10.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Annual

Result

15.00

Forecast

20.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast

Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast

Annual

-

Note to dividends

Note to dividends

Annual

-

Quarterly Forecasts

(in millions of yens)

Aug 2022

Quarterly forecasts

Quarterly forecasts

3. 2022 8月期の連

Title for forecasts

結業績予想（2021

9 1日～2022 8

31日）

Preamble to consolidated forecasts

Preamble to forecasts

-

Main table of consolidated forecasts

Net sales

Net sales

Forecast

79,315

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

27.8

Upper

-

Lower

-

Operating profit

Operating profit

Forecast

1,266

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

-60.4

Upper

-

Lower

-

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

Forecast

1,051

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

-49.8

Upper

-

Lower

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Forecast

638

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

-52.9

Upper

-

Lower

-

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Forecast

44.85

Upper

-

Lower

-

Note to consolidated forecasts

Note to forecasts

-

Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast

Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast

Forecast

true

Notes, Quarterly-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes

in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries

May 2022

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Others

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in

-

scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Number of subsidiaries newly consolidated

-

Name of subsidiaries newly consolidated

-

Number of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation

-

Name of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation

-

Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period

Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period

-

Notes, Quarterly-Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly

financial statements

May 2022

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Others

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly

financial statements

-

Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated

quarterly financial statements

-

Notes, Quarterly-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates

retrospective restatement

May 2022

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Others

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting estimates

Retrospective restatement

Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

true

-

-

-

Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and

retrospective restatement

-

Notes, Quarterly-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock

May 2022

Aug 2021

May 2021

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Others

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year

14,337,200

14,337,200

(including treasury stock)

Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year

112,166

139,866

Average number of shares

14,211,809

14,184,841

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

-

This information is a summary of the earnings report. It does not contain all details included in the earnings report disclosed in Japanese.

Disclaimer

Kurotani Corporation published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 06:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about KUROTANI CORPORATION
02:24aKUROTANI : Summary of Financial Results for the third quarter 2022
PU
04/11KUROTANI : Summary of Financial Results for the second quarter 2022
PU
04/11Kurotani Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Full Year Ending A..
CI
04/11Kurotani Corporation Announces Dividend for the Second Quarter of 2022, Payable on May ..
CI
02/25KUROTANI CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
01/14Kurotani Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarter of 2022 and Full..
CI
01/14Kurotani Corporation Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the First Half Ending ..
CI
2021KUROTANI : Summary of Financial Results 2021
PU
2021Kurotani Corporation Announces Dividend for the Year Ended August 2022, Payable on Nove..
CI
2021Kurotani Corporation Provides Dividend Guidance for the Year Second Quarter Ended Febru..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 62 058 M - -
Net income 2021 1 353 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 675 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,96x
Yield 2021 1,76%
Capitalization 8 407 M 61,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 128
Free-Float 31,0%
Chart KUROTANI CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Kurotani Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KUROTANI CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Satoru Kurotani Manager-Non Ferrous Sales
Toshiaki Masuda Managing Executive Officer
Sumihisa Kurotani President & Representative Director
Yoji Ishiguro Auditor
Tatsuro Ishiguro Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUROTANI CORPORATION-8.94%62
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.-11.76%13 270
ANTOFAGASTA PLC-16.85%13 205
VEDANTA LIMITED-34.35%10 472
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.-28.82%9 276
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED-17.47%7 188