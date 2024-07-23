Kusuri No Aoki Holdings Co Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the neighborhood-type retail business of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, daily necessities, foods, and dispensing pharmacies. The Company operates drugstore business with an assortment of products that include daily necessities, with pharmaceuticals and cosmetics as core products. The Company provides five types of products. Health products include pharmaceuticals, health foods, and medical supplies. Beauty products include counseling cosmetics, face care products such as face wash, body care products, hair care products, and oral care products. Life products include baby-related products, nursing care products, sanitary products, detergents, household products, pet food, clothing products, and home appliances. Food products include processed foods, daily foods, fresh foods, seasonings, confectionery, beverages, liquor, and other foods. Pharmaceutical products include pharmaceuticals prescribed at pharmacies.

Sector Drug Retailers