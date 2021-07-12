Log in
    3168   JP3272780002

KUROTANI CORPORATION

(3168)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kurotani : Summary of Financial Results for the third quarter 2021

07/12/2021 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Document and entity information

Aug 2021

May 2021

Company information

Company information

FASF member mark

true

3四半期決算短信

Document name

〔日本基準〕（連

結）

Filing date

2021-07-12

Company name

Kurotani Corporation

Stock exchange listings

Tokyo

true

Tokyo 1st section

true

Tokyo 2nd section

-

Tokyo Mothers

-

Tokyo JASDAQ

-

Tokyo PRO Market

-

Tokyo Others

-

Nagoya

-

Nagoya 1st section

-

Nagoya 2nd section

-

Nagoya Centrex

-

Nagoya Others

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo Ambitious

-

Sapporo Others

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka Q-Board

-

Fukuoka Others

-

Green Sheet

-

Japan Securities Dealers Association

-

Securities code

31680

URL

http://www.kurotani.c

o.jp

Business category

General Business

true

Specific Business

-

Fiscal Year End

2021-08-31

Quarterly period

3

Representative

Title

代表取締役社長

Name

黒谷 純久

Inquiries

Title

Name

Tel

Other

Quarterly statement filing date (as planned) Supplemental material of quarterly results Way of getting

Convening briefing of quarterly results Target for briefing of quarterly results

Note to fraction processing method

代表取締役副社長 井上 亮一

0766-84-0001

2021-07-12

-

-

-

-

（百万円未満切捨 て）

Business Results-Quarterly operating results

(in millions of yens)

May 2021

May 2020

Quarterly operating results

Quarterly operating results

Consolidated operating results

Consolidated income statements information

Net sales

Net sales

43,005

30,651

% change

40.3

-21.0

Operating profit

Operating profit

2,746

100

% change

-

-

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

1,432

110

% change

-

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Profit attributable to owners of parent

913

70

% change

-

-

Note to consolidated income statements information

Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income

918

86

Change in comprehensive income

959.5

-

Other consolidated operating results

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

64.42

4.98

Note to consolidated operating results

Note to operating results

-

Business Results-Quarterly financial positions

(in millions of yens)

May 2021

Aug 2020

Quarterly financial positions

Quarterly financial positions

Consolidated financial positions

Total assets

22,737

16,735

Net assets

8,270

7,546

Capital adequacy ratio (%)

36.4

45.1

Note to consolidated financial positions

Owner'sequity

8,270

7,546

Note to financial positions

-

Business Results-Note to quarterly business results

May 2021

Quarterly note to business results

Quarterly note to business results

Note to consolidated financial results

Note to consolidated financial results

-

Quarterly Dividends

(in millions of yens)

Aug 2021

May 2021

Aug 2020

Quarterly dividends

Quarterly dividends

Dividends

Dividend per share (Yen)

Dividend per share (Yen)

First quarter

Result

-

-

Second quarter

Result

7.50

7.50

Third quarter

Result

-

-

Year end

Result

7.50

Forecast

7.50

Upper

-

Lower

-

Annual

Result

15.00

Forecast

15.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast

Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast

Annual

-

Note to dividends

Note to dividends

Annual

-

Quarterly Forecasts

(in millions of yens)

Aug 2021

Quarterly forecasts

Quarterly forecasts

3. 2021 8月期の連

Title for forecasts

結業績予想（2020

9 1日～2021 8

31日）

Preamble to consolidated forecasts

Preamble to forecasts

-

Main table of consolidated forecasts

Net sales

Net sales

Forecast

54,636

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

27.8

Upper

-

Lower

-

Operating profit

Operating profit

Forecast

2,072

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

220.4

Upper

-

Lower

-

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

Forecast

1,506

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

168.2

Upper

-

Lower

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Forecast

1,027

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

171.6

Upper

-

Lower

-

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Forecast

72.48

Upper

-

Lower

-

Note to consolidated forecasts

Note to forecasts

-

Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast

Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast

Forecast

-

Notes, Quarterly-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes

in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries

May 2021

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Others

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in

-

scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Number of subsidiaries newly consolidated

-

Name of subsidiaries newly consolidated

-

Number of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation

-

Name of subsidiaries excluded from consolidation

-

Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period

Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period

-

Notes, Quarterly-Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly

financial statements

May 2021

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Others

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly

financial statements

-

Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements

Note to applying of specific accounting of the consolidated

quarterly financial statements

-

Notes, Quarterly-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates

retrospective restatement

May 2021

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Others

Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting

-

standard

Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on

-

revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting estimates

-

Retrospective restatement

-

Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and

retrospective restatement

Note to changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and

-

retrospective restatement

Notes, Quarterly-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock

May 2021

Aug 2020

May 2020

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Others

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year

14,337,200

14,337,200

(including treasury stock)

Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year

139,866

165,990

Average number of shares

14,184,841

14,160,322

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

-

This information is a summary of the earnings report. It does not contain all details included in the earnings report disclosed in Japanese.

Disclaimer

Kurotani Corporation published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 06:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 42 752 M 388 M 388 M
Net income 2020 378 M 3,43 M 3,43 M
Net Debt 2020 5 312 M 48,2 M 48,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
Yield 2020 3,05%
Capitalization 12 224 M 111 M 111 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,25x
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 123
Free-Float 30,2%
Managers and Directors
Sumihisa Kurotani President & Representative Director
Mitsuya Myogan Director & Manager-Finance
Yoji Ishiguro Independent Outside Director
Tatsuro Ishiguro Independent Outside Director
Ryoichi Inoue Representative Director, VP & Head-Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUROTANI CORPORATION18.76%116
ANTOFAGASTA PLC0.14%19 850
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.23.37%15 968
VEDANTA LIMITED68.25%13 097
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED32.84%10 494
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ S.A.2.62%10 037