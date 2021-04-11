Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Markets  >  KushCo Holdings, Inc.    KSHB

KUSHCO HOLDINGS, INC.

(KSHB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lifshitz Law Firm : P.C. Announces Investigation of AEGN, COHR, KSHB, GNLN, KSU, CP, LEAF, MLND, MSGN, MSGE, and TPCO

04/11/2021 | 06:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, April 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AEGN to affiliates of New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. for $26.00 per share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of COHR to II-VI Incorporated for $220.00 in cash and 0.91 shares of II-VI common stock per COHR share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: KSHB) - Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of KSHB and GNLN.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of KSU to CP for 0.489 CP shares and $90.00 in cash per KSU share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of LEAF to Graham Holdings Company for $8.50 per share.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of MLND and Tempest Therapeutics, Inc.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE: MSGN) - Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of MSGN and MSGE.

If you are a investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ: TPCO)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TPCO to affiliates of Alden Global Capital for $17.25 per share.

If you are a TPCO investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone:  516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifshitz-law-firm-pc-announces-investigation-of-aegn-cohr-kshb-gnln-ksu-cp-leaf-mlnd-msgn-msge-and-tpco-301266137.html

SOURCE Lifshitz Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about KUSHCO HOLDINGS, INC.
06:57aLIFSHITZ LAW FIRM  : P.C. Announces Investigation of AEGN, COHR, KSHB, GNLN, KSU..
PR
04/08KUSHCO HOLDINGS, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
04/07KUSHCO INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
04/01KUSHCO HOLDINGS, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial S..
AQ
03/31SECTOR UPDATE : Wide Gap Between Consumer Staples, Discretionary Stocks Near Clo..
MT
03/31SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Rising, Led by Shares of Consumer Discretionary ..
MT
03/31KUSHCO MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whet..
BU
03/31SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Mostly Flat Ahead of Wednesday's Market Open
MT
03/31SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care
MT
03/31Greenlane Q4 Adjusted Loss Narrows, Sales Decline; Agrees to Merge with KushC..
MT
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ