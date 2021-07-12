Kurotani : Summary of Financial Results for the third quarter 2021
Aug 2021
May 2021
第
3四半期決算短信
Filing date
2021-07-12
Company name
Kurotani Corporation
2021-08-31
Quarterly period
3
3
Representative
Name
黒谷 純久
代表取締役副社長 井上 亮一
0766-84-0001
2021-07-12
-
-
-
-
（百万円未満切捨 て）
Business Results-Quarterly operating results
(in millions of yens)
May 2021
May 2020
Consolidated operating results
Net sales
Net sales
43,005
30,651
% change
40.3
-21.0
Operating profit
Operating profit
2,746
100
% change
-
-
-
-
Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit
1,432
110
% change
-
-
-
-
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Profit attributable to owners of parent
913
70
913
70
% change
-
-
-
-
Comprehensive income
Comprehensive income
918
86
918
86
Change in comprehensive income
959.5
-
959.5
-
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
64.42
4.98
64.42
4.98
Business Results-Quarterly financial positions
(in millions of yens)
May 2021
Aug 2020
Total assets
22,737
16,735
Net assets
8,270
7,546
Capital adequacy ratio (%)
36.4
45.1
36.4
45.1
Note to consolidated financial positions
Owner'sequity
8,270
7,546
Business Results-Note to quarterly business results
May 2021
-
Quarterly Dividends
(in millions of yens)
Aug 2021
May 2021
Aug 2020
Dividend per share (Yen)
Dividend per share (Yen)
First quarter
Result
-
-
Second quarter
Result
7.50
7.50
Third quarter
Result
-
-
Year end
Result
7.50
Forecast
7.50
Upper
-
Lower
-
Annual
Result
15.00
Forecast
15.00
Upper
-
Lower
-
Annual
-
Quarterly Forecasts
(in millions of yens)
Aug 2021
3. 2021
年 8 月期の連
Main table of consolidated forecasts
Net sales
Net sales
Forecast
54,636
Upper
-
Lower
-
% change
Forecast
27.8
Upper
-
Lower
-
Operating profit
Operating profit
Forecast
2,072
Upper
-
Lower
-
% change
Forecast
220.4
Upper
-
Lower
-
Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit
Forecast
1,506
Upper
-
Lower
-
% change
Forecast
168.2
Upper
-
Lower
-
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Forecast
1,027
Forecast
1,027
Upper
-
Lower
-
% change
Forecast
171.6
Upper
-
Lower
-
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
Forecast
72.48
Forecast
72.48
Upper
-
Lower
-
Forecast
-
May 2021
Number of subsidiaries newly consolidated
-
Name of subsidiaries newly consolidated
-
Number of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation
-
Name of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation
-
May 2021
May 2021
Notes, Quarterly-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock
May 2021
Aug 2020
May 2020
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year
14,337,200
14,337,200
(including treasury stock)
Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year
139,866
165,990
139,866
165,990
Average number of shares
14,184,841
14,160,322
This information is a summary of the earnings report. It does not contain all details included in the earnings report disclosed in Japanese.
Sales 2020
42 752 M
388 M
388 M
Net income 2020
378 M
378 M
3,43 M
3,43 M
Net Debt 2020
5 312 M
48,2 M
48,2 M
P/E ratio 2020
18,4x
18,4x
Yield 2020
3,05%
Capitalization
12 224 M
111 M
111 M
EV / Sales 2019
0,25x
0,25x
EV / Sales 2020
0,29x
0,29x
Nbr of Employees
123
123
Free-Float
30,2%
