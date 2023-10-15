Kuwait Finance House (KFH) has participated in the press conference for launching Kuwait's second Winter Wonderland season in extension of its strategic partnership with Kuwait Touristic Enterprises Company (TEC).

In his press statement, Chief Executive Officer KFH Kuwait, Khaled Yousef AlShamlan said: "In continuation of KFH's CSR endeavors and strategic partnerships that add value to the community, we are pleased to announce along with TEC, our strategic partner, in launching the second season of Winter Wonderland Kuwait, one of the country's most prominent entertainment projects, which witnessed a massive success in its first season."

AlShamlan added that renewing the strategic partnership with TEC for the second consecutive year reaffirms KFH's leadership in social responsibility and its commitment to contributing to efforts that align with the country's direction to support the tourism and entertainment industry internally as a significant economic driver in sustainable development, as well as a new source of employment for Kuwaiti youth.

He pointed out that KFH, as the largest bank in Kuwait and the largest institution at the Kuwaiti private sector level, is one of the biggest advocates of community-based strategic partnerships, noting that supporting the Winter Wonderland project is part of its strategy which KFH is keen on implementing in the best means possible.

He went on to say that KFH is also one of the largest supporters of the Kuwaiti businesses participating in the Winter Wonderland, adding that this support is part of KFH's vision to support youth projects and motivate the business environment.

AlShamlan concluded: "Our partnership with TEC has been fruitful, and as we look forward to continuing this partnership in the future for further achievements, we wish everyone success in the second season of Winter Wonderland Kuwait."