Certain Common Stock of Kusurinomadoguchi, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-MAR-2024.

March 30, 2024

Details:

In connection with this offering and the secondary offering through purchase and acceptance by the underwriters, the stock lender NBSE Health Tech Investment Limited Partnership, the shareholder EPARK Co., Ltd., and the stock acquisition rights holders Koji Tsutsumi and Ken Soma, During the period from the date of conclusion of the primary underwriting agreement to March 31, 2024, which is the 180th day after the listing (trading start) date (including the day), without the prior written consent of the lead managing company, , sale of the Company's common stock (including the Company's stock acquisition rights and the Company's common stock acquired through the exercise of stock acquisition rights), etc. (However, the sale of the Company's common stock for sale by over-allotment and the green shoe option) It has been agreed that there will be no acquisition of the relevant shares by the lead manager.



In addition, SBI Innovation Fund No. 1, which is the Company's shareholder and seller, will provide the lead managing company with the funds on March 31, 2024, 180 days after the listing (trading start) date (including the day) from the date of conclusion of the principal underwriting agreement. During the period up to this point, the sale, etc. of the Company's common shares, etc. (however, the sale of the Company's common shares by way of purchase and acceptance by the underwriters, the sale price of which is 1.5% of the issue price in "1 excluding sales, etc. conducted through the lead managing company).



In addition, during the period from the date of conclusion of the principal underwriting agreement to March 31, 2024, which is 180 days after the listing (trading start) date (including the day), without the consent of the (excluding stock splits, etc.).



In any of the above cases, the lead managing company has the authority to cancel all or part of the agreement at its discretion even during the lockup period.