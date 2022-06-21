Log in
    KTJV   HRKTJVRA0002

KUTJEVO D.D.

(KTJV)
  Report
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2022-05-31
52.00 HRK    0.00%
KUTJEVO D D : Due to the decision of the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in the amount of 1,40 HRK per share
PU
Kutjevo d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Kutjevo d.d. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Kutjevo d d : Due to the decision of the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in the amount of 1,40 HRK per share

06/21/2022 | 08:25am EDT
Observation entry - Kutjevo d.d.
In language English
Title Issuer in the observation segment: KTJV
Reason due to the decision of the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in the amount of 1,40 HRK per share
Commencing time 21.06.2022 14:10

Conclusion date

-
Issuer Kutjevo dioničko društvo za proizvodnju i promet poljoprivrednih i prehrambenih proizvoda
Affected security KTJV
Back

Disclaimer

Kutjevo dd published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 12:24:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 350 M 49,0 M 49,0 M
Net income 2021 30,8 M 4,31 M 4,31 M
Net Debt 2021 90,5 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 370 M 51,8 M 51,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,12x
EV / Sales 2021 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 652
Free-Float 9,04%
Managers and Directors
Enver Moralic Chairman-Management Board
Zvonimir ilic Director-Finance & Accounting
Senad Moralic Chairman-Supervisory Board
Maxim Moralic Member-Supervisory Board
eljko Juric Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KUTJEVO D.D.5.26%52
NESTLÉ S.A.-15.74%306 593
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-11.33%81 375
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-0.89%43 552
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY14.38%43 503
THE HERSHEY COMPANY6.49%42 361