Kutcho Copper Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended January 31, 2024

Kutcho Copper Corp. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended January 31, 2024. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 1.47 million compared to net income of CAD 0.516036 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01.

For the nine months, net loss was CAD 4.69 million compared to CAD 3.28 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.03 compared to CAD 0.03 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.03 compared to CAD 0.03 a year ago.