Kutjevo d d : Due to the decision of the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in the amount of 1,40 HRK per share
Observation entry - Kutjevo d.d.
Issuer in the observation segment: KTJV
due to the decision of the General Assembly regarding dividend payment in the amount of 1,40 HRK per share
21.06.2022 14:10
-
Kutjevo dioničko društvo za proizvodnju i promet poljoprivrednih i prehrambenih proizvoda
KTJV
Disclaimer
Kutjevo dd published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 12:24:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|Sales 2021
|
350 M
49,0 M
49,0 M
|Net income 2021
|
30,8 M
4,31 M
4,31 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
90,5 M
12,7 M
12,7 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|11,4x
|Yield 2021
|-
|Capitalization
|
370 M
51,8 M
51,8 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|1,12x
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,26x
|Nbr of Employees
|652
|Free-Float
|9,04%
