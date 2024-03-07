Kuwait Finance House KSCP, formerly Kuwait Finance House KSC (KFH), is a Kuwait-based company that operates in the banking and financial sectors. The Bank is primarily engaged in the provision of banking, investment, real estate, trading and leasing activities in accordance to Islamic Sharia principles. The Bank is active, along with its subsidiaries, in three business segments: the Treasury segment includes liquidity management, international murabaha investments, exchange of deposits with banks and financial institutions, and international banking relationships; the Investment segment manages direct equity and real estate investments, investments in subsidiaries and associates, and international leasing, and the Banking segment provides a range of banking services and investment products to corporate and individual customers; commodity and real estate murabaha finance; local leasing, and wakala and istisnaâa facilities.

Sector Banks